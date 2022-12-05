Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Christmas movie scheduled for Tupelo High canceled
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Public School District canceled Friday's planned showing of a Christmas movie on the big screen at the high school football field. Weather is to blame for the cancellation. The forecast calls for rain that night. There was concern the blue turf at Renasant...
Mississippi college town boutique celebrates 20 years of making women feel beautiful, confident in affordable clothes
20 years ago, Teresa Cain and her 2 daughters, Brooke and Nicole, fulfilled their dream of owning a boutique and opened Indigo’s on the Square in Oxford. Although the inventory in the boutique has evolved over the years with different fashion trends at affordable prices, the family-owned business has remained in its current location since opening day in 2002.
wcbi.com
Tupelo based insurance agency to feed 1,000 families ahead of Christmas
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A local insurance agency wants to make Christmas brighter for a thousand families. When Justin Brock heard about the company-wide layoffs at United Furniture Industries, he wanted to do something to make a difference. “Seeing how some partners of ours in another state had done...
desotocountynews.com
Southaven street lights being switched to LED lighting
Over the next 2-3 years, streets in Southaven should start to have a much brighter look at night. The City of Southaven and Entergy have started a project to convert light fixtures on the city’s street lights over to modern LED lighting. The project is starting in the older...
wtva.com
Several Christmas parades postponed
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Several Christmas parades scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5 have been postponed due to inclement weather. Parades in Amory, Booneville, Ingomar, Saltillo, Vardaman, Oxford and Shannon have been postponed. More are possible. Pontotoc canceled its parade. It was originally not to be rescheduled. However, the city later...
Oxford Eagle
25th Annual Double Decker Spring Run raises over $2K to YMCA’s Annual Campaign
The 25th annual Double Decker Spring Run, hosted by the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, may have been held in late April, but the impact of the successful event is still being felt by Oxford’s YMCA. The 2022 spring run was presented by Oxford Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and...
Oxford Eagle
Artist Lee Harper recreates College Hill Presbyterian
Artist Lee Harper recreates College Hill Presbyterian. The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council’s annual ornament auction offers local artists the chance to step outside their traditional work and create fanciful small works celebrating the holiday season. These one-of-a-kind works of seasonal whimsy raise funds supporting the work of the Arts Council. These funds have assisted in renovating the Powerhouse, supported community events, and generated funds to launch new programs such as the Public Sculpture Trail.
DeSoto Times Today
Simply Southern Restaurant and Catering to carry on tradition of Junior’s
Residents in Hernando who are missing their “meat and three” at lunchtime won’t have long to wait for the return of southern comfort food at the former Junior’s location. The popular eatery closed its doors last month, but will soon be home to a new restaurant...
wtva.com
New business coming to north Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new business will soon make North Gloster Street home. Construction on Tidal Wave Auto Spa Express is still in the developing stages. It'll be located adjacent to Chipotle. The chain is based in Georgia, with locations throughout the Southeast and Midwest. Construction is expected to...
ourmshome.com
North Mississippi Photographer Provides Hope to Laid Off Employees
Following thousands of layoffs in the Tupelo region, holidays will be more challenging for many after recently losing employment. Mooreville photographer Kathryn Enlow of “Kathryn Leigh Photography” had a series of Santa sessions booked with clients. She felt impressed to ask her Santa, “Santa Sarge,” if he would be willing to do one more day of photo shoots with her. Santa Sarge is known for visiting children at St. Jude and Le Bonheur. Kathryn said, “I asked him what do you think about offering free Santa photos to these families who have just lost their jobs? I don’t know why, but I feel we need to give these away. He said, well, you already know what I think. Let’s give all that we can.”
actionnews5.com
Road construction to cause lane closures around Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From December 7 through December 14, there will be day and nighttime lane closures around Shelby County for construction. North Danny Thomas Blvd. to Tillman St. will have daytime single lane closures for safety improvements from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. From Getwell Road to I-240,...
thelocalvoice.net
City of Oxford, Mississippi Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Regular Meeting is at 5:00 pm City Hall Courtroom. Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82. Agenda item attachments and meeting minutes are available for download here. Call to order. Adopt the agenda for...
Oxford Eagle
David Walter Cox
It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of David Walter Cox of Oxford, MS, mourn his passing on Tuesday, November 29, 2002, after a brief illness. Dr. Cox was 81 years old. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 31 years, Faye Williams Cox; children,...
Suspicious text sent to family after woman goes missing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County sheriffs need your help finding a missing woman. Deputies are looking for 22-year-old Ciera Palm who was last seen in the area of Egypt Central and Singleton in Raleigh on Dec. 2. Palm is a black female who is approximately 5’7” and 185 pounds. Deputies say she was last seen […]
hottytoddy.com
UM Student Gives Oxford Youth a ‘Big Sister’
A young women’s mentorship program created by University of Mississippi junior Georgia Zeleskey aims to give a “big sister” to young girls growing up in college towns. After explosive growth in just two months in Oxford, she hopes to spread that mentorship across the Southeastern Conference. The...
Dump truck overturns in DeSoto, stops traffic on Hwy 51
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — An overturned dump truck spilled its load across Highway 51 and Goodman Road on Tuesday. The resulting mess stopped southbound traffic near Dorchester, Southaven Police said around noon. Police did not say what caused the dump truck to overturn.
Tennessee Tribune
86 Special Election Already Boiling Hot
The special election to replace District 86 Rep. Barbara Cooper has taken on real resonance as The Shelby County Election Commission (SCEC) has confirmed that seven potential candidates have pulled petitions to qualify in the special primary election for the seat Cooper held for 26 years, who was a legend engaged in civic and political activities representing Memphis.
Oxford Eagle
Davis’s 23 lifts Oxford past Lafayette in hoops edition of Crosstown Classic
As D.J. Davis dribbled near the halfcourt line he knew he needed to make a play. The junior guard had just given up a corner three that cut Oxford’s lead to seven with just over four minutes remaining in their Crosstown Classic clash with Lafayette, and now calmly stood examining the defense as he looked for an opportunity.
wtva.com
New info released about Tippah County homicide
PINE GROVE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tippah County Sheriff’s Department shared some new information about a weekend homicide. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies responded Friday, Dec. 2 to a home on County Road 600 in the Dry Creek community. They found a shooting victim — identified as...
Man, teen on probation after attack at MS catfish farm
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A Tunica County businessman and a former employee were placed on probation Wednesday after an attack at a catfish farm was caught on camera. The incident happened in October at the Pride of Pond catfish farm on Highway 4. Video taken by 18-year-old Bailey Wade shows Bill Battle, the business owner, […]
