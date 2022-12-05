Read full article on original website
Related
Bottles, Cups Sold In New York State May Poison Adults & Children
Bottles and cups sold in New York State and online have been recalled due to a "poisoning hazard." Green Sprouts has recalled 10,500 stainless steel straw bottles, sippy cups and sip & straw cups. Bottles and Cups Sold In New York May Cause Lead Poisoning. The bottoms of the recalled...
What Is New York States Famous Issue with Railroad Ties?
Do you have old railroad ties around your house? Maybe they are being used for landscaping? Maybe they are on the border of a garden or doing something greater like holding back dirt in a retaining wall. The railroad ties listed above may or may not be coated with creosote,...
New York State Laws That You Didn’t Know Came Out in 2022
Did you know about these New York State laws? We may have heard about them and forgotten that they went through. New laws are always something that can be debatable within the community. While some are for the new law and others may be against it, sometimes we can come together and agree to disagree.
‘Tripledemic’ Hits New York, Many Deadly Viruses Spreading
Health officials say a "trifecta" of deadly viruses spreading across New York State is "deeply concerning" and a "bad situation. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is concerned about a surge in hospitalizations due to a "tripledemic." New York State Dealing With "Tripledemic" State hospitals are dealing with rising cases of...
Update On Hudson Valley’s ‘First Significant Snowfall of Season’
We have the updated forecast for what could be the Hudson Valley's first significant snowstorm of the season. On Thursday, we reported meteorologists were predicting snowfall for most of the Hudson Valley from Sunday into Monday. Snow Storm Predicted For Hudson Valley. Thursday morning, The Weather Channel forecast 1 to...
You Are Not allowed to Warm Up Your Car In New York! Really?
Notice anything different this morning? It's quite a bit colder here in the Capital Region than it has been recently. Before walking the dog I started the car and let it run. I wanted it to be nice and warm when I was ready to head to work. Little did I know I was breaking the law.
SPCA: New York City Man Abandons Dog In Hudson Valley
A pet owner faces up to a year in jail after he allegedly tied his dog to a tree in the Hudson Valley. The Putnam County SPCA announced the arrested of a Bronx, New York man for allegedly leaving a dog tied to a pole in the Hudson Valley. SPCA:...
Get Ready for a Lot More Snow in New York State
It's hard to believe that we only have two and a half more weeks until Christmas Day, but that's the reality we face as we head into the heart of December. Over the last few years, we have had a relatively mild December, with temperatures in the 40's or even 50's.
Warm Up At These 11 Fun Hot Chocolate Cafes in Upstate New York
Snow boots? Check. Hat and gloves? Check? Mug of hot chocolate? Check!. Winter in Upstate New York means snowy mornings shoveling and chill evenings spent warming up from a day in the snow. Because of this, hot chocolate and hot cocoa move to the top of the list of the #1 most beloved beverage. To cradle a mug of it in your cold hands after skiing, sledding, snowboarding, or just a day full of shoveling snow, well, it is just what the doctor called for. It's the perfect warm drink, beloved by children and adults alike.
Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?
Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
Woman Makes Disturbing Find in Saratoga County Park! What is That?
At first glance, it's a bit tough to determine what may be hanging from a tree inside a State Park in Upstate New York. It looks like something from a horror movie or perhaps even a sick prank, but when you take a closer look it becomes pretty obvious. What is it?
New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?
The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
11 Top Craft Distilleries to Visit in Upstate New York
Get in the spirit of things this year at these 11 fantastic Upstate New York craft distilleries. Craft distilleries are popping up all over Upstate New York, and they now number more than 100. Almost all of these distilleries use locally sourced grains such as corn, malted barley, wheat, rye, etc. And, no surprise, these distilleries are producing some award-winning bourbons, vodkas, whiskeys, and more.
Upstate New York Club Adds 2 Great Country Shows In 2023
It is still December and we have yet to cross over into the new year, but 2023 is already shaping up to be a great year of shows!. One word describes the past 12 months of Country shows: EPIC! And guess what? 2023 is pacing to be just as awesome.
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
New York State Police Issue Nearly 14,100 Tickets Across New York
New York State Police issued 14,000 tickets and investigated three fatal accidents. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the results of the 2022 Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Enforcement Period. Troopers Issue Nearly 14,100 Tickets During Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Enforcement Period. New York State Police issued 14,063 tickets, officials say. 4,757 speeding...
Truck Strikes Bridge in New York State Leaving Toilet Paper All Over Road
Offcials say a tractor-trailer hit a bridge in New York state, leaving it's payload all over the road. CBS says this infamous bridge has been the scene of numerous accidents, as it was struck as recently as July and August. One state Senator says the bridge has been struck over 100 times, as frustration has grown in recent years over what to do with the area.
Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured
Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
The Jewish Press
Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31
The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0