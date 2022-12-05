GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Homicides, robberies and rapes are all down in the City of Greensboro compared to this time last year. City leaders believe it’s the Greensboro Police Department’s focus on the community and the work of outside groups. “I believe Greensboro is going to be what we envision it to be, but it […]

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO