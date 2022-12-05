Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Credit union donates 2,700 pairs of shoes to Utah students
SALT LAKE CITY — At over 30 Utah schools and organizations, America First Credit Union is donating new shoes to students in need. In a press release, the credit union said it plans to give more than 2,700 students athletic shoes and new socks. This holiday season AFCU aims...
Opinion: His only source of food was fish — but he also caught the hearts of two volunteers
Whether you donate to a food bank, sew blankets for those in need or write letters to inmates, there are plenty of ways to serve this season.
KSLTV
Casey Scott visits Ogden Christmas Village
OGDEN, Utah — Casey Scott joined us at the Ogden Christmas Village to get us in the Christmas spirit!. The 2022 Ogden Christmas Village will once again light up downtown Ogden beginning through Jan. 1, 2023. Christmas Village is free for all visitors. Lights are turned on daily from...
kjzz.com
Build-to-rent communities popping up across Wasatch Front
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah's housing market has slowed down in a lot of ways, but experts said one area has been heating up – “build-to-rent” or "build-for-rent" communities. “Build-to-rent" means a builder builds a community, but instead of selling it, they rent it out. Analysts...
League of Women Voters, Mormon Women for Ethical Government accuse Utah lawmakers of gerrymandering
A pending lawsuit in Utah accuses the legislature of gerrymandering.
kslnewsradio.com
West Jordan Elementary School is closing its gates after 40 years
WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan Elementary is closing its gate for the last time at the end of the school year, due to safety issues within the infrastructure. The President of the Board of Education for the Jordan School District Tracy Miller told KSL News an independent assessor deemed the structural integrity of the temporary modules, used as classrooms, not up to scratch.
KUTV
Utah parolee who 'bashed friend's head with brick' named high priority for Metro Gang Unit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parolee with a violent criminal history is on the run and is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah's Fugitives. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole issued a warrant for the arrest of Albert Eugene Baer, 58, on September 6th, 2022.
4 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
kslnewsradio.com
New survey asks how the state should handle Utah’s population increases
SALT LAKE CITY — Envision Utah, alongside other state agencies, has launched a survey to gather feedback from residents as Utah’s population continues to boom. The survey, called “Guiding our Growth,” centers on how Utah should handle its rapid expansion. The Guiding Our Growth survey is...
ABC 4
Could onions be making you sick?
On Good Things Utah this morning – Stomach hurt? It might be onions. They’re in almost every recipe you eat, and doctors report it’s not an uncommon sensitivity for people with gastrointestinal distress. Onions are found in most cuisines across the world. They’re cheap, they have a good shelf life and they grow year-round. About 6.75 billion pounds of onion are produced each year just in the United States, according to Colorado State University’s food source database, and global production reaches as high as 105 billion pounds per year. You probably have onions in your pantry, and they could even be in the food you are eating right now. But did you know onions may make a large portion of the population feel sick?
kslnewsradio.com
Planning herb gardens in Utah? Here are 5 must-haves!
SALT LAKE CITY – Do you have trouble deciding what to plant when planning your herb gardens?. Sheriden Hansen from the Utah State University Botanical Center joined Maria Shilaos and Taun Beddes on the KSL Greenhouse show to share the top five herbs she recommends that you grow in your garden.
kslnewsradio.com
Members of the council explain the Salt Lake County library tax
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Council is approving a budget that includes a property tax increase for the Salt Lake County library system. The Salt Lake County Library is funded through property taxes paid by Salt Lake County residents. Over 60% of people have library cards according to Salt Lake County government.
No-Kill Utah nearing reality with Animal Services lifesaving efforts
The Best Friends Animal Society shared its gratitude and congratulations to three different animal service agencies across Utah for their efforts in saving the lives of cats and dogs through its No-Kill Utah initiative.
Opinion: Do you battle the worst drivers in America each day? You probably live in Utah
Younger, less educated drivers are the most dangerous, and they drove more as the pandemic forced others to stay home. Read more here.
kslnewsradio.com
DWR and UDOT introducing new app Utah Roadkill Reporter
SALT LAKE CITY — The next time you see roadkill along a Utah highway, there’s a way to easily and quickly report it, thanks to Utah Roadkill Reporter. Utah Roadkill Reporter is a new app available for Utah drivers. It is a partnership between the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and the Utah Department of Transportation. Through this partnership, DWR and UDOT are working to help reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions.
kslnewsradio.com
Checking in on the status of full-day kindergarten in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Months after lawmakers proposed a bill for full-day kindergarten classes, the debate continues over whether the change would benefit kids, parents and teachers. Policy analyst with Voices for Utah Children Anna Thomas joined KSL NewsRadio’s Dave and Dujanovic to discuss whether the option could be...
kslnewsradio.com
Tax cuts, teacher salary raise among budget recommendations by Cox
SALT LAKE CITY — Significant tax cuts and a salary increase for every teacher in the state are among the recommendations by Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson to be included in the fiscal year 2024 budget. The announcements of $1 billion in tax cuts and a...
AdWeek
Robin Oguinye Joining Salt Lake City Fox Affiliate as Anchor and Investigative Reporter
Robyn Oguinye is joining Scripps owned Salt Lake City Fox affiliate KSTU as weekday afternoon anchor and consumer investigative reporter. Oguinye will anchor alongside reporter and anchor Max Roth beginning in January 2023. She will also join KSTU’s investigative unit in a newly created consumer investigative reporter role. “Robyn’s...
kslnewsradio.com
Men without college degrees leaving the workforce, according to new study
SALT LAKE CITY — Men without college degrees are leaving the workforce and have been for the last forty years according to a new study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. The study looked at data between 1980 and 2019 and focused on men between 25 and 54 years old.
KSLTV
Thieves steal up to 1,000 gallons of diesel at a time from Utah stations
SALT LAKE CITY — Kane County authorities alerted the rest of the state to a couple of uniquely shaped trucks that have stolen as much as 1,000 gallons of diesel from several stations. The news release said, “So far we are aware of gas stations in the state of...
