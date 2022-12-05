Read full article on original website
FedEx driver allegedly told investigators Texas girl was still alive after he struck her with vehicle
A FedEx driver panicked after striking a 7-year-old girl in Texas with his work van and threw her in the truck, where he killed her, authorities said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, who is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, told authorities he placed Athena Strand in his work truck after he struck her with it, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.
Inmates at violent West Virginia prison were tipped off to Whitey Bulger's arrival; hours later, he was dead.
Inmates at a violent West Virginia prison knew ahead of time that infamous gangster James "Whitey" Bulger would be transferred there hours before he was murdered.
San Francisco couple accused of trafficking nanny from the Philippines
The couple face felony charges for allegedly forcing their live-in nanny to care for their child seven days a week.
Former Minnesota police officer gets 3-1/2 years in George Floyd case
Dec 9 (Reuters) - A former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced on Friday to 3-1/2 years in prison for his involvement in the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died under the knee of another officer in May 2020, triggering nationwide protests against police brutality and racism.
Suspect dies, cop hurt by gunfire after Chicago-area robbery
LOMBARD, Ill. (AP) — An armed robbery suspect has died after being wounded in a Thursday shootout with suburban Chicago police that also injured an officer, authorities said. The village of Lombard said in a statement late Thursday that a male suspect who had fired at Lombard officers earlier...
ABC Pulls Backstreet Boys Holiday Special Following Nick Carter Rape Allegations
ABC has pulled the plug on “A Very Backstreet Holiday,” the Christmas special filmed by the Backstreet Boys earlier this month, Variety reports. The show was initially scheduled to air on Dec. 14 but has been scrapped by the network following new sexual assault allegations against Nick Carter.
Armed man shot after entering California police station lot
RIALTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer shot and wounded a man who entered a secure parking lot of a police station armed with a rifle, authorities said. The shooting happened Monday after the officer drove his cruiser through the security gate at the Rialto police station and was followed closely by a black Dodge Charger, said police Chief Mark Kling.
Burlington man arraigned in downtown stabbing death
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Friday to fatally stabbing a man in what the police chief says is fifth homicide this year in Vermont's largest city, the most since 1960. Von C. Simmonds, 40, was arrested Thursday in the death of Abubakar Sharif, 23,...
AP Investigation: Prison boss beat inmates, climbed ranks
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The prison staff didn’t know much about the new acting warden. Then, they say, he made a bizarre and startling confession: Years ago, he beat inmates — and got away with it. Thomas Ray Hinkle, a high-ranking...
NYC mayor’s $300 fine for rat infestation is dismissed
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s mayor has beaten the rat rap. Days after Mayor Eric Adams appeared remotely at a city administrative hearing to contest a $300 fine for a rat infestation at a townhouse he owns, the fine was dismissed. Adams said Tuesday that he...
Louisiana State Police: 1 dead in trooper-involved shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A state trooper was involved in a fatal shooting on Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana State Police said early Friday. The name of the person killed hasn’t been released. Friday’s news release said no law enforcement personnel were injured. State police...
San Diego police shoot, kill suicidal man holding gun
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police killed an apparently suicidal man Thursday when he refused to drop a gun he was holding, authorities said. Officers were dispatched to Central Avenue just before 1 p.m. by a report of a man holding a handgun to his head, according to a statement from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
