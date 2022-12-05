Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle) to have tests

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report: Saints RB Mark Ingram (knee) likely out rest of season
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram sustained a slight tear of his right MCL and likely will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
Bills LB Von Miller (ACL) has season-ending surgery
Reports: Texans to start QB Davis Mills vs. Cowboys
Davis Mills returns to the starting role on Sunday when the Houston Texans visit the Dallas Cowboys.
Bills rule out DT Jordan Phillips, FB Reggie Gilliam vs. Jets
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and fullback Reggie Gilliam have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting New York Jets.
Browns' Amari Cooper misses practice, questionable vs. Bengals
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper did not participate in practice on Friday due to a hip injury and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the host Cincinnati Bengals.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst What's Point of Winning?
Given their long-shot playoff hopes, wouldn't the Green Bay Packers be better off playing young players and losing games?
Giants coach on if Saquon Barkley will play vs. Eagles: 'I hope so'
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's availability is in question for Sunday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles due to a neck injury.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence day-to-day with foot injury
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's status for Sunday's game against the host Tennessee Titans is up in the air due to his left foot injury.
Report: Falcons rookie QB Desmond Ridder to start in Week 15
Broncos WR Courtland Sutton unlikely against Chiefs
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is unlikely to play against rival Kansas City on Sunday due to a hamstring injury.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Jordan Love's Progress
With three years on the practice field, Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst likes what he's got in Jordan Love.
GM's firing underscores Titans' urgency vs. Jaguars
The Titans try to pick up the pieces from that outcome and organizational upheaval Sunday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are hoping to mount a late challenge to Tennessee in the division.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on David Bakhtiari's Future
Great left tackles like David Bakhtiari "don't grow on trees," Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said.
Patrick Mahomes tries to continue Chiefs' dominance of Broncos
Kansas City has won 13 straight games in the series, starting with that 29-13 win, and it will go for No. 14 when the Chiefs play in Denver on Sunday.
Revived Raiders pay visit to Rams, fresh off claiming Baker Mayfield
It took more than a half season for the Las Vegas Raiders to find their stride, with the Thursday primetime stage ahead to give their revival a little limelight.
Bengals, Joe Burrow scheming for first win vs. rival Browns
Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow has defeated the powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs three times over the past 11-plus months, but a different win-loss mark hangs over him this week.
