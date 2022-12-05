ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Bottles, Cups Sold In New York State May Poison Adults & Children

Bottles and cups sold in New York State and online have been recalled due to a "poisoning hazard." Green Sprouts has recalled 10,500 stainless steel straw bottles, sippy cups and sip & straw cups. Bottles and Cups Sold In New York May Cause Lead Poisoning. The bottoms of the recalled...
94.3 Lite FM

Update On Hudson Valley’s ‘First Significant Snowfall of Season’

We have the updated forecast for what could be the Hudson Valley's first significant snowstorm of the season. On Thursday, we reported meteorologists were predicting snowfall for most of the Hudson Valley from Sunday into Monday. Snow Storm Predicted For Hudson Valley. Thursday morning, The Weather Channel forecast 1 to...
96.1 The Breeze

Get Ready for a Lot More Snow in New York State

It's hard to believe that we only have two and a half more weeks until Christmas Day, but that's the reality we face as we head into the heart of December. Over the last few years, we have had a relatively mild December, with temperatures in the 40's or even 50's.
94.3 Lite FM

Warm Up At These 11 Fun Hot Chocolate Cafes in Upstate New York

Snow boots? Check. Hat and gloves? Check? Mug of hot chocolate? Check!. Winter in Upstate New York means snowy mornings shoveling and chill evenings spent warming up from a day in the snow. Because of this, hot chocolate and hot cocoa move to the top of the list of the #1 most beloved beverage. To cradle a mug of it in your cold hands after skiing, sledding, snowboarding, or just a day full of shoveling snow, well, it is just what the doctor called for. It's the perfect warm drink, beloved by children and adults alike.
Hot 99.1

Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?

Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
TROY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?

The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

11 Top Craft Distilleries to Visit in Upstate New York

Get in the spirit of things this year at these 11 fantastic Upstate New York craft distilleries. Craft distilleries are popping up all over Upstate New York, and they now number more than 100. Almost all of these distilleries use locally sourced grains such as corn, malted barley, wheat, rye, etc. And, no surprise, these distilleries are producing some award-winning bourbons, vodkas, whiskeys, and more.
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Police Issue Nearly 14,100 Tickets Across New York

New York State Police issued 14,000 tickets and investigated three fatal accidents. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the results of the 2022 Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Enforcement Period. Troopers Issue Nearly 14,100 Tickets During Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Enforcement Period. New York State Police issued 14,063 tickets, officials say. 4,757 speeding...
94.3 Lite FM

Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured

Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
The Jewish Press

Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31

The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy