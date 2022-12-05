Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
New phone scam claims to be law enforcement, deputies warn Indian River County residents
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — One local sheriff's office is warning people of a new phone scam that has made its way to Indian River County. Residents have reported receiving multiple phone calls from people posing as the Vero Beach Police Department, Sebastian Police Department, and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.
veronews.com
Sheriff pulled over in car with stolen plate
In most instances, there’s nothing especially newsworthy about a sheriff’s deputy stopping the driver of a car bearing a stolen license plate. But when the driver that was pulled over turns out to be the sheriff?. That’s venturing into man-bites-dog territory, which makes it worth at least a...
Sheriff's office points to retaliatory shootings for increase in violence
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said that two deputies were unhurt after they were fired upon while following a vehicle in Fort Pierce on Wednesday night.
wqcs.org
Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas Captured in Martin County
Martin County - Wednesday December 7, 2022: A Fort Pierce man wanted in connection with a shooting in Stuart last Saturday, December 3, has been captured. 20-year old Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas surrendered Tuesday night after the Martin County home he was hiding in became surrounded by law enforcement. Martin County...
cw34.com
Power Plant Attacks: After incidents in Carolinas, emergency officials on alert nationwide
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to the rise in threats — power companies and emergency operation centers across the country — including here in South Florida — are on high alert. CBS12 News asked officials in our area how they prepare for these incidents, and...
WPBF News 25
After double homicide, Martin County Sheriff's Office meets with community leaders about maintaining safety
STUART, Fla. — Days after two people were killed in Stuart during a dispute over rules in a homeowners’ association, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office met with community leaders to talk about maintaining safety in their neighborhoods. The get-together had already been scheduled before the double shooting...
Sheriff warns of crime trend after he falls victim to it
The Indian River County Sheriff is warning about a crime that can be so easy to overlook that even he recently fell victim to it.
sebastiandaily.com
Man who broke out of prison found near Sebastian, Florida
A 22-year-old man who broke out of the Department of Corrections in Kissimmee was found last Sunday by Indian River County deputies near Sebastian, Florida. Edward Saucier was serving a two-year sentence for multiple burglary charges when he cut his monitor off and escaped the Department of Corrections facility where he was confined.
WPBF News 25
Vero Beach couple arrested and accused of abusing dogs, running puppy mill
VERO BEACH, Fla. — An Indian River County couple was arrested and charged with running a puppy mill in Vero Beach. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Michael Mendez and Shelby White. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. They both face multiple...
wflx.com
Indian River County man found dead in ditch remembered fondly
Kristina Judah couldn't hold back tears as she remembered her boyfriend, Kelly Granger. "And that was the last thing he said to me: 'I love you, hope you have a great day. I got to get back to work,''' Judah said tearfully. Granger, 50, was well-loved throughout his community and...
cw34.com
Detectives looking for answers in year-old homicide in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Over a year later and still no answers. Homicide detectives and the family of the victim are asking for the public's help to solve a homicide from 2021. On Sep. 13, 2021, a shooting incident ended in the death of Kevin Dobson. According...
click orlando
Woman fatally struck by cars in front of Brevard fire station, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died after being struck by two vehicles in front of a Brevard County fire station Wednesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said they responded to State Road A1A and Moonlight Drive in the southern area of Melbourne Beach shortly after 7 p.m.
Deputies fired upon during traffic stop in Fort Pierce
St. Lucie County deputies were fired upon by occupants after attempting a traffic stop Wednesday night, the sheriff's office said. No injures were reported.
WESH
Ocean rescue warns of dangerous conditions along Brevard coast after 3 drownings
It’s been a deadly few days on the beaches of Brevard County with three drownings just since Saturday. This comes after the county has not had any drowning deaths on its beaches in all of 2022. Serious beach erosion from the two recent hurricanes has created dangerous rip currents...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office mourns passing of deputy in off-duty incident
PALM BAY — Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, was killed in off-duty shooting incident at his Palm Bay home on Saturday that allegedly involved another off-duty BCSO deputy who lived with Mr. Walsh, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and an arrest affidavit sent via e-mail to Hometown News from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Man kills neighbors over laundry room dispute at Florida condo complexs
An 81-year-old couple was killed over a laundry room dispute with their neighbor at a Florida condominium complex.
Missing Indian River County man found dead in wooded area ID'd
The body of a missing Indian River County man found dead in a wooded area Sunday has been identified as Kelly Granger, the Sheriff's Office said Monday.
fox35orlando.com
Florida students accused of punching, hitting, spitting on teachers
At a Brevard County School Board meeting on Thursday, parents and staff discussed a rise in student misbehavior, in which students have been accused of punching, hitting, even spitting on teachers. In fact, dozens of the teachers have already quit.
wqcs.org
IRCSO: Two Arrested and Charged with Animal Cruelty and Fraud
Indian River County - Wednesday December 7, 2022: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office reports that a months-long investigation of a puppy mill has resulted in the arrest of two people on animal cruelty charges. The investigation, 'Dubbed 'Operation Blue's Clues', found dogs that were being held in deplorable and unsanitary conditions inside a Vero Beach home.
click orlando
Motorcyclist dies in Brevard County crash along US-1, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed after a crash Tuesday along U.S. 1 in Brevard County, leading to a back-up of traffic, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a news release, troopers said the crash happened at U.S. 1 and Main Street in the Micco area.
Comments / 0