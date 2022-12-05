ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

Oxford alum, MLB pitcher Jackson Stephens to serve as Oxford Christmas Parade grand marshal

By Brian Graves, Star staff writer
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 4 days ago
Jackson Stephens, who has made a name for himself with two Major League Baseball teams as a right-handed pitcher, will come home to Oxford on Thursday night to serve as the grand marshal of the 2022 Oxford Christmas Parade. Courtesy of the city of Oxford

OXFORD — Jackson Stephens, who has made a name for himself with two Major League Baseball teams as a right-handed pitcher, will come home to Oxford on Thursday night to serve as the grand marshal of the 2022 Oxford Christmas Parade.

The former Yellow Jacket was considered a major contributor to Oxford High School’s 2012 Class 6A title before being selected in the 18th round of the Major League Baseball draft that same year by the Cincinnati Reds.

Anniston, AL
