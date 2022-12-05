Read full article on original website
Meet the 7-foot tall, 360lbs college basketball player who sinks three-pointers like Steph Curry
A 7-FOOT TALL, 360 pound college basketball player has made a splash on social media as a sophomore center for Division III St. Johns Fisher University in Rochester, New York. Having chosen DIII basketball over DII football entering college, Connor Williams has gone on to take social media by storm on a number of occasions.
Charles Barkley says it's time for the Bulls to 'blow it up'
The Chicago Bulls find themselves between a rock and a hard place so far this season, as they sit with a 10-14 record as the No. 12 seed in the Eastern Conference. NBA legend and TNT’s Charles Barkley appeared on ESPN1000 on Wednesday and said it may be time for the Bulls to ‘start the rebuild.’
Wisconsin football: Recruiting and transfer portal updates (12/9)
Head coach Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers have been extremely active this week in both 2023 recruiting and the transfer portal.
