Read full article on original website
BaBa
4d ago
it only takes a minute to buckle up, such a senseless accident that could have been avoided if only he had bucket that child up now his sister or brother got to burial their child all because his negative
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Related
WXII 12
Impaired driver convicted in crash that killed Lexington assistant principal in 2020
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A jury convicted the man involved in a crash two years ago that killed an assistant principal in Winston-Salem. Richard Allen Moore was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder and felony death by a motor vehicle in the death of Holly Hinson. April 28, 2020, Winston-Salem...
Greensboro woman has life-threatening injuries after crash on Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard off-ramp to I-840, troopers say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP)– A Greensboro woman has life-threatening injuries after a crash on Tuesday, according to a State Highway Patrol news release. At 10:19 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash on Interstate 840 west in Guilford County. Krishna Dilipkumar Shah, 20, of Greensboro, was going south on the Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard […]
4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting in High Point on Bridges Drive face additional charges
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Four teens who were arrested after a shooting on Halloween night now face additional charges, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Around 6 p.m. on Halloween, officers responded to Bridges Drive when they were told about a drive-by shooting. Arriving officers found two juveniles in a vehicle […]
1 charged with felony hit-and-run in fatal Greensboro crash that killed 67-year-old man
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have made an arrest related to a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Nov. 25. At around 7 p.m. on Nov. 25, officers came to the 2900 block of North Church Street after getting a report of a hit-and-run crash with a serious injury. At the scene, police discovered a […]
WBTV
Pickup truck crashes into house in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was displaced from their home and two people in a pickup truck were injured in an accident in the Atwell community. Officials say the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the truck to run off the road and crash into a house in the 100 block of Darlington Drive near Highway 153.
WXII 12
Halloween night drive-by shooting suspects face additional charges, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Four suspects, including three juveniles, charged in a Halloween night drive-by shooting that seriously injured two juveniles are now facing additional charges. The three juvenile suspects have since been found linked to other violent crimes in High Point, all of which stem from gang-related activity.
Police ID Driver Crushed To Death By Steel Beams Being Transported Through Northeast DC
New information has been released by Metropolitan Police investigators after a truck driver was killed when the cargo he was shipping shifted and crushed him to death. Original story - Driver Dies After Being Pinned By Cargo He Was Shipping Through DC, Police SayRichard William Farmer, 49, of…
Homicides, robberies, rapes down in Greensboro compared to last year
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Homicides, robberies and rapes are all down in the City of Greensboro compared to this time last year. City leaders believe it’s the Greensboro Police Department’s focus on the community and the work of outside groups. “I believe Greensboro is going to be what we envision it to be, but it […]
WXII 12
Fatal hit-and-run suspect charged, 1 dead, officers say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police identified the driver in a fatal hit-and-run that left one man dead. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. On the evening of Nov 25, police responded to North Church Street after receiving reports of a hit-and-run. Officers arrived...
Crash knocks out power in Greensboro on East Wendover Avenue, North English Street closes road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash in Greensboro is causing power outages in the area of East Wendover Avenue and North English Street. Greensboro police say the eastbound lanes of East Wendover Avenue and North English Street are closed. On Wednesday afternoon, thousands of people in the area were without power after a vehicle reportedly […]
Winston-Salem man pleads guilty to killing cousin in Food Lion parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 33-year-old man has pleaded guilty after being charged with killing Dorrell Brayboy in a Food Lion parking lot in Winston-Salem. Brayboy's cousin Joseph Hannah, 33, has been sentenced to eight to 10 years for voluntary manslaughter. In August 2019, Brayboy, 32, approached Hannah's car in...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police searching for suspect after hit-and-run crash kills 1
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers are looking for the driver accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash. It happened Monday around 9:40 p.m. on East Fifth Street near Dunleith Avenue. According to police, Clarence Watson, 62, of Winston-Salem, was walking on East Fifth Street when he...
Wells Fargo robbed in Winston-Salem; suspect at large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At around 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from […]
WXII 12
Suspect wanted in Friday morning Truist Bank robbery, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for the person who robbed a Truist Bank Friday morning. At 10:50 a.m., officers responded to the Truist Bank on North Elm Street after reports of a robbery. The suspect involved in the robbery implied that they had a weapon. They then...
Man accused of going over 100 mph before fatal Gate City Boulevard crash, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a fatal crash near the Cook Out on Gate City Boulevard last month. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 27 on West Gate City Boulevard when police say that a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Gabriela Desiree Marie Portillo, 21, of Mount […]
WXII 12
Hunter finds body of man reported missing in 2018 from Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The body of a man who was reported missing in 2018 by the Winston-Salem Police Department has been found and identified. Winston-Salem police said a Silver Alert was issued in March 2018, after Christopher Peter Sexton, 48, was last seen in the Hunt Club Road area.
Who was Eugene Hairston, Guilford County’s only recorded lynching victim?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since learning about Eugene Hairston in 2018, the Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has tasked itself with finding him. It’s taken years of research. Because of poor record keeping, inconsistent newspaper records and the fact that he was a Black man, it has been difficult to find information about Hairston and […]
WBTV
Stabbing victim recovering, suspect now in custody
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old who was stabbed on Wednesday, November 16, is now out of the hospital and recovering, and police say a suspect is in custody. The incident happened on Gaskey Road at around 5:00 a.m., according to investigators. When Salisbury police arrived they say they found Connor Lewis “with injuries consistent of being stabbed.” Lewis had been stabbed twice in the neck, according to the report.
Crash on E. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro causes power outages
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: East Wendover Ave will be closed between Gatewood Avenue and Waugh Street. Traffic will be diverted to alternate routes after a crash causes an area power outage. A rollover crash shut down a portion of East Wendover Avenue Wednesday, according to police. There are about...
Green Dodge Charger with blue lights pulls driver over in Thomasville; police investigating
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police said they received a call around 4 p.m. Friday about a green Dodge Charger pulling someone over on National Highway. Police said there were blue lights in the grill of the Charger but nowhere else on the vehicle. They said it is very rare for an undercover vehicle to not have more blue lights that are visible.
Comments / 7