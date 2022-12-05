ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talented UNI Defensive Lineman Expected to Return in 2023

Sources have told Townsquare Media that 'signs appear' UNI defensive end Cordarrius Bailey will be granted another year of eligibility by way of a medical waiver. One source added that Bailey attended the Panther football team's most recent meeting. Though nothing is set in stone, he's expected to return to...
Iowa Hunter Claims To Have Shot And Killed a Mountain Lion

At this point in time, there is very little debate that mountain lions are indeed back in Iowa. For years the Department of Natural Resources denied their existence. But finally, enough good photographic and video evidence surfaced, giving validity to the claims. Sightings have been confirmed in most regions in the state with wildlife officials still claiming that there aren't enough of the big cats around to establish a breeding population. A few days ago a photo popped up in my Twitter feed that once again proved the big cats are back. Or did it?
Tom Brady happily signed a ball Dre Greenlaw intercepted after his loss to the 49ers

Tom Brady had a very bad Sunday. Six days after rallying the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 win on Monday Night Football, Brady’s Bucs were thoroughly dismantled in Santa Clara. The San Francisco 49ers, led by seventh-round rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, thrashed Tampa 35-7 in a game so lopsided Fox swapped out its national broadcast to the Panthers-Seahawks game halfway through the third quarter.
Kunc scores 21, No. 20 Iowa St uses big run, tops McNeese St

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Aljaz Kunc scored 21 points and No. 20 Iowa State broke away in the second half to beat McNeese State 77-40 on Sunday. Jaren Holmes added 17 points for the Cyclones (8-2) and Gabe Kalscheur scored 15. Ahead 33-24 at the break, Iowa State scored the first 15 points of the second half. McNeese (2-7) committed 10 turnovers in the first eight minutes of the period, leading to 13 points for the Cyclones. Zach Scott and Trae English each scored eight points for McNeese, which finished with 30 turnovers.
