Aerosmith canceled the last of its 2022 shows on Thursday due to an unknown illness affecting lead singer Steven Tyler’s health, ending their Las Vegas residency a couple of concerts early. “We are so sorry to announce we are cancelling these last two Las Vegas Shows. On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out. Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the new year!” the band wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “On the advice of my doctor, I'm taking more time to rest...there is nowhere we'd rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world,” the Demon of Screamin’ said in a separate statement on Monday. In May, the Hall of Fame rock band had to take another touring hiatus when the 74-year-old voluntarily checked into rehab due to a relapse while managing pain from a foot surgery. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aerosmith (@aerosmith) Read it at Rolling Stone

