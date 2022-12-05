Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Downtown Aransas Pass Gets a Touch of Color
, , City crews have painted the clamshells at the concrete base of decorative lamp posts the length of Commercial St. in downtown Aransas Pass. Volunteers from Clean Green Aransas Pass have also beautified flowerpots along the same area, adding a sparkling red Christmas bow to each to bring some holiday cheer to shoppers.
Just in Time for Christmas
Courtesy: Belinda Casanova Ingleside Director of Library Services Belinda Casanova (right) is all smiles recently, pictured with Corpus Christi Toys for Tots coordinator Josh Jelinek who delivered a van packed full of free books library staff distributed during last weekend’s Light up Live Oak event. All the materials, from Scholastic Books, were donated, just in time for Christmas. Volunteers gave them to children who visited the ‘Santa’s Workshop’ area at Live Oak Park. Other books will be given to the Ingleside Police Department’s Operation Blue Santa campaign as holiday gifts for needy families.
Aransas Pass Adds Festive Feel to Christmas
, Department of Public Works employees in Aransas Pass use a hydraulic lift to install holiday-themed banners on streetlamps along Harrison Blvd. Tuesday, November 29 as Christmas gets closer and closer. The decorations helped beautify another section of the city along a main throughfare in and out of Aransas Pass, the banners containing such upbeat messages as ‘Seasons Greetings’, and the like.
Mr. Bill's Christmas Wonderland returns to the Corpus Christi area
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you caught the Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC earlier Monday night, it might have brought back memories of when one local favorite was featured on the show. The Cox family behind Mr. Bills Christmas Wonderland was one of two local spots featured on...
Horsing Around for a Good Cause
, A magnificent Clydesdale, the breed of horse made famous in Budweiser commercials, lounges in the sun Saturday, December 3 in the parking lot of Tractor Supply in Aransas Pass. Gabriel Kakar, 27, and his wife brought 14-year-old Ruby, one of two Clydesdales they own and keep at The 7 Horse Farm in Aransas Pass. It was there to pose for photos, proceeds benefiting a non-profit run by Daniel Perkins, 45 of Ingleside called Blue Thunder Adventures, an organization he hopes will focus on the mental health needs of local First Responders like police, fire, and EMS – especially those who may be dealing with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), something more commonly identified with the Armed Services. But, as Perkins explained, it’s equally debilitating and affects many in and out of uniform who protect our cities and towns, extinguish fires, or provide lifesaving care in the event of an emergency.
Recent annexation approval leads to more growth for the city of Portland
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Portland is about 4000 acres bigger than it was -- this, after another round of annexation was approved by Portland's city council. The effort is part of a comprehensive plan to expand the city and control growth. 3NEWS spoke with the city and a handful of residents that are being affected.
Portland closes on land for new entertainment district
The city of Portland has closed an important acquisition that pushes forward plans to create a family-friendly – and sometimes boozy – entertainment district. At a city council meeting earlier this month, City Manager Randy Wright announced the city had purchased an entire city block – bordered by 6th Avenue and Elm at the northwest and 5th Avenue and Houston Street at the southeast corner – that will become the hub for what officials have dubbed the Leisure and Entertainment District.
A South Texas winter wonderland of the past
December 8, 2017 saw the Coastal Bend awaken to snow...a rare event for South Texas. Take a look at some of our memories of that night and day.
Looking back at the Coastal Snow of 2017
On Dec. 8, 2017- Corpus Christi was covered in a blanket of snow. For some South Texans, this was the first time they had ever seen snow.
These houses are lit! Here's where you can see holiday displays in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ready, set, glow!. It is the time of year to drive around with the family and check out the holiday displays around town. Here's a guide to some of the biggest and best holiday light shows in Corpus Christi!. Mr. Bill's Christmas Wonderland-- 3242 Hampton...
Opening day for Corpus Christi's Cheesecake Factory pushed back two days
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The grand opening date for Corpus Christi's new Cheesecake Factory location has been pushed back two days from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, according to representatives from La Palmera Mall. Construction began back in February and the company started hiring in September. An original opening...
Julie Marie Repka
Julie Marie Repka was born April 11, 1955 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to Julius and Mary Joan Repka. She spent her childhood in Refugio, Texas where she attended grade school at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic School, then attended Refugio High School. Julie was very involved in high school activities such as pep squad, drama club, volleyball and FHA. She was a member of the 1972-1973 Refugio High School 2A Volleyball State Champion Team. Julie graduated from RHS in 1973. She later continued her education at Schreiner University in Kerrville, Texas and pursued her career in nursing as an LVN. She worked at Sid Peterson Hospital and Edgewater Nursing Home, both in Kerrville. In late 2005, Julie moved her best friend and twin sister, Joanie, with her from Houston to her home in Kerrville where Julie cared for Joanie until she left to be with Jesus in March of 2006. Joanie’s death inspired Julie to become a hospice nurse. Julie became a travel nurse for a short period of time until moving to Corpus Christi where she quickly found her place in hospice care. She cared deeply for her patients and their loved ones. She often received thank you cards and letters from family members of her patients. Julie worked for Angel Bright and Legacy Home Health Care in the hospice field before her battle with rheumatoid arthritis affected her ability to move and care for her patients. After reluctantly retiring from nursing, Julie never lost her passion to help anyone she was able to. She still cared for family and close friends that had loved ones that were in need of end-of-life care or were seriously hurt. When not caring for patients, Julie spent time cooking and baking for her friends, family and neighbors. Her love for cooking and baking was always a reward to her by the smiles she put on faces of those enjoying her amazing food.
H-E-B features Ray High School choir students in new commercial
H-E-B gave the Ray High School choir a $2,000 donation as a special thanks for participating in the commercial.
Big trip for a small town girl: Banquete HS cheerleader performing at Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Banquete High School cheerleader is in Hawaii to perform at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade after being named one of the best cheerleaders in the country. Bailey Nobles was chosen as All-American while attending a Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) Varsity Spirit camp at Texas...
Low attendance at Pearl Harbor remembrance makes WWII survivor feel invisible
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a small crowd of people who took part in the annual Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony atSherrill Park. One World War II veteran wasn’t too happy about the small crowd on Wednesday. "People don’t care," said World War II survivor Jose Mendez. "You...
National Parks Award Nueces & Kleberg Counties for WWII Effort
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Corpus Christi and surrounding area, including Kingsville and Kleberg County, designated as World War II Heritage City. The National Parks Service gives only one city per state this award. The Texas Coastal Cities of Corpus Christi, Aransas Pass, Port Aransas, Kingsville, and Beeville within Nueces...
Firefighters Save Homeless Man from Horrific Death
, It was cold and a homeless man seeking shelter and a place to sleep crawled into a trash dumpster Tuesday, November 15, never expecting that he could have suffocated or been crushed to death. Thankfully, an alert driver for Republic Services, the company hired to haul trash from Ingleside, heard the man bang on the steel walls of his truck after he was unknowingly dumped inside, clawing to escape, and screaming for help. Ingleside’s Volunteer Fire Department was called to an address on W. Main Rd. hoping to pull the man to safety, but the process – known as...
Two juveniles injured in shooting on Brooks Drive
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two juveniles are recovering following a shooting earlier Thursday evening. According to Corpus Christi police, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Brooks Drive. CCPD told 3NEWS that their injuries do appear to be non-life threatening. A suspect is in custody, said...
Texas surfers share shark bite experience at Corpus Christi beach
He described the bites as crescent-shaped.
Nueces County creates new job position to prevent illegal game room activity
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners are moving forward with making sure local game rooms are kept in check to prevent illegal cash payouts and other criminal activity. Wednesday, county leaders officially created a game room administration position. Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney told 3NEWS the human resources...
