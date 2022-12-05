ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
AllPennState

Penn State's Parker Washington Declares for NFL Draft

Parker Washington, Penn State's leading receiver despite missing the season's final two games, will forgo his final two seasons of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Washington announced his decision Friday on social media. "The memories I have made during my time so far with this Penn State family...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Higher Ed: Dillard set for first graduate program, LSU honors Black trailblazers

The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. Dillard to offer first graduate programs  Dillard University has been accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to offer […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: Dillard set for first graduate program, LSU honors Black trailblazers  appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy