KGET 17
‘Must Love Christmas’ special gift for Liza Lapira
There are multiple reasons Liza Lapira is excited that she is starring in the new CBS holiday film “Must Love Christmas,” scheduled to air at 9 p.m. Dec. 11. There’s the basic joy that comes from getting any acting job. That’s magnified for her because this romantic comedy allows her to show a softer side from the one she plays as Mel Bayani on the action series “The Equalizer.”
KGET 17
Celine brings rock music element into Hollywood fashion show
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Celine brought a new line of fashion into the Hollywood spotlight in front of a star-studded audience while infusing rock music into designer Hedi Slimane’s “Age of Indieness” show Thursday night. The fashion brand’s show at iconic Los Angeles landmark The Wiltern...
KGET 17
‘Top Gun’ named best film by National Board of Review
NEW YORK (AP) — “Top Gun: Maverick,” 2022’s biggest box-office hit, has been named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review. Though the National Board of Review, a long-running organization comprised of film enthusiasts and academics, has no overlap or correlation to other awards bodies, the win adds to the awards-season tailwinds for “Top Gun: Maverick” as not just a $1.5 billion worldwide smash but a legitimate Academy Awards contender. On Thursday, the Producers Guild Awards also announced that “Top Gun” star Tom Cruise will receive its David O. Selznick Achievement Award.
"The Whale" Review: Brendan Fraser's Performance Will Absolutely Break Your Heart
People's personal casting preferences aside, Fraser no doubt knocked this one out of the park and will absolutely be a frontrunner during awards season.
