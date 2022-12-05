ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle) to have tests

By Field Level Media
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36A2jK_0jY0Ho5m00

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III will have tests on his "jammed" ankle Monday, head coach Pete Carroll confirmed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily Post-Athenian

Syndication: The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) looks onto the field from the sideline during the thirds quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pa. Nfl Tennessee Titans At…
NASHVILLE, TN
The Daily Post-Athenian

NFL: Scouting Combine

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Diego State place kicker Matt Araiza (PK01) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy