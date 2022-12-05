ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Aransas Pass Progress

Downtown Aransas Pass Gets a Touch of Color

, , City crews have painted the clamshells at the concrete base of decorative lamp posts the length of Commercial St. in downtown Aransas Pass. Volunteers from Clean Green Aransas Pass have also beautified flowerpots along the same area, adding a sparkling red Christmas bow to each to bring some holiday cheer to shoppers.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

Just in Time for Christmas

Courtesy: Belinda Casanova Ingleside Director of Library Services Belinda Casanova (right) is all smiles recently, pictured with Corpus Christi Toys for Tots coordinator Josh Jelinek who delivered a van packed full of free books library staff distributed during last weekend’s Light up Live Oak event. All the materials, from Scholastic Books, were donated, just in time for Christmas. Volunteers gave them to children who visited the ‘Santa’s Workshop’ area at Live Oak Park. Other books will be given to the Ingleside Police Department’s Operation Blue Santa campaign as holiday gifts for needy families.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Adds Festive Feel to Christmas

, Department of Public Works employees in Aransas Pass use a hydraulic lift to install holiday-themed banners on streetlamps along Harrison Blvd. Tuesday, November 29 as Christmas gets closer and closer. The decorations helped beautify another section of the city along a main throughfare in and out of Aransas Pass, the banners containing such upbeat messages as ‘Seasons Greetings’, and the like.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Horsing Around for a Good Cause

, A magnificent Clydesdale, the breed of horse made famous in Budweiser commercials, lounges in the sun Saturday, December 3 in the parking lot of Tractor Supply in Aransas Pass. Gabriel Kakar, 27, and his wife brought 14-year-old Ruby, one of two Clydesdales they own and keep at The 7 Horse Farm in Aransas Pass. It was there to pose for photos, proceeds benefiting a non-profit run by Daniel Perkins, 45 of Ingleside called Blue Thunder Adventures, an organization he hopes will focus on the mental health needs of local First Responders like police, fire, and EMS – especially those who may be dealing with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), something more commonly identified with the Armed Services. But, as Perkins explained, it’s equally debilitating and affects many in and out of uniform who protect our cities and towns, extinguish fires, or provide lifesaving care in the event of an emergency.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
mysoutex.com

Portland closes on land for new entertainment district

The city of Portland has closed an important acquisition that pushes forward plans to create a family-friendly – and sometimes boozy – entertainment district. At a city council meeting earlier this month, City Manager Randy Wright announced the city had purchased an entire city block – bordered by 6th Avenue and Elm at the northwest and 5th Avenue and Houston Street at the southeast corner – that will become the hub for what officials have dubbed the Leisure and Entertainment District.
PORTLAND, TX
mysoutex.com

Julie Marie Repka

Julie Marie Repka was born April 11, 1955 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to Julius and Mary Joan Repka. She spent her childhood in Refugio, Texas where she attended grade school at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic School, then attended Refugio High School. Julie was very involved in high school activities such as pep squad, drama club, volleyball and FHA. She was a member of the 1972-1973 Refugio High School 2A Volleyball State Champion Team. Julie graduated from RHS in 1973. She later continued her education at Schreiner University in Kerrville, Texas and pursued her career in nursing as an LVN. She worked at Sid Peterson Hospital and Edgewater Nursing Home, both in Kerrville. In late 2005, Julie moved her best friend and twin sister, Joanie, with her from Houston to her home in Kerrville where Julie cared for Joanie until she left to be with Jesus in March of 2006. Joanie’s death inspired Julie to become a hospice nurse. Julie became a travel nurse for a short period of time until moving to Corpus Christi where she quickly found her place in hospice care. She cared deeply for her patients and their loved ones. She often received thank you cards and letters from family members of her patients. Julie worked for Angel Bright and Legacy Home Health Care in the hospice field before her battle with rheumatoid arthritis affected her ability to move and care for her patients. After reluctantly retiring from nursing, Julie never lost her passion to help anyone she was able to. She still cared for family and close friends that had loved ones that were in need of end-of-life care or were seriously hurt. When not caring for patients, Julie spent time cooking and baking for her friends, family and neighbors. Her love for cooking and baking was always a reward to her by the smiles she put on faces of those enjoying her amazing food.
REFUGIO, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

National Parks Award Nueces & Kleberg Counties for WWII Effort

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Corpus Christi and surrounding area, including Kingsville and Kleberg County, designated as World War II Heritage City. The National Parks Service gives only one city per state this award. The Texas Coastal Cities of Corpus Christi, Aransas Pass, Port Aransas, Kingsville, and Beeville within Nueces...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Ingleside Index

Firefighters Save Homeless Man from Horrific Death

, It was cold and a homeless man seeking shelter and a place to sleep crawled into a trash dumpster Tuesday, November 15, never expecting that he could have suffocated or been crushed to death. Thankfully, an alert driver for Republic Services, the company hired to haul trash from Ingleside, heard the man bang on the steel walls of his truck after he was unknowingly dumped inside, clawing to escape, and screaming for help. Ingleside’s Volunteer Fire Department was called to an address on W. Main Rd. hoping to pull the man to safety, but the process – known as...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

Two juveniles injured in shooting on Brooks Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two juveniles are recovering following a shooting earlier Thursday evening. According to Corpus Christi police, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Brooks Drive. CCPD told 3NEWS that their injuries do appear to be non-life threatening. A suspect is in custody, said...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy