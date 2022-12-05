Oxford alum, MLB pitcher Jackson Stephens to serve as Oxford Christmas Parade grand marshal

Jackson Stephens, who has made a name for himself with two Major League Baseball teams as a right-handed pitcher, will come home to Oxford on Thursday night to serve as the grand marshal of the 2022 Oxford Christmas Parade. Courtesy of the city of Oxford

OXFORD — Jackson Stephens, who has made a name for himself with two Major League Baseball teams as a right-handed pitcher, will come home to Oxford on Thursday night to serve as the grand marshal of the 2022 Oxford Christmas Parade.

The former Yellow Jacket was considered a major contributor to Oxford High School’s 2012 Class 6A title before being selected in the 18th round of the Major League Baseball draft that same year by the Cincinnati Reds.