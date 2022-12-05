Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 12/5/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the standard video package. We’re now live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show and we go right to the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Austin Theory Apologized After Match On WWE Raw
Austin Theory was reportedly "very apologetic" in the backstage area for botching a top rope hurricanrana spot during his Unites States Championship defense against Mustafa Ali on this week's "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C. According to Fightful Select, "there was no heat" between Theory and Ali for the mistimed spot,...
nodq.com
Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
wrestletalk.com
The Bloodline Pay Tribute To Umaga On WWE Raw
Tonight’s WWE Raw featured a tribute by one member of the Bloodline to a wrestling legend and fellow famed Anoa’i family member, Umaga. With recent 13th anniversary of the untimely passing of Umaga at just age 36, a member of the WWE faction the Bloodline has adopted a finisher in tribute on tonight’s WWE Raw.
wrestlingrumors.net
Current Wrestling Star Announces He Is Battling Cancer
That’s terrible. Wrestlers have all kinds problems to deal with on a day to day basis and you never know how things are going to go with their careers. At the same time, there are other issues that can come up outside of the ring which can be far more devastating. Now a young star has revealed a horrible situation, but things might already be taking a step in the right direction.
411mania.com
Santino Marella Gives His Thoughts On His Daughter’s Name Change in NXT
In an interview with Fightful, Santino Marella gave his thoughts on his daughter Bianca Carelli going by the name Arianna Grace in NXT. Here are highlights:. On Arianna’s recovery from injury: “Interesting enough, when you have surgery, everyone’s recovery is not the same. She seems to be doing exceptionally well with regards to her recovery. Sometimes it’s a genetic thing with regards to inflammation, range of motion. The hardest thing with any injury is your mindset and its devastating being away from something you’re passionate about and you’re working really hard at. But it’s a waiting game now. She’s hitting the rehab and we’re hoping come the spring, she’s back at it. It’d be nice to come back. Any time you’ve had time away when you make that initial comeback, it’s a nice moment, I think she has enough momentum from where she left off at NXT that it’ll be a meaningful comeback and she’ll have a good experience.”
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Cuts Emotional Promo After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air
Becky Lynch is most certainly one of the biggest names in all of WWE, and her star power speaks for itself. Lynch competes at the highest level and has seen great success in the company. Lynch is also known for her promos, and she cut a very emotional one after this week’s RAW went off the air.
wrestletalk.com
Another Big Character Change Coming To WWE Raw?
In the main event of tonight’s edition (December 5) of WWE Raw, a massive character change continued to be teased. With an earlier three way match granting Bayley entry into a number one contender’s match next week on WWE Raw, there was another in the main event. Another...
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star ‘Wanted To Wrestle’, Still Pulled From Match
It has been revealed that Drew McIntyre wanted to wrestle in the scheduled championship match which he has been medically disqualified from. The Usos successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship during the December 5 episode of Raw against Kevin Owens (who replaced Elias) and Matt Riddle. The winners...
Yardbarker
WWE kept the recent return of Raw star a secret backstage
Dolph Ziggler has been a dependable veteran for WWE and is used when needed by the company, as he’s good talent both in the ring and on the microphone. On Monday Night Raw this week, Ziggler returned to WWE television. It happened when he confronted Austin Theory, who was in the middle of defending his United States Championship against Mustafa Ali on the show.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Apologizes For Botch On Raw
Monday Night Raw is a live show which means the Superstars of WWE don’t get to do a second take when they leave it all in the ring. This week on Raw, Austin Theory faced off against Mustafa Ali, and during the match there was a scary botch when Ali and Theory fell from the top rope when Ali went for a frankensteiner on Theory.
ringsidenews.com
The Road Warriors Were Offered Money To Break The Brisco Brothers’ Legs
WWE has gone through a lot of changes over the past several decades, especially compared to how things were back in the 1980s. Back then, The Road Warriors were arguably the biggest tag team in the industry. In fact, they were allegedly offered money to break The Brisco Brothers’ legs.
stillrealtous.com
Tony Khan Reveals Real Reason Why William Regal Is Leaving AEW
Everyone’s been talking about William Regal as of late as it was reported that Regal is leaving AEW to return to WWE. During the ROH Final Battle media call Tony Khan addressed the situation and he noted that Regal wants to return to WWE so that he can work with his son NXT wrestler Charlie Dempsey.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On WWE’s Next Signing
WWE has been signing a number of stars to contracts in recent months and it looks like an interesting name could be joining the company sooner than later. NWA is holding a set of TV tapings on Tuesday December 6th, in Nashville, and it looks like Colby Corino will be finishing up with the company as his deal expires in January.
ringsidenews.com
Bobby Lashley Spears WWE Producer Petey Williams During RAW
Bobby Lashley failed to capture the United States Championship at Survivor Series WarGames. Tonight, The Almighty inadvertently took out his frustrations on a WWE producer. Bobby Lashley confronted Seth Rollins during Raw tonight. The Almighty and The Monday Night Messiah came face-to-face weeks after their extremely physical matchup that also involved Austin Theory at Survivor Series.
stillrealtous.com
CM Punk Teasing WWE Return?
CM Punk is always a hot topic among wrestling fans and everyone is wondering what’s next for Punk following his physical altercation with The Elite at All Out. It’s believed that Punk is likely done with AEW which has naturally led to speculation regarding a possible WWE return.
itrwrestling.com
Drew McIntyre Legitimately Injured
On December 5th Drew McIntyre announced that he would be unable to appear on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. In a post on social media the Scottish Warrior said that he was “medically disqualified” from competing. McIntyre had been due to team with Sheamus to take...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Where Roman Reigns Was During WWE Raw
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was nowhere to be seen on last night's "WWE Raw" — an episode that saw The Usos successfully defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens. Following the match, Owens chased off The Usos and Sami Zayn, however, Solo Sikoa decided to take matters into his own hands with Riddle. Sikoa beat up Riddle which resulted in Riddle being stretchered out of the building.
Yardbarker
Kevin Owens asked Cody Rhodes if he could honor Dusty Rhodes in WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series
Kevin Owens paid tribute to the late, great Dusty Rhodes in his second WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. The former WWE Universal Champion teamed with Sheamus, Drew McIntrye, Ridge Holland, & Butch against The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos , Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn) in the match, but the babyface team came up short.
Comments / 0