momcollective.com

Top Toys and Gifts By Age | Kansas City MomCast Episode 34

It’s holiday time and just a few more weeks of shopping left! If you’re looking for gift ideas, this episode is for you. Jane Girson, owner of The The Learning Tree in Prairie Village, highlights top toys by age group, which Toyas are worth investing in and the importance of shopping local. You will walk away with some great ideas for not only holiday gifting but year-round ideas!
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Cities in Kansas ranked among most fun in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has ranked three cities in Kansas among the most fun in the nation. With the average American spending more than $3,500 on entertainment each year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says that on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it released its report on 2022′s Most Fun Cities in America.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Olathe angler reels in rare Lake Sturgeon catch

Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK. Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

JoCo Notes: Tuesday, Dec. 6

JoCo consider truck traffic limits — “The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will consider two resolutions aimed at limiting truck traffic on certain roads in the unincorporated portion of the county. Recently the City of Gardner approved plans to restrict truck traffic on 199th St. within city limits. That accounts for roughly three miles of roadway along 199th St.” [Fox 4]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE

