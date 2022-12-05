ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Stream Every Rankin/Bass Christmas Special

By Brett White
 4 days ago

If you grew up anytime between the 1960s and the 1980s, then you are no doubt familiar with the extensive and peculiar world of Rankin/Bass. The production company dominated the holiday special genre for over 20 years, churning out a dozen animated adventures for the Christmas season alone. And while Rankin/Bass closed up shop in 1987, many of their specials are still holiday staples in the 21st century–which means that you still know about all this wonderfully weird world if you grew up in the ’90s or even the ’00s!

In fact, Rankin/Bass has the honor of producing what are very likely the definitive versions of two of the biggest Christmas characters other than Santa Claus: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman. Those specials expanded on the stories introduced in popular children’s songs, introducing a gold-hunting prospector, a whole bunch of misfit toys, and a fussily malevolent magician into the Christmas canon. The impact of these specials is still felt today, too. Just look at all the elf costumes and set design in 2003’s Elf and look at 1964’s stop-motion Rudolph . Notice anything similar? Like… everything?

These specials defined Christmas for generations, so it’s no wonder they become fodder for festive family night viewings every December. But if you miss their annual screenings on TV, where can you play catch-up? Can you stream any of the Rankin/Bass specials, or are you out of luck if you have plans on a Wednesday night? Below you’ll find detailed information about where to rent, purchase, or (in the case of one special) stream every one of the Rankin/Bass holiday specials.

Where to stream Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

  • Prime Video purchase for $9.99
  • Apple TV purchase for $9.99
  • Apple TV bundle ( The Original Christmas Specials Collection ) for $29.99
  • Vudu purchase for $9.99

Where to stream The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Where to stream Frosty the Snowman (1969)

  • Prime Video purchase for $9.99
  • Apple TV purchase for $9.99
  • Apple TV bundle ( The Original Christmas Specials Collection ) for $29.99
  • Vudu purchase for $9.99

Where to stream Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (1970)

  • Prime Video rental for $3.99
  • Apple TV purchase ( The Original Christmas Specials Collection ) for $29.99
  • Vudu rental for $3.99

Where to stream The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974)

Where to stream Twas the Night Before Christmas (1974)

Where to stream The First Christmas: The Story of the First Snow (1975)

Where to stream Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (1976)

Where to stream The Little Drummer Boy, Book II (1976)

Where to stream Frosty’s Winter Wonderland (1976)

Where to stream Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey (1977)

Where to stream The Stingiest Man in Town (1978)
Not available to stream or purchase digitally at this time

Where to stream Jack Frost (1979)

Where to stream Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (1979)

Where to stream Pinocchio’s Christmas (1980)

Where to stream The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus (1985)

