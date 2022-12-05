Read full article on original website
betterblue
2d ago
did anyone notice it was a bunch of old white people at walker hq, while it was a very diverse crowd at warnock's hq. says a lot for the GQP.
Cyrenna Fulks
3d ago
well when the people vote for wornaut in time thell all be sorry they voted for him just like biden
Reply(7)
AOL Corp
Liz Cheney, whose 3 Democratic endorsees won their races, takes a dig at election denier Kari Lake after Arizona defeat
Kari Lake, a Trump-endorsed candidate for Arizona's governorship, lost to Katie Hobbs on Monday. Lake previously thanked Liz Cheney in a sarcastic letter for boosting campaign donations. After Lake's defeat on Monday evening, Cheney retorted: "You're welcome." Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney sniped back at Kari Lake after the Arizona gubernatorial...
NHPR
After second recount, contested House seat returns to Republicans, tipping majority to GOP
A court-ordered recount of a contested race for one of Manchester’s seats at the State House has restored the election night win of Republican incumbent Rep. Larry Gagne. Gagne’s win gives Republicans a 201-198 edge over Democrats in the House, with one race still tied. This recount came...
Most Expensive Midterm Loser Spent $68 Million Trying to Oust a Republican
Democratic Representative Val Demings became the congressional candidate who spent the most but still lost in her failed campaign to oust Republican Marco Rubio from his U.S. Senate seat in Florida last week. Demings, who currently represents Florida's 10th congressional district, was defeated by Rubio in the midterm elections on...
Who controls the Senate? — We have a winner
Which party controls the upper chamber could take days or even weeks to determine.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
POLITICO
John Kennedy says he's giving "serious consideration" to jumping into the open Louisiana governor's race next year.
"I’ll be announcing my decision soon," the Louisiana Republican said on Monday. What happened: Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), who just won a second term in the U.S. Senate last week, said Monday he's taking a hard look at what's promising to be a crowded Republican field for Louisiana governor in 2023.
americanmilitarynews.com
98% in; Kari Lake expected to lose AZ gov.; may recount; military intervention wanted by some supporters
Republican Kari Lake is projected to lose her race for Arizona governor to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Associated Press reported. Lake trailed Hobbs by a very narrow margin Tuesday morning with 98 percent of votes reported, according to Associated Press results. If the margin continues to narrow, it could trigger a recount: Arizona law dictates automatic recounts at a difference of .5 percent or less.
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline.
Here Are The Last 2 House Races We Are Waiting On
Republicans have secured control of the U.S. House of Representatives but their exact majority is still unknown.
Forget Trump, Ted Cruz May Be the Biggest Loser of the Midterm Elections
In the aftermath of a disastrous midterm for Republicans, the blame game has mostly focused on former President Donald Trump’s ongoing ballot box toxicity. But conservatives might also want to cast a more critical eye on the record of another self-styled GOP influencer: Sen. Ted Cruz. Cruz put his...
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the Polls
According to the polling aggregators like Real Clear Politics and FiveThirtyEight, Walker is opening space between himself and Raphael Warnock. Unlike the initial Mid-Term election cycle from a couple of weeks ago, Republican Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker has a new advantage. This time, he has the campaign support and endorsement of a very popular Governor in Brian Kemp, who just recently won re-election by a significant margin over perennial runner-up, Stacey Abrams.
Trump-Backed Candidate Basks in Victory, Finds Out He's Behind in Race
The Republican Arizona attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh has expressed his frustration at the election issues facing his state. Hamadeh, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, earlier appeared to write a victory tweet while the counting was ongoing on Wednesday. "I want to thank the people of Arizona...
Mary Trump: "Donald will burn everything to the ground" if GOP tries to move on from him
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport on October 08, 2022 in Minden, Nevada. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) During an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday morning, Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, warned that her uncle has never been more dangerous than now after the midterm election failure by the GOP was blamed on him.
Only 73 votes separate Adam Frisch from Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District
Democrat Adam Frisch's early lead over Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert all but evaporated as election officials tallied more votes in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Frisch consistently led Boebert throughout Tuesday night's tally, but the race since tightened. As of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Frisch led by a mere 73 votes.
Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024
CORRECTION: President Biden will turn 80 later this month. An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party […]
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
Lauren Boebert Is Preparing for Recount as New Votes Threaten Her Election
As mail-in ballots remain to be counted, Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert is preparing for a recount in a tighter-than-expected contest to defend her seat. In a message to supporters last week, Boebert called on her backers to contribute additional funds to her campaign as the possibility remains for Democratic challenger Adam Frisch to close the gap in the final anticipated ballot drop on Wednesday.
Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
Warnock's decisive victory in Georgia is the final blow to once-hopeful Republicans in 2022
2022 was supposed to be the year of Republicans. Now, the GOP will take solace in its slim House majority and wait for better days.
Kyrsten Sinema Tries To Win Back Democrats With Re-Election on the Line
The Arizona senator has angered party colleagues by blocking several Biden proposals. But she now appears to be reaching out to the base with moves on marriage equality and immigration.
