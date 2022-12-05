ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WPBF News 25

Parents of sick children may run into problems finding pain medication. Here's why

Parents may be running into problems finding pain medication for their children. Pediatricians said they are seeing the highest flu rates in years, combined with COVID-19 in kids and a big outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus. "That is adding up to just a lot of illness in little kids right...
WPBF News 25

Baby whose parents refused blood from vaccinated donors undergoes lifesaving heart surgery

NEW ZEALAND — A six-month-old whose parents refused to allow him to undergo lifesaving heart surgery using blood from people vaccinated against COVID-19 has been operated on in a New Zealand hospital. Related video above: Doctor breaks down FDA's move to authorize updated COVID-19 vaccine for children. Earlier this...
WPBF News 25

World's top computer chip maker is doubling down on American manufacturing. Learn why

The world's leading producer of advanced computer chips, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, announced an expanded $40 billion investment in its U.S. production hub in Phoenix. Related video above: Congress Tackles CHIPS Act to Help U.S. Compete. President Joe Biden visited the manufacturer's site in Phoenix and spoke about bringing jobs...
PHOENIX, AZ
WPBF News 25

Do expired COVID-19 tests work? Here’s the deal, according to experts

We’ve gotten to the point in the COVID-19 pandemic where you’re probably not stressed every single day about getting the virus—the wide availability of COVID-19 vaccines and effective treatments have thankfully made that possible. And, with that, you likely have some tests around your place for the just-in-case that may have been sitting there for a while.

