‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale Preview Teases Ethan Attacking Cameron and At Least One Casket

By Meghan O'Keefe
 4 days ago
The White Lotus Season 2 finale is nigh! Soon we’ll find out whose body Daphne (Meghann Fahy) discovered swimming in the ocean blue, which guests were discovered dead at the resort, and whether or not Mia (Beatrice Grannò) will ever discover being a lounge singer isn’t the same thing as musical superstardom. HBO‘s new preview for The White Lotus Season 2 finale is full of tantalizing cues about Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) fate, Albie’s (Adam DiMarco) dangerous affair with Lucia (Simona Tabasco), and the theory that Ethan (Will Sharpe) is going to kill Cameron (Theo James) for allegedly sleeping with his wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza).

The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6 certainly left us with a lot of fuel for fan theories for the final episode. Tanya seemed to discover that Quentin (Tom Hollander) knows her suspiciously absent husband Greg (Jon Gries) while Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) learned some damning truths from Jack (Leo Woodall). Albie’s dad Dominic (Michael Imperioli) and grandfather Bert (F. Murray Abraham) saw firsthand the tense relationship between Lucia and her pimp while Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) took her eye off the ball on her birthday.

So what happens next? Lets break down what The White Lotus Season 2 finale preview teases for the HBO show’s final episode of the year…

What’s In The The White Lotus Season 2 Finale Preview?

We open on Sicily. Lounging in a beach chair, Daphne says to Ethan, “You okay? You haven’t really seemed like yourself the last couple of days.” We cut to Ethan laying awake in bed, staring at the ceiling. He is imagining Cameron having sex with Harper in the bed next to him. (Which is a completely normal, not paranoid thing to do! Not.) As it happens, Harper is just sleeping next to him.

We cut to Quentin’s villa in Palermo. Tanya asks, “Has anyone seen Portia? This is my luck with assistants.” Quentin’s pal looks around the table while Quentin merely smirks. Tanya continues: “I’m taking orders from them and then they disappear.” We see Portia in Jack’s arms at their hotel. She looks incredibly uncomfortable and like she wants to escape his grasp.

Ocean water churns. Back at the resort, Dominic says to his son, “You’re just gonna to go through life trying to rescue every desperate girl you come across?” Albie retorts: “There’s a dude stalking her.” We see a teary-eyed Lucia laying on Albie’s bare chest while he tendering strokes her hair. A bell literally tolls.

Ethan is walking behind Harper, staring at her, as he says in voice over: “I know you did something!” We watch Ethan storm outside into a garden while Harper says in voice over: “It’s not like you found a condom on the couch!” We cut to them in their room. Ethan angrily thumps his chest as he yells, “The difference is, I didn’t do anything!” We then see Ethan sucker punch Cameron in the sea.

A chryon over churning water reads “On the Season Finale.” We then see Portia telling someone on the phone, “I feel like something bad is happening.” She is in a car with Jack and we see another shot of her telling Jack, “I need to get back to Taormina, like, right away.” He rolls his eyes.

The next chryon is over a crucifix on a small island and reads “Every Vacation.” Dominic says, “I’d like to pretend it never happened, okay?” Albie reacts and then we have a shot of Lucia slowly turning towards the camera.

Following chryon is over water receding from a beach and reads “Comes To An End.” Cameron is flossing his teeth and says in voice over: “To friendship, to travel, to the good life.” There’s a quick montage of Cameron touching Harper’s lip, Cameron being choked under water by Ethan, and then Tanya on a yacht. She waves at someone. Valentina straightens her uniform as she stalks through the halls of the resort. Finally we see Cameron, Daphne, Ethan and Harper with their champagne flutes.

The final quick montage also shows us Mia at the piano, Bert at dinner with a bandage on his head still, Daphne looking back at someone on the beach, and then a shot revealing it’s Ethan. Paramedics lift a body covered in black plastic onto a gurney and then a sleek-looking black casket is pushed into the back of a hearse.

The last shot is of Harper asking her husband, “Ethan? What’s going to happen to us?” That’s The White Lotus Season 2 finale trailer!

Where Should I Pause the The White Lotus Season 2 Finale Preview?

The most tantalizing moments all seem to be Ethan-focused!

  • 0:06 – The Moan Zone: Still reeling from Ethan’s hyper detailed vision of his wife cuckolding him on a table in The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6? Well, it looks like our boy’s at it again! This time he’s imagining Cameron sleeping with his wife right next to him in his own dang bed. There is definitely something Ethan should unpack with a therapist.
  • 0:29 – Ethan Punches Cameron: Well, well, well…it looks like Ethan’s finally going to punch that smug rich boy face. This fight is happening in the water which means…we could finally know who the corpse in the sea is?
  • 0:45 – Ethan Choking Cameron Under Water: Oh, yeah, HBO definitely wants us to think Cameron is the dead body in the water. So much so I’m now convinced it’s not Cameron. But it could be!

What is the The White Lotus Season 2 Finale Release Date?

The White Lotus Season 2 finale will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, December 11 at 9 PM ET.

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

