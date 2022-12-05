Editor's note: Mecklenburg County Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell gave these remarks after taking the oath of office for her third term on the board. First and foremost let me say thank you to the people of District 6 who have placed your trust in me for the third time. It is my honor and my privilege to serve you, and this entire county of people with hopes and dreams, with struggles and needs, with doubts and desires. I strive to serve you with vision and with hope. I am here to represent all of you to the best of my ability. It is my belief that we are all in this together, that we are all connected.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO