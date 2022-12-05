ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Cricket World Cup League Two: Scotland ease to eight-wicket win over Nepal

Nepal 119 all out (50 overs): Paudel 47; Sharif 2-20 Scotland 121-2 (17.0 overs): Munsey 45, McBride 46; Airee 1-5 Scotland signed off for 2022 with a commanding eight-wicket victory over Nepal in Namibia to stay top of the Cricket World Cup League Two. The Scots bounced back from defeat...
BBC

Pakistan v England: Ollie Pope could keep wicket in second Test in Multan

Venue: Multan Dates: 9-13 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. England are considering sticking with Ollie Pope behind the stumps for the...
BBC

Wrexham: King and Queen Consort meet Hollywood royalty

The King and the Queen Consort have met Wrexham AFC's Hollywood co-owners on a visit to the area to celebrate its new city status. The royal couple chatted with actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and players on the pitch and learned about the football club's redevelopment. King Charles and...
BBC

Darcy Graham: Scotland and Edinburgh wing expected to be out until February

Scotland wing Darcy Graham is expected to be out until February with a knee injury. The 25-year-old will miss Edinburgh's upcoming matches with Saracens, Castres, Glasgow Warriors, Zebre and Sharks. The first match of Scotland's Six Nations is away to England on 4 February (16:45 GMT). Graham went off injured...
BBC

Welsh Fire: Gary Kirsten to be replaced as head coach of men's franchise

Gary Kirsten is to be replaced as head coach of the Welsh Fire men's franchise after a winless campaign in The Hundred. Affected by star player withdrawals in both their first two campaigns, Welsh Fire finished bottom of the eight teams in 2022. They were seventh in the inaugural 2021...
BBC

Kolo Toure: New Wigan manager praises 'mentor' Brendan Rodgers

Kolo Toure paid homage to his "mentor" Brendan Rodgers after being unveiled at Wigan Athletic in his first managerial position. Toure, 41, left his coaching role under Rodgers at Leicester City to sign a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Championship club. The former Arsenal and Manchester City defender becomes the fourth...
NBC Sports

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?. Almost at the...
BBC

FA Cup second round replay: Gillingham 3-2 Dagenham & Redbridge

Gillingham's Hakeeb Adelakun hit a 95th-minute FA Cup second-round replay winner as the League Two strugglers finally saw off Dagenham & Redbridge. It settled a classic tie to book the Gills a third-round home meeting with 2021 winners Leicester City. The Daggers led through Matt Robinson, before headers from Elkan...
The Guardian

Wednesday briefing: What you need to know about allegations against Tory peer Michelle Mone

Good morning. Yesterday was already looking difficult for the Conservative peer Michelle Mone. In the morning, she announced that she will take a “leave of absence” from the House of Lords to address allegations about her involvement in PPE Medpro, a medical supply business that she appears to have lobbied ministers to use, and from the profits of which she appears to have received millions. Meanwhile, the government decided not to oppose a Labour motion seeking to force the release of documents relating to a £200m government contract awarded to the company.
BBC

London Stadium anti-social fan behaviour costs £500,000

Behaviour by some away fans during West Ham United matches at London's former Olympic stadium has cost the taxpayer more than £500,000 this year. The figures were revealed by the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), which runs the site - now called the London Stadium. The LLDC's Lyn Garner...
BBC

Friday's gossip: Garnacho, Sommer, Endrick, Ziyech, Leao

Real Madrid are interested in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho - the 18-year-old Argentine who scored his first Premier League goal against Fulham last month. (Revelo - in Spanish) But Real Madrid are not intending to make a move for Garnacho, AC Milan's 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao or PSV...
NME

Pete Tong announces ‘Ibiza Classics’ UK tour for autumn 2023

23 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro. Last November, Tong was honoured with the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award. Tong accepted the award, considered one of the benchmarks for lifetime achievement within the music industry, following a gala ceremony celebrating his career at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London. “I’m seriously...

