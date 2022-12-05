ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midvale, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Credit union donates 2,700 pairs of shoes to Utah students

SALT LAKE CITY — At over 30 Utah schools and organizations, America First Credit Union is donating new shoes to students in need. In a press release, the credit union said it plans to give more than 2,700 students athletic shoes and new socks. This holiday season AFCU aims...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Casey Scott visits Ogden Christmas Village

OGDEN, Utah — Casey Scott joined us at the Ogden Christmas Village to get us in the Christmas spirit!. The 2022 Ogden Christmas Village will once again light up downtown Ogden beginning through Jan. 1, 2023. Christmas Village is free for all visitors. Lights are turned on daily from...
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Build-to-rent communities popping up across Wasatch Front

BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah's housing market has slowed down in a lot of ways, but experts said one area has been heating up – “build-to-rent” or "build-for-rent" communities. “Build-to-rent" means a builder builds a community, but instead of selling it, they rent it out. Analysts...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

West Jordan Elementary School is closing its gates after 40 years

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan Elementary is closing its gate for the last time at the end of the school year, due to safety issues within the infrastructure. The President of the Board of Education for the Jordan School District Tracy Miller told KSL News an independent assessor deemed the structural integrity of the temporary modules, used as classrooms, not up to scratch.
WEST JORDAN, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

New survey asks how the state should handle Utah’s population increases

SALT LAKE CITY — Envision Utah, alongside other state agencies, has launched a survey to gather feedback from residents as Utah’s population continues to boom. The survey, called “Guiding our Growth,” centers on how Utah should handle its rapid expansion. The Guiding Our Growth survey is...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Could onions be making you sick?

On Good Things Utah this morning – Stomach hurt? It might be onions. They’re in almost every recipe you eat, and doctors report it’s not an uncommon sensitivity for people with gastrointestinal distress. Onions are found in most cuisines across the world. They’re cheap, they have a good shelf life and they grow year-round. About 6.75 billion pounds of onion are produced each year just in the United States, according to Colorado State University’s food source database, and global production reaches as high as 105 billion pounds per year. You probably have onions in your pantry, and they could even be in the food you are eating right now. But did you know onions may make a large portion of the population feel sick?
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Planning herb gardens in Utah? Here are 5 must-haves!

SALT LAKE CITY – Do you have trouble deciding what to plant when planning your herb gardens?. Sheriden Hansen from the Utah State University Botanical Center joined Maria Shilaos and Taun Beddes on the KSL Greenhouse show to share the top five herbs she recommends that you grow in your garden.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Members of the council explain the Salt Lake County library tax

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Council is approving a budget that includes a property tax increase for the Salt Lake County library system. The Salt Lake County Library is funded through property taxes paid by Salt Lake County residents. Over 60% of people have library cards according to Salt Lake County government.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

DWR and UDOT introducing new app Utah Roadkill Reporter

SALT LAKE CITY — The next time you see roadkill along a Utah highway, there’s a way to easily and quickly report it, thanks to Utah Roadkill Reporter. Utah Roadkill Reporter is a new app available for Utah drivers. It is a partnership between the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and the Utah Department of Transportation. Through this partnership, DWR and UDOT are working to help reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Checking in on the status of full-day kindergarten in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Months after lawmakers proposed a bill for full-day kindergarten classes, the debate continues over whether the change would benefit kids, parents and teachers. Policy analyst with Voices for Utah Children Anna Thomas joined KSL NewsRadio’s Dave and Dujanovic to discuss whether the option could be...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Tax cuts, teacher salary raise among budget recommendations by Cox

SALT LAKE CITY — Significant tax cuts and a salary increase for every teacher in the state are among the recommendations by Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson to be included in the fiscal year 2024 budget. The announcements of $1 billion in tax cuts and a...
UTAH STATE

