The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a teenager reported missing from Hawk Cove. Kearstyn Hope Cagle, age 16, was last seen leaving her home in Hawk Cove on Oct. 2. She was reported missing on Nov. 17. Cagle is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair. Cagle has a tattoo on her left forearm that reads “she gave me life” written in cursive. Anyone with information on Cagle’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6800. Or, to remain anonymous, contact Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929, online at www.huntcountycrimestoppers.com or via mobile app at P3TIPS.com.

HUNT COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO