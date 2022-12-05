Read full article on original website
momcollective.com
Top Toys and Gifts By Age | Kansas City MomCast Episode 34
It’s holiday time and just a few more weeks of shopping left! If you’re looking for gift ideas, this episode is for you. Jane Girson, owner of The The Learning Tree in Prairie Village, highlights top toys by age group, which Toyas are worth investing in and the importance of shopping local. You will walk away with some great ideas for not only holiday gifting but year-round ideas!
‘If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us’: Kansas Olive Garden parts ways with manager over time-off rules
A Johnson County, Kansas, restaurant is parting ways with its manager after imposing strict rules to employees about taking time off.
KMBC.com
Shawnee police officers give out Secret Santa money to unsuspecting drivers
SHAWNEE, Kan. — Shawnee police are spreading some holiday cheer thanks to a little help from Secret Santa. It was a different kind of police patrol on Wednesday. Officers were on the lookout for people in the Shawnee community to pass out a donation by an anonymous. "Spreading some...
JEFFCOUNTYNEWS.COM
GoFundMe raises nearly $22,000 forfamily of teen injured while hunting
A Jefferson County teen is recovering after being shot in the head during a hunting trip Nov. 27. Cash Stein, 15, was on a goose hunting trip with a group of his friends when he was accidently shot. “This particular group of boys have been hunting together for many years,...
WIBW
Cities in Kansas ranked among most fun in the nation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has ranked three cities in Kansas among the most fun in the nation. With the average American spending more than $3,500 on entertainment each year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says that on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it released its report on 2022′s Most Fun Cities in America.
Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas Citians love to go out to eat and enjoy good food -- especially delicious barbecue. However, between January 2020 and December 2021, more restaurants closed in Kansas City than opened.
Why are movie theaters closing in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - According to a New York Times article, around 500 movie theater screens have closed since the pandemic. Despite a blockbuster summer 2022, the industry may be in for more rough times.
actionnews5.com
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A manager at an Olive Garden restaurant in Kansas was fired after a harsh message was sent to employees about taking time off. A representative with the chain confirmed the Overland Park restaurant manager’s firing to KCTV on Tuesday. “We are no longer...
KCTV 5
Olathe angler reels in rare Lake Sturgeon catch
fox4kc.com
Weather folklore could give hints about Kansas City’s winter forecast
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first day of winter is just two weeks away, which always has Kansas City-area residents wondering: How much snow will we get this year?. Factors across the nation, and even the world, lead the FOX4 Weather Team to their winter forecast for Kansas City.
PHOTOS: Elms Hotel in Excelsior Springs finishes multimillion-dollar renovation
The Elms Hotel & Spa has wrapped up its multimillion-dollar makeover, which features a variety of updates throughout the 153-room hotel.
bluevalleypost.com
Zero Reasons Why teen suicide prevention program grows beyond Johnson County
Chad Harrell was a popular athlete, good student and a rising senior at Blue Valley North High in the summer of 2017. One night he came in late, and his parents grounded him. His mother, Sylvia Harrell, checked on him before she went to bed and found him dead in his room. He’d taken his own life.
Kansas City shelter needs help providing Christmas to houseless
Kansas City group Shelter KC asks for donations of basic needs like toothbrushes and toothpaste to give to homeless for Christmas.
Kansas City firefighters surprise student with ride to school in firetruck
Kansas City firefighters surprise an elementary school student with a lift to school in a firetruck, marking the end of his cancer treatment.
KMBC.com
Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
Drummer for rock band Tool scheduled to be in a Kansas City courtroom next week
Danny Carey, the drummer for Tool, is scheduled to be in a Kansas City court Dec. 15, after he was ticketed for assault at KCI Airport in 2021.
bluevalleypost.com
JoCo Notes: Tuesday, Dec. 6
JoCo consider truck traffic limits — “The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will consider two resolutions aimed at limiting truck traffic on certain roads in the unincorporated portion of the county. Recently the City of Gardner approved plans to restrict truck traffic on 199th St. within city limits. That accounts for roughly three miles of roadway along 199th St.” [Fox 4]
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fire at scrapyard sends billows of smoke into air over old Northeast KCMO
A scrapyard of cars and car parts caught fire Tuesday afternoon, sending smoke billowing over the old Northeast district of Kansas City, Missouri.
Developers break ground on $125M multisport complex in Overland Park
Construction is now underway on a new $125 million multisport complex in south Overland Park.
