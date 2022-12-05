Read full article on original website
wastetodaymagazine.com
Waga invests in future of landfill gas
Waga Energy, a provider of landfill conversion technology, has announced it will move early next year to an 8,000 square meter (80,000 square foot) building in Eybens, near Grenoble, France. “Waga Energy’s ambition is to position the site as an international center for excellence in cryogenic technology and the production...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Council of the Great Lakes Region releases plan to reduce plastic waste
The Council of the Great Lakes Region (CGLR), Ottawa, Ontario, has released its Circular Economy Strategy and Action Plan, a five-year plan creating a roadmap for a future without plastic waste. The plan was developed as part of its Great Lakes Initiative with research and advice from Resource Recycling Systems...
US stocks fall on wholesale inflation data while investors look ahead to big week for markets
Investors are looking ahead to a big week, with consumer inflation data coming out on Tuesday and the Fed's policy decision due on Wednesday.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Doosan releases waste and recycling kit for DL-7 wheel loader line
Doosan has launched a waste and recycling kit for the company’s DL-7 range of wheel loaders. It is the first kit of its kind for Doosan wheel loaders and is designed to help operators work safely in the hazardous conditions that often accompany waste handling and recycling applications. This includes contending with airborne dust, dirt and other dangerous particulates and materials.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Sims adds RecycleOS robots to Brooklyn MRF
Fremont, California-based EverestLabs, developer of an artificial intelligence- (AI-) enabled operating system for recycling, has signed a contract to install up to eight RecycleOS-powered robotics cells at the Sims Municipal Recycling (SMR) Sunset Park Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in Brooklyn, New York. With four robotics cells installed in spring 2022...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Bunting eddy current cleaning up plastic scrap
A plastics recycler in the United Kingdom has turned to magnetic equipment supplier Bunting to help it capture any residual metal from its stream of shredded polyethylene terephthalate (PET) shredded plastic flakes. According to United States-based Bunting, which also has a fabrication plant in the U.K., its customer “shreds millions...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Starlinger plastics reprocessing system on the job in Turkey
A plastics reprocessing line provided by Austria-based Starlinger & Co Gesellschaft m.b.H. has been up and running since this September at a recycling facility in Basiskele, Turkey, operated by the Tanrikulu Group of Companies. The system features Starlinger’s high-vacuum degassing unit, the recoSTAR 215 C-VAC, which has a production capacity...
