SBLive Iowa Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings

By Kevin White | Photo by Matthew Putney

Johnston beat Waterloo West for the Class 5A state championship last season and they lead this season’s initial rankings, with the Wahawks getting the slight nod.

1) Waterloo West Last year: (23-3)

Led by Oklahoma recruit Sahara Williams and Bradley signee Halli Poock, Wahawks have eyes on top prize after their runner-up finish last year.

2) Johnston (26-0)

Junior Aili Tanke already has committed to Iowa State, and classmate Aaliyah Riley is another returning starter.

3) Pleasant Valley (22-3)

Junior Halle Vice is a Marquette commit and will lead the Spartans, who lost to Johnston in the 5A semis last year.

4) Algona Garrigan (25-3)

All-everything senior Audi Crooks, an Iowa State recruit, is seeking to lead the Golden Bears to their fourth straight state championship game.

5) Ankeny (16-7)

Senior Jenna Pitz led the Hawks in scoring a year ago, while freshman Jayla Williams has a bright future.

6) Newell-Fonda (24-2)

High-octane Mustangs are well-equipped to make a run at a third 1A state title in five years.

7) Southeast Polk (13-10)

Drake commit Brooklin Dailey is the leader for a Rams squad looking to make a move up in 5A this year.

8) Waukee Northwest (14-9)

Sadie Mass, a 6-foot-1 junior, is the top returning scorer for the Wolves, who will be extremely balanced this season.

9) West Des Moines Valley (19-6)

Junior Elise Jaeger is the leading returning scorer for the Tigers, who lost by 10 to Waterloo West in last year’s 5A state semifinals.

10) Iowa City West (19-4)

Dartmouth recruit Meena Tate heads the charges for the Trojans, who lost to West Des Moines Valley in a 5A regional final last year.

11) West Des Moines Dowling (18-7)

Sophomore Ava Zediker was the leading scorer last year for the Maroons, who lost to Johnston in a 5A state quarterfinal.

12) Cedar Rapids Xavier (20-6)

Sophomore Libby Fandel led the Saintes to the 4A state title last year, and senior Kyla Mason will also be a top threat.

13) Ankeny Centennial (20-4)

Senior Kennedy White will be one of the team leaders for the Jaguars, who reached the 5A state quarterfinals last year.

14) Ballard (23-4)

Alliyah Thompson, a 6-foot-1 junior, is primed to make a big leap this season for last year’s 3A state runner-up.

15) Dike-New Hartford (25-2)

Payton Petersen led the Wolverines to the 2A state title as a sophomore, averaging 18 points and 9.1 rebounds.

16) Waukee (11-12)

Warriors look to be much improved led by sharpshooting junior Kirsten Hauck, who made 43 3-point baskets last year.

17) Dallas Center-Grimes (21-4)

Leading scorer Emma Miner is back for the Mustangs, who lost to Xavier in a triple-OT 4A state semifinal last season.

18) North Linn (23-3)

The Lynx returning four starters from last year’s 1A semifinalist, which lost to eventual champ Algona Garrigan by 17.

19) Sioux City East (15-8)

Junior Alexa Flattery is joined by rising freshmen Trishelle Miller and Hudsyn Ranschau, as the Black Raiders have high hopes.

20) Sioux City Heelan (23-3)

High-scoring Crusaders welcome back four starters from last year’s Class 4A state runner-up, including leading scorer Brooklyn Stanley.

21) North Polk (18-5)

Comets return four starters, including leading scorer MaKayla Boatman, from last year’s 4A regional finalist.

22) Central Lyon (24-3)

Lions welcome back leading scorers Addison Klosterbuer and Desta Hoogendoorn from last year’s 2A state runner-up.

23) Estherville-Lincoln Central (26-2)

The defending 3A state champions return super soph Haylee Stokes, who averaged nearly 17 points and four steals last year.

24) West Marshall (22-3)

Trojans have all five starters back from last year’s squad, including senior Katie Reyerson (19.8 ppg, 11.7 rpg).

25) Center Point-Urbana (21-4)

Senior Tayler Reaves leads the way for a Stormin Pointers team that prides itself on the defensive end.