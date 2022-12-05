Read full article on original website
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Community Link promotes Gunn to CEO
CHARLOTTE – Community Link has named Tameka Gunn its new president and CEO. Gunn will take over Jan. 1 for Floyd Davis Jr., who is retiring after 20 years of service to the agency. Gunn currently serves as vice president and chief operating officer at Community Link. She joined...
Ardrey Kell cadets support Toys for Tots
CHARLOTTE – The Ardrey Kell Marine Corps JROTC Program participated in a community service event in support of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots. Cadets sorted, distributed and packed toys for under-privileged families in the community.
Robotic bears and bank CDs make a comeback
The group of robotic bears known as the Leonard Bearstein Symphony Orchestra that delighted Charlotteans with holiday music is now back on the bandstand, but not in Charlotte. The bears were recently exiled from their home and Founders Hall at Bank of America's uptown headquarters after more than two decades. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter.
Hawthorne Academy hosts Military Service Academy Day
Dec. 7, 2022, Seventeen Hawthorne Academy high school JROTC cadets were recognized by U.S. Rep Alma Adams for their contributions in hosting the annual Military Service Academy Day. The Military Service Academy Day brought together recruiting representatives from the United States Military Academy, West Point, NY; the US Naval Academy,...
AARP's newest members aren't retired. They're in their 20s
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The TikTok generation isn't the first group you think of when senior discounts come to mind, but a new report from the Wall Street Journal says Gen Z is wise beyond its years when it comes to money-saving habits. The report found that 20-somethings are becoming...
Union County receives Employer of Choice Award
MONROE – Union County has been recognized with the 2022 Employer of Choice Award by the Union County Chamber of Commerce. County Manager Mark Watson accepted the award at the Chamber’s Annual Awards Gala on Dec. 1. The award recognizes employers committed to creating a world-class workplace for...
Charlotte airport workers protest for better wages and benefits
CHARLOTTE – Charlotte airport cabin cleaners, wheelchair agents, trash collectors and other airport workers organizing with the Service Employees International Union joined protests in 15 major cities to call on Congress to pass the Good Jobs for Good Airports Act. Supporters say the act offers all airport service workers...
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 3-8)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the Matthews and Mint Hill area from Dec. 3 to 8:. • El Valle, 9229 Lawyers Road, Mint Hill – 88.5. Violations include: Employee didn’t know reportable symptoms; raw shrimp and raw beef were stored in the same box in...
Rodriguez-McDowell: The people of Mecklenburg County have spoken
Editor's note: Mecklenburg County Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell gave these remarks after taking the oath of office for her third term on the board. First and foremost let me say thank you to the people of District 6 who have placed your trust in me for the third time. It is my honor and my privilege to serve you, and this entire county of people with hopes and dreams, with struggles and needs, with doubts and desires. I strive to serve you with vision and with hope. I am here to represent all of you to the best of my ability. It is my belief that we are all in this together, that we are all connected.
Leadership Series: She’s the go-to principal for school turnaround
At one West Charlotte elementary school, students from various backgrounds enter its doors with odds overwhelmingly against them. Yet, one beacon of light with a recipe for success is helping students break down the notion of “benevolent oppression” and helping kids understand their potential in becoming high academic achievers.
Stamey rejoining ERA Live Moore Real Estate
CHARLOTTE – ERA Live Moore Real Estate announced Broker and Realtor Zach Stamey is rejoining the company as an affiliated agent, continuing to serve buyers and sellers throughout the Charlotte and Lake Norman markets. “I am so excited to have Zach Stamey back with the Cornelius Office,” said Barry...
NC school lunch debt has topped more than $1M in just the first few months of school
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — In North Carolina, school lunch debt has topped more than $1 million in just the first few months of school. During the pandemic, schools offered free lunches to all students, but that’s not the case anymore after Congress didn’t renew a waiver that gave students free lunches during the pandemic.
DKMS needs your help!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. D-K-M-S is a Non-profit working to save lives here in Charlotte, and they are currently working with a young patient in North Carolina, looking for a donor to potentially save his life. Joining us today with more on what they're looking for is Adam White, the donor recruitment coordinator.
The 2022 NC Christmas Festival Is Almost Here
2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival. The highly anticipated holiday event with over 4,700 RSVPS is one of the largest Christmas Festivals in the state. Event organizer Michael Calloway says “Christmas is a time for joy and giving. This year we have free Santa pictures and a free toy giveaway. Seeing the kids smile makes Christmas one or our favorite events of the year”. The event’s mission is to provide a safe space for all to celebrate Christmas.
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
Museum of Illusions opens Friday in Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's first new museum in a decade opens this weekend when the Museum of Illusions opens its doors at the Ally Center in Uptown on Friday, Dec. 9. Leaders of the project say they strategically picked Charlotte for this project. The Museum of Illusions features mind-bending optical illusions, holograms and even a walk-through vortex. In total, Charlotte's Museum of Illusions will have more than 60 interactive exhibits.
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 3-8)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the south Charlotte area from Dec. 3 to 8:. • 7-Eleven, 5701 Old Providence Road, Charlotte – 88 Violations include: Employee did not demonstrate food safety knowledge; certified person in charge wasn’t available; soap dispenser was filled with sanitizer instead of hand soap; pink mold residue was on ice chute; and open box of Jamaican patty was not date marked.
Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in November?
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of November, according to data pulled Dec. 5 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
Three Kinds Of Stress
CHARLOTTE – This is the season for the world to bustle and stay busy, go to parties and get in the spirit of the holidays. What can you do to keep your attitude positive and manage your stress? Why massage of course. This is the perfect time to treat yourself and get into the habit of taking care of your mind and body. Let’s take a look at different kinds of stress.
Charlotte Steakhouse Named Among The ‘Top 100 Restaurants’ In The Country
I am a meat and potatoes girl, a definite carnivore. So, if you want a good steak, come to this Charlotte steakhouse according to Open Table. A Charlotte steakhouse is named in the “Top 100 Restaurants” in the United States. Steak 48 in Charlotte is honored on Open...
