Julie Marie Repka was born April 11, 1955 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to Julius and Mary Joan Repka. She spent her childhood in Refugio, Texas where she attended grade school at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic School, then attended Refugio High School. Julie was very involved in high school activities such as pep squad, drama club, volleyball and FHA. She was a member of the 1972-1973 Refugio High School 2A Volleyball State Champion Team. Julie graduated from RHS in 1973. She later continued her education at Schreiner University in Kerrville, Texas and pursued her career in nursing as an LVN. She worked at Sid Peterson Hospital and Edgewater Nursing Home, both in Kerrville. In late 2005, Julie moved her best friend and twin sister, Joanie, with her from Houston to her home in Kerrville where Julie cared for Joanie until she left to be with Jesus in March of 2006. Joanie’s death inspired Julie to become a hospice nurse. Julie became a travel nurse for a short period of time until moving to Corpus Christi where she quickly found her place in hospice care. She cared deeply for her patients and their loved ones. She often received thank you cards and letters from family members of her patients. Julie worked for Angel Bright and Legacy Home Health Care in the hospice field before her battle with rheumatoid arthritis affected her ability to move and care for her patients. After reluctantly retiring from nursing, Julie never lost her passion to help anyone she was able to. She still cared for family and close friends that had loved ones that were in need of end-of-life care or were seriously hurt. When not caring for patients, Julie spent time cooking and baking for her friends, family and neighbors. Her love for cooking and baking was always a reward to her by the smiles she put on faces of those enjoying her amazing food.

