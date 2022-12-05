According to the polling aggregators like Real Clear Politics and FiveThirtyEight, Walker is opening space between himself and Raphael Warnock. Unlike the initial Mid-Term election cycle from a couple of weeks ago, Republican Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker has a new advantage. This time, he has the campaign support and endorsement of a very popular Governor in Brian Kemp, who just recently won re-election by a significant margin over perennial runner-up, Stacey Abrams.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO