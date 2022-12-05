ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

veronews.com

Sheriff pulled over in car with stolen plate

In most instances, there’s nothing especially newsworthy about a sheriff’s deputy stopping the driver of a car bearing a stolen license plate. But when the driver that was pulled over turns out to be the sheriff?. That’s venturing into man-bites-dog territory, which makes it worth at least a...
INDIAN RIVER SHORES, FL
wqcs.org

Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas Captured in Martin County

Martin County - Wednesday December 7, 2022: A Fort Pierce man wanted in connection with a shooting in Stuart last Saturday, December 3, has been captured. 20-year old Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas surrendered Tuesday night after the Martin County home he was hiding in became surrounded by law enforcement. Martin County...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Man who broke out of prison found near Sebastian, Florida

A 22-year-old man who broke out of the Department of Corrections in Kissimmee was found last Sunday by Indian River County deputies near Sebastian, Florida. Edward Saucier was serving a two-year sentence for multiple burglary charges when he cut his monitor off and escaped the Department of Corrections facility where he was confined.
SEBASTIAN, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office mourns passing of deputy in off-duty incident

PALM BAY — Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, was killed in off-duty shooting incident at his Palm Bay home on Saturday that allegedly involved another off-duty BCSO deputy who lived with Mr. Walsh, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and an arrest affidavit sent via e-mail to Hometown News from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

IRCSO: Two Arrested and Charged with Animal Cruelty and Fraud

Indian River County - Wednesday December 7, 2022: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office reports that a months-long investigation of a puppy mill has resulted in the arrest of two people on animal cruelty charges. The investigation, 'Dubbed 'Operation Blue's Clues', found dogs that were being held in deplorable and unsanitary conditions inside a Vero Beach home.
VERO BEACH, FL

