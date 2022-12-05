Read full article on original website
Overnight snow leaves southern Minnesota with slippery roads
(FOX 9) - People south of the Twin Cities woke up with less than favorable road conditions after measurable snow fell overnight. Multiple cities received several inches of snow including Austin with 6.1 inches, Rochester 3.7 inches, and Decorah, Iowa with 4.2 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
22 dogs rescued from Minnesota breeder
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than 20 dogs were rescued from a breeder north of the Twin Cities and will soon be up for adoption through the Animal Humane Society. Sarah Bhimani, the communications strategist with the Animal Humane Society, told FOX 9 the organization rescued 22 dogs last week, including Labrador Retrievers, St. Bernards, setters, and a mix of doodles, from a breeder in a "rural county north of the Twin Cities."
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to roll through the Twin Cities next week
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will bring its live music and festive atmosphere to the Twin Cities for the first time in three years next week. The train, featuring live holiday music from Canadian country singer-songwriters Kelly Prescott and Alan Doyle, rolls into the Twin Cites metro with shows in Cottage Grove and St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 12. It continues the following day, Tuesday, Dec. 13, with shows in Golden Valley, St. Louis Park and Minneapolis (see the event details below).
Arrest made in cold case murder of Wisconsin woman after 34 years
(FOX 9) - A Wisconsin sheriff's office said an arrest has been made in the 1988 unsolved sexual assault and killing of Betty Rolf. Gene Clarence Meyer, 66, was charged on Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree sexual assault for the death of Rolf decades ago, according to Wisconsin court records.
Man charged in July fatal shooting on Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hennepin County prosecutors charged a 23-year-old man from St. Paul for his alleged role in a Minneapolis shooting that left one person dead in July. Jose Antonio Martinez-Gonzalez, 23, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder and being a prohibited person in possession of a...
DFL lawmakers split over whether to exclude Social Security from Minnesota taxes
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - They may have full control of the state Capitol and a $17.6 billion projected budget surplus to work with, but Minnesota Democrats have differences over how to spend the money. Wednesday, after Gov. Tim Walz was noncommittal about fully exempting Social Security income from...
St. Paul police shooting: Howard Johnson killed in exchange of gunfire, BCA says
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man shot and killed by St. Paul police on Monday died in an exchange of gunfire with an officer after being hit by a squad vehicle, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension now says. The Minnesota BCA issued the update on Wednesday, nearly...
Friday weather: Freezing drizzle possible overnight
Two to 5 inches of snow is expected in far southern Minnesota through late Friday morning. Freezing drizzle is possible in the Twin Cities Friday night into Saturday morning.
Minnesota weather: Freezing drizzle could make roads slick Saturday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Freezing drizzle could make for slick roads in the Twin Cities metro Saturday morning. Looking ahead, the forecast points to possible wintry weather in the middle of next week. A band of snow early Friday morning left roads slippery in southern Minnesota, but things will be...
St. Paul adopts 2023 budget, approves 14.65% property tax levy
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul City Council approved its 2023 budget Wednesday, totaling $781.5 million in spending while approving a 14.65% property tax levy increase. The budget, "reflects our community's interest in improving neighborhood safety and preventing gun violence, ensuring equitable and responsible uses of city...
St. Paul man crashes during police chase, left teenage girl unable to walk: Charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul man faces charges after crashing into another car during a police chase, injuring two teenage girls — one of whom is in the ICU and unable to walk, according to court documents. Ryan Joseph Amabile, 33, was charged Wednesday in...
Family of man shot by St. Paul PD demands release of body camera video
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police say their body cameras were rolling as they fatally shot a man Monday night. Now, his family and local activists are demanding authorities release that footage. Standing mere feet away from where 24-year-old Howard Johnson was shot Monday, activists and his...
Body camera footage in St. Paul police shooting of Howard Johnson: RAW
Authorities on Thursday released body camera footage and images from the St. Paul police shooting that left Howard Johnson dead. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the shooting, Johnson, 24, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Sgt. Cody Blanshan in St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 5.
St. Paul police shooting: Body camera footage released
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities on Thursday released body camera footage and images from the St. Paul police shooting that left Howard Johnson dead. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the shooting, Johnson, 24, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Sgt. Cody Blanshan in St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 5.
Officials grant Los Angeles girl’s request to keep unicorn
LOS ANGELES - Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named Madeline. The...
Watch: Snow turns red rocks white in Utah's Bryce Canyon
A white Christmas came a little early as snow fell on rocks in a popular park in Utah Tuesday night. Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah had two inches of snow Tuesday night, and its crimson-colored limestone cliffs were coated with snow. The NPS shared a video of the picturesque scene with the social news platform Storyful.
Truffle Hill Chocolates reopening after burglars destroyed candies
TONKA BAY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular chocolate shop in Tonka Bay, Minnesota, will reopen on Friday after it was burglarized and all of its candies were destroyed last week. In a post on Facebook on Tuesday, Truffle Hill Chocolates said after "much discussion, deliberation and even more work cleaning" it will reopen at noon on Dec. 9.
Florida lawmaker resigns after being accused of fraudulently obtaining COVID business loans
From March 2022: DeSantis signs Parental Rights in Education Act. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the "Parental Rights in Education Act" into law during a visit to Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill. The bill bars instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity for young public-school students. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -...
Wife caring for husband with dementia gives advice to caregivers
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Carl and Carolyn Oldani’s marriage is a love story still writing its vows of devotion. "He was an incredible writer," said Carolyn talking about the love letters and notes Carl has written to her over the years. "His letters, his journals, his writings are amazing."
