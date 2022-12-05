ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State struggles to find go-to scoring threat in loss to Northwestern

By Alex Faber
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ftl7L_0jY0MNdK00

Northwestern's junior guard Boo Buie (0) attempts to shoot the ball while being guarded by Michigan State's senior center Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) and redshirt senior forward Joey Hauser (10) during Michigan State's loss on Jan. 15, 2022.

The State News, Michigan State University

FINAL: Michigan State bounces back to defeat Penn State, 67-58

Following painful defeats to Notre Dame and Northwestern, Michigan State crept back after a initially slow first half to overcome Penn State in its first road conference game of the season. Head coach Tom Izzo reverted back to his original starter at the one spot, putting junior guard A.J. Hoggard back in the starting lineup. Other starters included senior guard Tyson Walker, graduate student forward Joey Hauser, junior center Mady Sissoko and recently returning sophomore guard Jaden Akins. It was a slow start offensively for both teams. Midway through the first half, the Spartans were 5-13 from the field and 0-2 from...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Preview: MSU hockey looks to break six-game losing streak against No. 6 Michigan

No. 12 Michigan State hockey (11-6-1, 5-4-1 Big Ten) is searching for redemption in a home-and-home series with No. 6 Michigan (11-6-1, 3-5 Big Ten) Friday and Saturday after getting swept by No. 3 Minnesota last weekend. This series marks games 339 and 340 of one of college hockey's longest and greatest rivalries. The Spartans look to snap their six-game losing streak with the Wolverines, dating back to the 2020-21 season. Graduate defenseman Christian Krygier was a junior on the roster the last time MSU defeated Michigan. Krygier returned to the lineup last weekend after missing nine games due to injury."They've definitely had...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Preview: Michigan State looks to right the ship with road trip to Penn State

Michigan State is heading to Happy Valley Wednesday night to take on Penn State in its second Big Ten matchup of the season. It's been a rough two-game stretch for the Spartans. After Notre Dame dismantled MSU 70-52 in South Bend, the Spartans returned to the Breslin Center for the Big Ten opener just to lose 70-63 to Northwestern. After a month straight of traveling across the country and playing some of the top teams in the country, fatigue and injuries seem to be finally catching up with the Spartans. "Our players, to be honest with you, are dead," Head Coach Tom Izzo...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU's Bryce Baringer comes up short for Ray Guy Award

At the College Football Awards Thursday night, Rutgers' Adam Korsak was given the Ray Guy Award over Michigan State's sixth-year punter Bryce Baringer.The award is handed out annually to the nation's best punter, selected by the Augusta Sports Council. Korsak had a strong season, earning a bevy of accolades around the conference and the nation. He averaged 44-yards per punt on the season, collecting a total of 3,297 punting yards. Baringer added another stellar season to his belt in 2022, sporting a national-leading 49-yard average per punt. He's the first Spartan since Mike Sadler to lead the conference in punting. That 49-yard average is the second-best single-season record in Big Ten history and the best in Michigan State history. Baringer won Big Ten Punter of the Year and made first-team appearances on the All-Big Ten team and the AP's midseason All-American team. He wraps up his career with a 46-yard average, which ranks No. 1 in the history of the conference. Baringer totaled 7,406 punting yards in his time at MSU, with his longest punt being 78-yards. 
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU students discuss ways to stay motivated during the 'holiday slump'

As the seasons change and the holidays approach, it becomes increasingly hard for many students to stay engaged.For students like human biology junior Ellen Kim, the shorter days of colder months come with less motivation. "I definitely feel like I'm more tired earlier in the day and I don't want to do my work," Kim said. Kim said it is especially hard to keep her spirits up with her upcoming final exams. Even after having a break over Thanksgiving, she has noted a constant feeling of stress.  "I feel like it's weird in a sense, because you're supposed to...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Making magic on the field: MSU Quidditch team aims for inclusivity, community

Snitch, Quaffle, Chaser, Seeker and Keeper. If these terms mean anything to you, then you may be a "Harry Potter" fan. But to the MSU Quidditch team, these are the balls and positions that rule their favorite fantasy sport. ﻿However, to the team, these are not fantasy. The MSU Quidditch team, like many others internationally, have made this fantastical sport into a reality, traveling to play others in the game that originated in the "Harry Potter" novels. In the movies, Quidditch may be seen as a sport with flying brooms and magical balls. However, the team has turned it into...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

12% forward, 7% back: MSU's clean energy use has decreased, underperformed board's goals

In 2012, MSU's Board of Trustees passed the Campus Energy Transition Plan, or ETP. The document prescribed yearly goals for the use of renewable energy to power MSU's campus. It outlined a system of review for updating those goals every five years until the ETP's planned end in 2030.On the ETP's passage, Board of Trustees Chairperson Dianne Byrum said, "at the time, we wanted to not only talk the talk, but walk the walk too." Byrum served on the board in 2012 when the plan was presented and passed. At the time, the board wanted to be able to demonstrate...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Farmers learn practices to improve Michigan's water quality

MSU's Institute of Water Research finished its five-year project to improve Michigan water quality through farming practice this fall. The research team's methods were seven times more effective than previous methodology. The project focused on improving water quality in Lake Erie's western basin. For the past decade, scientists have recorded high numbers of harmful algal blooms in the water, most of which have been caused by significant increases in dissolved reactive phosphorus. Project Manager Connor Crank said the majority of Lake Erie's phosphorus is coming from agricultural lands. The phosphorus may be coming from the amount of fertilizer applied, the application timing...
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU shifts to centralized safety and security operations center

MSU Department of Police and Public Safety, or MSU DPPS, has centralized its safety and security operations into one unit under the MSU Operations Center. The center will provide 24/7 monitoring capabilities, 2,000 campus-wide security cameras, electronic control access to buildings and more all under one roof.By the end of this year, most of the general organizational and functional change will be in place."This centralization gives us the ability to monitor in real time between campus areas 24 hours a day, seven days a week in a single location," MSU Deputy Spokesperson Dan Olsen said.After the appointment of Vice President...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing is expecting predictable winter weather - here's what you need to know

East Lansing residents should expect average temperatures and increased precipitation this winter, thanks to a third-straight La Nina season.The utilization of El Nino and La Nina proves to be an accurate tool in estimating conditions throughout Michigan winter weather seasons. A La Nina pattern, continuing for a third year in 2022, makes for colder waters in central and eastern regions of the Pacific Ocean."What we are seeing this upcoming winter is another La Nina year, meaning that the waters are colder than normal," meteorologist Colton Cichoracki said. "Typically, that means we see more closer-to-normal temperatures throughout the winter, but it...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Spartans Against Gun Violence advocates for safety, mental health, empathy

A group of students at Michigan State University recently created a student organization to fight for gun safety and against gun violence. Each member is inspired by each of their unique personal connections to the issue. Spartans Against Gun Violence is an official, recently established chapter of the March For Our Lives, or MFOL organization, a youth-led non-profit organization. Co-president and genomics and molecular genetics junior Zoe Haden started the organization with public relations sophomore and co-president Hailey Kenward.To Haden, empathy is key in the fight against gun violence. They are from Oxford, and their sister was at Oxford High...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

University of Michigan Health moves to purchase Sparrow Health System

University of Michigan Health's board has announced the purchase of Sparrow Health System.With an $800 million investment, UM Health plans to expand clinical care services to Mid-Michigan residents, a Thursday evening release said."This enables Sparrow to achieve our long-term strategy of helping to create a statewide system of care and allows us to accelerate growth and continue our 126-year commitment to providing world-class care close to home," Sparrow Health System Board Chair John Pirich said in a statement.The two health systems began working together in 2019 surrounding pediatric services, leading to further collaborations and agreements. "The partnership with University of Michigan Health...
LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Have a food-based startup idea? MSU has a kitchen for that

A bakery, a vegan sauce line, a portable soup company: At MSU, student-created food startups have found their place in the Venture Kitchen, a fully licensed professional kitchen space on the second floor of the Union. The kitchen, officially launched this summer, is an extension of the Burgess Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Discovery Program and is free to use for food-based entrepreneurs within the program."We guide (students) through the elements of starting a business and then if they need to use the Venture Kitchen, they can utilize the kitchen," the Burgess Institute director of operations Lori Fischer said. "When they're...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

The Black Poet Society helps students at MSU embrace their creative side

Michigan State University hosts over 1,000 student-led organizations ranging from the arts to technology and everything in between. The Black Poet Society, or BPS, is one of them, with the primary mission of creating a safe space for students to create writing and public speaking skills in the form of poetry. Psychology junior Joya Bailey, president of the Black Poet Society, said the organization promotes love and encouragement. "We promote a nonjudgmental space that will exude love, unity, and encouragement at ALL TIMES," Bailey said in an email.  Hosting a club representing Black poetry can be challenging on a large campus like MSU....
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Landlord details winter preparation steps for students leaving during break

As the semester comes to a close, many students will be leaving their on- -and-off-campus housing for an extended period of time over winter break. Before leaving, there are several steps students should take to prepare their houses for the winter.﻿East Lansing landlord Matt Hagan said Hagan Realty sends an email out to all tenants before winter break listing preparation steps to take if they will be leaving. The top of the email, in large, bold red text states, "Do not turn your furnace off!"﻿Leaving your heat on is necessary because pipes can freeze and break without adequate heat, Hagan...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

What to expect at the last ASMSU general assembly of the semester

Four bills were passed in preparation for the final general assembly of the semester next week at the Associated Students of Michigan State University, or ASMSU, academic committee meeting.Among the four were two bills to advocate for better on-campus access to condoms and other forms of sex protection. Both introduced by Agriculture and Natural Resources Rep. Prestly, the bills ask the university to supply free condom dispensers across campus restrooms and to increase the supply of safe sex products in Sparty's convenience stores."MSU doesn't really practice inclusive, safe sex practices, especially for those in financial need ... there are very...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

EL Independent Police Oversight Commission faces low turnout, unable to pass motion

Of the 11 commissioners serving on the East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission, five were in attendance for the commission's monthly meeting Wednesday. There must be a minimum of six members in attendance for the meeting to have quorum - or to make the meeting's proceedings valid.Vice-chair Chris Root said the low turn-out was unusual and abnormal, with only three commissioners informing her of their absence before the meeting.Other commissioners in attendance included Chair Erick Williams, Kath Edsall, Sharon Hobbs and Noel Garcia. East Lansing Police Department Capt. Chad Pride, East Lansing Counselmember Dana Watson and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Coordinator Elaine...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

How are East Lansing businesses are preparing for winter break?

As Michigan State University students leave East Lansing to ring in the holidays during winter break, the city's bars, restaurants and shops are left having to adapt. Occupancy will fall short, staff will be reduced and new ideas will be created for the new year. Most East Lansing establishments will stay open during the break but expect to see some schedule changes.  Barrio, East Lansing's local branch of the chain providing tacos and margaritas, will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Other than that, they will be running as usual, with a few changes.Barrio...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

The end-of-the-semester class surveys are changing. Here's what students think of them.

At the end of every semester, MSU students are required to complete a survey form, the Student Instructional Rating System, or SIRS, to receive their final grades in their classes. Now, the form is undergoing its first update since 1979."We're trying to create a new culture around this ... we want SIRS to address what quality teaching looks like on campus," assistant dean for global education and curriculum James Lucas said.Lucas presented at the Nov. 10 Associated Students of MSU meeting.Advertising management junior Analise Macksood said the current 26-question form is too time-consuming during the busyness of finals week."I don't have...
