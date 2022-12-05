Read full article on original website
It was a record setting ‘Cans for Cans’ food drive
December 7, 2022 — It was a record-setting day Tuesday for this year’s Western Wyoming Beverages (WWB) Cans for Cans food drive. This year the annual event collected over 13,500 food items that will be donated to area food banks. The total included collections from Smith’s Food and Drug drop-off locations in Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Pinedale, Big Piney, and Kemmerer.
Emil John Blazovich (April 10, 1932 – December 5, 2022)
Emil John Blazovich, 90, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Mission at Castle Rock Center in Green River, Wyoming. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 PM Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Local ‘Holiday Happenings’ for today and Saturday
December 9, 2022 — Here is a list of some of the area’s Holiday Happenings taking place today and Saturday. If you have an event occurring, send us the information at [email protected] Please include contact information. Friday and Saturday. The Green River Arts Council’s Light Fest will...
SWC 4-H Little Shoppers Extravaganza taking place Thursday
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Sweetwater County 4H has been accepting donations for their Little Shopper Extravaganza since November 21st. The extravaganza will take place on December 8, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. and will feature a variety of items available for purchase to be given as gifts with garage sale prices. This year’s shopping event will take place in the main hall of the Sweetwater County Events Complex.
Standard Motor annual Stuff the Bus is set to be better than ever
Rock Springs, Wyoming – For the third year in a row, Standard Motor in Rock Springs is hosting its Stuff the Bus event. A full-size Le Bus is parked in the parking lot of the auto dealership at 1154 Dewar Drive, to stuff full of toy donations until December 22.
Western Wyoming Beverage launches School Lunch Payoff Program
Rock Springs, Wyoming – While in years past, Western Wyoming beverages(WWB) has held their Pack out Hunger event along with Cans for Cans food drive in December, this year an additional program will be offered. Pepsi’s School Lunch Payoff program is now being launched through WWB as another way the community can help students who have fallen behind with their school lunch balance for any number of reasons.
The 9 Best Restaurants In Rock Springs Wyoming
The American state of Wyoming contains the city of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is a location where the expansive Western plains meet the azure sky. It’s only 90 minutes from Cheyenne, so it’s a quick trip for those who like to try new things. Many Rock...
National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
Barbara Hartley (January 16, 1936 – December 4, 2022)
Barbara Hartley, age 86, died peacefully at her home in Rock Springs Wyoming on December 4, 2022, with her family by her side, under the care of Sweetwater County Hospice. Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 5:30 PM Friday, December 9, 2022 at Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Park City liquor store no longer holds bragging rights as Utah's highest grossing outlet
Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, the group formerly known as the DABC, has released its annual report stating the DABS raked in more than $220 million in profits over its last fiscal year from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. A portion of its proceeds help fund various services and programs throughout the state.
Casey Scott visits Ogden Christmas Village
OGDEN, Utah — Casey Scott joined us at the Ogden Christmas Village to get us in the Christmas spirit!. The 2022 Ogden Christmas Village will once again light up downtown Ogden beginning through Jan. 1, 2023. Christmas Village is free for all visitors. Lights are turned on daily from...
Another commuter special Friday morning, more snow showers expected
Mostly clear skies have taken over the state as the moisture from overnight snow showers has moved east. Our break from active weather will continue through Thursday evening with abundant sunshine across the state.
Could onions be making you sick?
On Good Things Utah this morning – Stomach hurt? It might be onions. They’re in almost every recipe you eat, and doctors report it’s not an uncommon sensitivity for people with gastrointestinal distress. Onions are found in most cuisines across the world. They’re cheap, they have a good shelf life and they grow year-round. About 6.75 billion pounds of onion are produced each year just in the United States, according to Colorado State University’s food source database, and global production reaches as high as 105 billion pounds per year. You probably have onions in your pantry, and they could even be in the food you are eating right now. But did you know onions may make a large portion of the population feel sick?
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Black ice on I-80 in Wyoming; 6–12 inches of snow for Sierra Madres, Snowy Range overnight Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — Black ice advisories are in effect Monday morning along Interstate 80 in the Laramie, Rock Springs and Lyman areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are possible in south central and southeast Wyoming until around 11 a.m. Monday,...
The source of the fatal botulism of a Wyoming man remains unknown after an investigation
The death occurred in Utah, the botulism was likely acquired in Idaho, and the victim was a Wyoming resident. The Wyoming Department of Health finds that the death of 56-year-old Hans Russell was ruled as an isolated incident without the exact source of the contamination being determined. The main theory is that Russell acquired botulism from tainted soup during a solo river trip in Idaho that he took last September. The Wyoming Department of Health investigation, however, has not been able to determine exactly how he came to be infected.
SWCSD #1 board of trustees only temporarily complete
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The last half of the 2022 term for SWCSD#1 board members has been a complex one. With the official resignation of John Bettolo in October the board went through a write-in and interview process before selecting Cole Wright to fill the seat of Bettolo until the end of his term on December 1.
One dead, two injured in Rock Springs collision
ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — One person is dead and two more are injured following a two-vehicle collision near Rock Springs caused by icy roads. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Francisco Sosa Rioyos — a 23-year-old Utah resident — was the rear passenger of the vehicle that lost control, and was killed when he was ejected from the vehicle.
23 Year Old Utah Man Dies in Collision Near Rock Springs
A Utah man, 23, is dead following a vehicle collision in Sweetwater County, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, near mile marker 129 on I-80, near Rock Springs. The patrol says the driver was eastbound on I-80 when the they lost control...
No-Kill Utah nearing reality with Animal Services lifesaving efforts
The Best Friends Animal Society shared its gratitude and congratulations to three different animal service agencies across Utah for their efforts in saving the lives of cats and dogs through its No-Kill Utah initiative.
