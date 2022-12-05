Read full article on original website
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball starts fast, routs No. 20 Iowa State
The Iowa State Cyclones were down by 15 points before their first basket fell in Tuesday night’s men’s basketball edition of the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa was without standout forward Kris Murray, but the Hawkeyes’ 40-20 halftime lead proved too much to overcome for the...
Three Keys and a Pick: No. 20 Iowa State vs. Iowa
The Cy-Hawk game men's basketball edition will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena as the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones will travel to Iowa City to take on Iowa. The Cyclones are 7-1 on the season, while the Hawkeyes are 6-2, and fresh off a loss to...
saturdaytradition.com
Jack Campbell, Iowa LB, wins 2022 Butkus Award
Jack Campbell just became the first Iowa player ever to win the Butkus Award, signifying the nation’s top linebacker. Campbell won 38% of the vote, enough to topple Arkansas’ Drew Sanders, Cincinnati’s Ivan Pace, Georgia’s Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Washington State’s Daiyan Henley. Campbell totaled an...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball forward Kris Murray to miss Thursday’s Cy-Hawk game
After Kris Murray was seen sporting a walking boot after Iowa men’s basketball’s loss to Duke on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, Iowa Athletics announced Murray will miss tonight’s Cy-Hawk game in Iowa City. Murray scored eight points, tallied seven rebounds, and dished out three assists...
Hawkeyes dominate 2nd half, beat Cyclones by 13
The Cy-Hawk series women’s basketball game goes to #16 Iowa, 70 to 57 over #10 Iowa State. Hawkeyes trailed the visiting Cyclones by 5 at the break. Iowa’s All-American, Caitlin Clark, had 19 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, and 5 steals. Iowa State’s All-American, Ashley Joens, had 15 points and 7 rebounds. Stephanie Soares 11 […]
Davenport North basketball coach alleges referees said the N-word during Tuesday night's game
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A public Facebook post written by Davenport North's head boys' basketball coach alleges three referees swore and used derogatory language toward him and his staff during Tuesday night's game against Pleasant Valley. In the post, Head Coach Marquez Davis calls Tuesday night's game "one for the...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Iowa grain elevator explosion leads to injuries, evacuation
An explosion at a grain elevator in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation. The explosion and fired happened about 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
KCRG.com
Increasing clouds today, rain/snow mix arrives tonight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off quiet this morning across eastern Iowa. Watch for a few pockets of fog here or there, otherwise, our attention remains on the incoming system for tonight. This system still looks to carry the potential for several inches of snow accumulation in northern Iowa and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and north of Highway 20. This includes locations such as Dubuque, Manchester, Independence and Waterloo. South of Highway 20, a wide variety of precipitation is likely, and snow accumulation appears minimal for both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. For locations along and south of I-80, expect mainly just a cold rain. This system looks to pull away from the area by lunchtime tomorrow, though drizzle could easily linger through tomorrow night.
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
KCRG.com
Antisemetic flyers found in Eastern Iowa
Newbo City Market to give free rent for a year to one lucky artist. Newbo City Market in Cedar Rapids plans to give an artist a big opportunity in the coming year. Construction started today on the new J-R-S Pharma manufacturing facility in Cedar Rapids.
Tasty Treats Business to Open First Iowa Location in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
A Cedar Rapids woman and her sister fell in love with the tasty products of a business while on vacation. Now, they're bringing it to Cedar Rapids. Amanda Zahn & Jonielle Spillers occasionally vacation in Fort Myers, Florida, and after finding themselves going back to the same place time and again, they decided to investigate a franchise. Their application was approved and work is underway on a Cedar Rapids storefront which will be the first location in the entire state of Iowa.
KCRG.com
Explosion, fire devastates Marengo plant, hurting at least 10
A 41-year-old man was charged on Thursday in connection to a December 2021 death in Reinbeck. Latest updates out of Marengo after plant explosion. Reporters from KCRG-TV9 provide the latest on the Marengo plant explosion and fire, with flames continuing to burn into the night. Hawkeye men breeze past Iowa...
East Iowa Pork Producer Sells To Global Food Giant
The global food company JBS USA has recently announced it will be buying “certain assets” of an Iowa-based pork producer. TriOak Foods and JBS USA have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship. According to a release, JBS has been an exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017. In...
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
What’s Going On With Bettendorf’s Old Chicago? The Cryptic Signs Explained
Signs outside of Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom have created some buzz about the business. Lately, the restaurant on Utica Ridge has been the subject of questions and rumors about possibly closing because they have had these signs on their marquee:. Oftentimes, when businesses post signs like this it means...
KCRG.com
Longtime Cedar Rapids Christmas display retired
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Christmas tradition in Cedar Rapids has come to a close this year, but the man behind the festive display said he’s got a lifetime of memories from his time decorating his home. Ron Frerick has been going all out for Christmas for about...
Update: Leann Rimes Concert Has Been Rescheduled At Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
Sad news with this update. The LeAnn Rimes concert scheduled for Friday, December 9 has been rescheduled for Friday, September 29, 2023. LeAnn Rimes was forced to cancel this week’s Riverside Casino & Golf Resort concert due to a vocal cord injury. LeAnn Rimes Statement. LeAnn Rimes did release...
KCRG.com
Semi driver recovering after crashing into highway overpass pillar in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi driver is recovering from minor injuries after crashing into an overpass pillar just before 6 a.m. on Thursday. The crash happened under the Highway 100 off ramp to Highway 30 eastbound and 80th Street. Investigators said the semi was heading westbound on Highway...
