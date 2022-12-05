ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 7

BaBa
4d ago

it only takes a minute to buckle up, such a senseless accident that could have been avoided if only he had bucket that child up now his sister or brother got to burial their child all because his negative

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Greensboro woman has life-threatening injuries after crash on Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard off-ramp to I-840, troopers say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP)– A Greensboro woman has life-threatening injuries after a crash on Tuesday, according to a State Highway Patrol news release. At 10:19 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash on Interstate 840 west in Guilford County. Krishna Dilipkumar Shah, 20, of Greensboro, was going south on the Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Pickup truck crashes into house in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was displaced from their home and two people in a pickup truck were injured in an accident in the Atwell community. Officials say the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the truck to run off the road and crash into a house in the 100 block of Darlington Drive near Highway 153.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Fatal hit-and-run suspect charged, 1 dead, officers say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police identified the driver in a fatal hit-and-run that left one man dead. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. On the evening of Nov 25, police responded to North Church Street after receiving reports of a hit-and-run. Officers arrived...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Wells Fargo robbed in Winston-Salem; suspect at large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At around 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Suspect wanted in Friday morning Truist Bank robbery, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for the person who robbed a Truist Bank Friday morning. At 10:50 a.m., officers responded to the Truist Bank on North Elm Street after reports of a robbery. The suspect involved in the robbery implied that they had a weapon. They then...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Stabbing victim recovering, suspect now in custody

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old who was stabbed on Wednesday, November 16, is now out of the hospital and recovering, and police say a suspect is in custody. The incident happened on Gaskey Road at around 5:00 a.m., according to investigators. When Salisbury police arrived they say they found Connor Lewis “with injuries consistent of being stabbed.” Lewis had been stabbed twice in the neck, according to the report.
SALISBURY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy