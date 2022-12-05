Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Man arrested, charged with two counts of child molestation
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested and charged with two counts of child molestation in St. Joseph County, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jordan Miller, 37, was charged with child molesting as a level one felony and child molesting as a level 4 felony. On November7,...
Five Fort Polk soldiers arrested after allegedly raping and drugging two women in Louisiana
Five Fort Polk soldiers were arrested after drugging and raping two women in Louisiana.
ketr.org
Hunt County authorities seeking information about missing Hawk Cove teenager
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a teenager reported missing from Hawk Cove. Kearstyn Hope Cagle, age 16, was last seen leaving her home in Hawk Cove on Oct. 2. She was reported missing on Nov. 17. Cagle is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair. Cagle has a tattoo on her left forearm that reads “she gave me life” written in cursive. Anyone with information on Cagle’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6800. Or, to remain anonymous, contact Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929, online at www.huntcountycrimestoppers.com or via mobile app at P3TIPS.com.
2 more 19-year-olds sentenced to probation in Tyler catalytic converter thefts
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two more Houston area 19-year-olds were sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication, or probation, after pleading guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity. Tedrick Perry and Avory Coleman, both 19, were arrested with one other person in Tyler in connection to several Tyler catalytic converter thefts. All three men had remained […]
Marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine seized from 2 Kansas residents during Oklahoma traffic stop
KAY COUNTY, OK (KSNT) – Two Kansas residents were arrested on Saturday after a large quantity of drugs were discovered in their vehicle. The Kay County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma reports that on Dec. 3 at 9 :30 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle belonging to two Kansas residents in Newkirk. A […]
Texas Woman Torches Boyfriend’s House After Woman Answers His Phone
Jealousy takes on many forms but for one Texas woman, it meant committing a couple of felonies. According to NBC DFW, a central Texas woman is facing felony charges after she set her boyfriend's house on fire after a woman answered his phone. The 23-year-old woman was video-calling her boyfriend...
New Texas Homeowners- Don’t Fall For This Convincing Scam
There's a mail scam that's been going around for years at this point, and I don't want you to fall for it. Purchasing a new home is already an arduous, stressful, and paperwork-laden process without shelling out cash for this dumb, albeit very convincing, scam. What appears to be a...
Woman Gives Birth, Wins $100,000 Lottery on the Same Day
A very lucky woman won the lottery and gave birth on the very same day. Brenda Gomez Hernandez, 28, won a whopping $100,000 in the North Carolina Powerball drawing Nov. 9, just hours after she had gone into labor and given birth to her third child. According to an official...
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week December 2, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
Watch Wild Dashcam Video of a Wreck on Texas Highway
Another day, another example of just how poorly people drive here in the Lone Star State. Is there anything more annoying than an impatient driver? For my money, the answer is a hard “no.”. If you’re running late for something, just bite the bullet and show up late. It’s...
Guns N' Roses are suing a Texas gun store
Lawsuit filed by Guns N' Roses says Texas Guns and Roses is trying to make fans think the band is associated with store
Texas Gets It Right By Banning Tik Tok From Government Devices
Texas governor Greg Abbott says and does some things that I don't agree with wholeheartedly. His refusal to consider pardons for low-level marijuana offenses, for example. That just feels petty to me. But I absolutely think he made the right call banning Tiktok from government devices. This was his reasoning:
TikTok Shocked by Employee’s Wall-Mounted Punch Clock: VIDEO
A woman from Maryland revealed she still uses an old-fashioned, wall-mounted punch clock machine at her place of employment — and suffice to say TikTok was shocked by the throwback!. On the social media platform, Cadence Nicole shared a video of her using the wall-mounted time clock to record...
Rare mid-December severe weather outlook issued for South nearly a week in advance
The FOX Forecast Center is already warning of a possible severe weather outbreak early next week in parts of the South, where tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail will all be possible beginning late Monday.
What Will be the First ‘Christmassy’ Day of 2022 in Texas?
Wondering when it will start to feel a lot like Christmas around here? I’ve got you covered. Well, not really. I’m just reporting on a study that was conducted by Family Destinations Guide. So, if you’re not in the holiday spirit when they say you should be, it’s not on me.
Not Texas Big! Does This Texas Town Have The Smallest Buc-ee’s In Texas?
Everything in Texas is big right? Well, not everything! When I hear the word Buc-ee's one of the first things that comes to mind is BIG! I mean, have you ever seen a SMALL Buc-ee's? They are known to be huge! And, it's because they are, but NOT all of them are.
beckerspayer.com
Oklahoma hospital warning of possible UnitedHealthcare dispute ahead of enrollment deadline
UnitedHealthcare and Tulsa, Okla.-based Hillcrest HealthCare System will be out of network if the two sides do not reach a contract agreement by May 1, 2023, ABC affiliate KTUL reported Dec. 5. The health system sent a letter to UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage members informing them of "pending network changes" ahead...
NewsTalk 1290
Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk1290.com/
Comments / 2