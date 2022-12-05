Read full article on original website
Earlier this year, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson joined Kelsea Ballerini for “You’re Drunk, Go Home” from Ballerini’s most recent album. It’s a fun song that features three incredible singers. At the same time, it was a chance for a couple of longtime friends to record a song with someone they looked up to.
Aerosmith canceled the last of its 2022 shows on Thursday due to an unknown illness affecting lead singer Steven Tyler’s health, ending their Las Vegas residency a couple of concerts early. “We are so sorry to announce we are cancelling these last two Las Vegas Shows. On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out. Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the new year!” the band wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “On the advice of my doctor, I'm taking more time to rest...there is nowhere we'd rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world,” the Demon of Screamin’ said in a separate statement on Monday. In May, the Hall of Fame rock band had to take another touring hiatus when the 74-year-old voluntarily checked into rehab due to a relapse while managing pain from a foot surgery. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aerosmith (@aerosmith) Read it at Rolling Stone
The end of Vanna White's time on Wheel of Fortune may be coming soon, but White does not want to think about it. Wheel of Fortune started its 40th season in September and White has been working on the game show since 1982. White even stood in for Pat Sajak as host in late 2019 while he was undergoing emergency surgery.
