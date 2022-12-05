Read full article on original website
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Parents of sick children may run into problems finding pain medication. Here's why
Parents may be running into problems finding pain medication for their children. Pediatricians said they are seeing the highest flu rates in years, combined with COVID-19 in kids and a big outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus. "That is adding up to just a lot of illness in little kids right...
Baby whose parents refused blood from vaccinated donors undergoes lifesaving heart surgery
NEW ZEALAND — A six-month-old whose parents refused to allow him to undergo lifesaving heart surgery using blood from people vaccinated against COVID-19 has been operated on in a New Zealand hospital. Related video above: Doctor breaks down FDA's move to authorize updated COVID-19 vaccine for children. Earlier this...
World's top computer chip maker is doubling down on American manufacturing. Learn why
The world's leading producer of advanced computer chips, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, announced an expanded $40 billion investment in its U.S. production hub in Phoenix. Related video above: Congress Tackles CHIPS Act to Help U.S. Compete. President Joe Biden visited the manufacturer's site in Phoenix and spoke about bringing jobs...
Do expired COVID-19 tests work? Here’s the deal, according to experts
We’ve gotten to the point in the COVID-19 pandemic where you’re probably not stressed every single day about getting the virus—the wide availability of COVID-19 vaccines and effective treatments have thankfully made that possible. And, with that, you likely have some tests around your place for the just-in-case that may have been sitting there for a while.
Oil drops in volatile trade, records biggest weekly slump in months
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Oil price settled lower in volatile trading on Friday, with both benchmarks recording their biggest weekly declines in months, as growing recession fears negated any supply woes after weak economic data from China, Europe and the United States.
