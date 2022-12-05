ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

Hunt County authorities seeking information about missing Hawk Cove teenager

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a teenager reported missing from Hawk Cove. Kearstyn Hope Cagle, age 16, was last seen leaving her home in Hawk Cove on Oct. 2. She was reported missing on Nov. 17. Cagle is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair. Cagle has a tattoo on her left forearm that reads “she gave me life” written in cursive. Anyone with information on Cagle’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6800. Or, to remain anonymous, contact Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929, online at www.huntcountycrimestoppers.com or via mobile app at P3TIPS.com.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week December 2, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

