Michelle Obama continues embracing her natural hair with her latest hairstyle

By Shirley Gómez
 4 days ago

In November 2022, former First Lady Michelle Obama said Americans “weren’t ready” for her natural hair while speaking at the Warner Theatre in Washington, DC. The mom of two, who is promoting her new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times , shared the reason why she chose to straighten her hair while she was living at the White House.

According to Obama, people living in the United States were “just getting adjusted” to having their first Black first family. “Nope, they’re not ready for it,” she said, referring to wearing the hair in braids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02J6dq_0jY0HtGB00 GettyImages
Former First Lady Michelle Obama speaks onstage during the Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour at Warner Theatre on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Although she did it out of fear that it would become a distraction or some people would see it as a political statement, Obama is now embracing her naturally curly hair with pride and wearing hairstyles passed down in history from Africans.

During her book tour in Atlanta, Obama rocked a stunning half updo. The Chicago native wore box braids with loose ends, keeping half of the hair styled in a puffy bun.

In the past, Obama has spoken about how Black women are often criticized in the workplace due to their natural hairstyles. “We deal with it – the whole thing about, ‘Do you show up with your natural hair?’” Obama said. “That’s the African American experience … but women in offices that are worried, ‘Should I wear skirts? Should I wear pantyhose?’ I hate pantyhose.”

In November 2022, Obama’s hairstylist, Johnny Wright , launched the book “Natural & Curly Hair for Dummies” in partnership with the bestselling For Dummies series. The instructional and non-intimidating guide, which is available now on Amazon and wherever books and eBooks are sold, is transforming hard-to-understand into easy-to-use.

Anyone intimated by the power of curly hair can find reassurance and discover the beauty of texture in a book that walks readers through the biological basics of natural and curly hair.

“Natural & Curly Hair for Dummies” includes Wright’s favorite product recommendations and provides insider pro tips for protecting and maintaining healthy hair, whether type 2A or 4C.


Comments / 57

ROBERT SAMORAJ
4d ago

damn..... that we've. made out of horse hair must have cost a bundle, I know that money that was spent on that horse hair wig . there are six families with kids that are starving but she bought it anyways.

Reply(5)
16
my opinion always
3d ago

first it's not horse hair, she is a beautiful woman. lack of knowledge family assisting in developing a community in Chicago. you are plain jealous. Caucasian women wear wigs, braids and hair extension also.

Reply(1)
12
Guest
4d ago

U rock Michell you are the only lady in the White House that is so Beautiful and kind I love you.

Reply(3)
27
 

