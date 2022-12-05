Read full article on original website
Julie Marie Repka
Julie Marie Repka was born April 11, 1955 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to Julius and Mary Joan Repka. She spent her childhood in Refugio, Texas where she attended grade school at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic School, then attended Refugio High School. Julie was very involved in high school activities such as pep squad, drama club, volleyball and FHA. She was a member of the 1972-1973 Refugio High School 2A Volleyball State Champion Team. Julie graduated from RHS in 1973. She later continued her education at Schreiner University in Kerrville, Texas and pursued her career in nursing as an LVN. She worked at Sid Peterson Hospital and Edgewater Nursing Home, both in Kerrville. In late 2005, Julie moved her best friend and twin sister, Joanie, with her from Houston to her home in Kerrville where Julie cared for Joanie until she left to be with Jesus in March of 2006. Joanie’s death inspired Julie to become a hospice nurse. Julie became a travel nurse for a short period of time until moving to Corpus Christi where she quickly found her place in hospice care. She cared deeply for her patients and their loved ones. She often received thank you cards and letters from family members of her patients. Julie worked for Angel Bright and Legacy Home Health Care in the hospice field before her battle with rheumatoid arthritis affected her ability to move and care for her patients. After reluctantly retiring from nursing, Julie never lost her passion to help anyone she was able to. She still cared for family and close friends that had loved ones that were in need of end-of-life care or were seriously hurt. When not caring for patients, Julie spent time cooking and baking for her friends, family and neighbors. Her love for cooking and baking was always a reward to her by the smiles she put on faces of those enjoying her amazing food.
Stella Blanchard
Stella was born on November 27th, 1942, in her family’s farmhouse near Hobson, Texas. She was the ninth child of Clement and Charlotte Henke. She passed away on November 29, 2022, at the age of 80 in Austin, Texas. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she will always be...
Mary Alice Braniff
Mary Alice Braniff, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Mary was born on August 31, 1950, in Beeville, Texas to Clement “Clem” Huser and Loriene Braden Huser. Mary graduated from A.C. Jones High School in Beeville in 1968. She went on to attend...
Lady Owls falls to Karnes City 36-29
The Odem Lady Owls were dealt a 36-29 loss by the Karnes City Lady Badgers on Nov. 22 at the At&T Center in San Antonio. Chloe Hill led the way for Odem with eight points, Jasmine Bigner added seven with two 3-pointers, Jaelynn Garcia had five, Alysha Beltran scored four, Isabella Salinas and Moreno had two each and Zoey Garcia had one.
JoAnn W. Hughes
JoAnn W. Hughes passed away at the age of 86 on December 4, 2022. JoAnn was born January 26, 1936 to George and Evelyn (Morgan) Wiemer in Saint Rose, La. She moved to Baton Rouge, La. when she was 8 years old. She graduated from high school at Gulf Park Junior College, Long Beach, Mississippi in 1953. She attended college at Louisiana State University and Oklahoma State University. She met Harry Hughes at OSU and they were married in 1956. Harry and Jo Ann moved to Beeville in 1958.
Catherine Ann (Jancha) Park
Catherine Ann (Jancha) Park, 75, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Kyle, Texas. Cathy was born October 21, 1947 in Beeville to George Leroy Jancha and Mamie Lou (Huddler) Jancha. She lived in Skidmore and graduated from Skidmore-Tynan High School. While skating at a skating rink in Beeville, “Nana” knocked “Papa” down and it was there where her love story began with Howard Park. She married Howard Gene Park on August 15, 1966 in Seguin. The couple then resided in Austin and then moved to Buda. Cathy retired from Reddy Ice after serving numerous years as office manager.
Owls even record at 1-1
The Odem Owls notched their first win of the season on Nov. 22, defeating Premont 49-37 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. Leon Brown scored 11 points, Hunter Dawson and Tyler Brewer each scored 10, Kyle Wuenschel added eight, Noah Brown and Daniel Lopez both had three, while Josh Chavira and RJ Salinas each added two points.
Mathis girls beat Ingleside 50-41
Jailynn Garcia scored 14 points and Jackie Garcia added 13 to lead the Mathis Lady Pirates to a 50-41 win over the Ingleside Lady Mustangs on Nov. 22. Mathis (3-2) was also led by Victoria Alvarado, who had 11 points, and Aliyah Montemayor, who had eight. Montemayor and Jailynn Garcia...
RCSO sheriff defends deputies’ actions in fatal shooting of Woodsboro man
Refugio County Sheriff Raul “Pinky” Gonzales said two RCSO deputies were justified in shooting a Woodsboro man at his residence on Dec. 6. Franco Miguel Anzaldua, 24, died from gunshot wounds shortly after he shot at two RCSO deputies, according to Gonzales. Gonzales said on Dec. 7 he...
Mathis falls 64-52 to Woodsboro
The Mathis Pirates fell to 0-2 on the season after a 64-52 loss to the Woodsboro Eagles on Nov. 18. Ruben Medrano, who made two 3-pointers, led the Pirates with 22 points and Aston Quesada followed with 16. Paul Holiness and E.J. Montemayor each had one 3-pointer.
Fatal shooting in Refugio County
A Woodsboro man was shot to death at a Woodsboro residence Tuesday morning by Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to RCSO Sheriff Pinky Gonzales. According to a post on the RCSO Facebook page, deputies were called to a residence at 4:57 a.m., after a 9-1-1 call was received from a male subject at a residence in Woodsboro stating that there were gunshots fired.
Taft’s season comes to end
Not even the cold rain at Victoria’s Memorial’s Stadium could put a damper on the Taft Greyhounds’ 2022 season after their loss to the Poth Pirates. The Greyhounds had not made it to the Region IV semifinals in 40 years. So their 55-13 Class 3A, Division II loss to the ninth-ranked Poth Pirates was a little easier to stomach.
