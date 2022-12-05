ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where To Watch ‘Elf’ Online in 2022

By Josh Sorokach
 4 days ago
If you’re looking for a joyous holiday classic, you can’t go wrong with Will Ferrell’s festive modern favorite Elf. Directed by a man who’s so money and doesn’t even know it (Jon Favreau), this 2003 charmer follows the adventures of an oversized elf (Ferrell) who travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father (the late James Caan). An immensely quotable film (“Smiling’s my favorite;” “You sit on a throne of lies!”) that deftly mixes humor and heart, Elf is sure to give you a jolt of holiday cheer.

If you’re looking for a new holiday comedy to stream, Elf fans should absolutely stream the new Will Ferrell/Ryan Reynolds movie Spirited on Apple TV+. It’s a feel-good film that Decider’s Anna Menta calls “an instant Christmas classic.

Where can you watch Elf online? Will Elf be on TV this holiday season? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Elf on Netflix Or Hulu?

Nope. Unfortunately, Elf isn’t streaming on Netflix or Hulu.

Is Elf streaming In 2022? Where to watch Elf Online:

Yes! Elf is currently streaming on HBO Max. Available for $9.99 (with ads) or $14.99 (ad-free) per month (or $99.99/$149.99 a year), HBO Max includes all of HBO, along with additional movies, shows, and Max Originals. Elf is also available to rent on Amazon, Vudu, iTunes, and more.

Will Elf Be On TV In 2022?

Yes! Elf will air on AMC throughout December. A full schedule can be found on AMC’s website, but here are a few select airings:

  • Monday, December 5 at 10:00 p.m. ET
  • Friday, December 9 at 8:00 and 10:00 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, December 17 at 7:00 and 9:00 p.m. ET
  • Friday, December 23 at 10:00 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, December 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, December 25 at 6:00 and 10:15 p.m. ET

