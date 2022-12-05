Read full article on original website
Meet the 7-foot tall, 360lbs college basketball player who sinks three-pointers like Steph Curry
A 7-FOOT TALL, 360 pound college basketball player has made a splash on social media as a sophomore center for Division III St. Johns Fisher University in Rochester, New York. Having chosen DIII basketball over DII football entering college, Connor Williams has gone on to take social media by storm on a number of occasions.
Heat bring in former Lakers fan favorite that never should have left LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a lot of mistakes after winning the NBA Championship in 2020. In fact, there is a decent list of moves that Rob Pelinka has made that could warrant him getting fired. Instead, he got a contract extension. One move that did not seem like...
Knicks would attach Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish to Evan Fournier trade: Report
According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, the Knicks would be willing to attach either Immanuel Quickley or Cam Reddish to an Evan Fournier trade.
Knicks Likely To Trade Cam Reddish Before Trade Deadline
The New York Knicks and forward Cam Reddish have begun discussions about parting ways via trade this season.
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade
NBA Insider Ian Begley reported that the two teams were in talks involving a three-team trade and even named some players in the mix.
Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors
The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
New York Knicks Get Last Laugh at Trae Young's Shoes
The New York Knicks tweeted a response to Trae Young's adidas shoes.
This Clippers-Knicks Trade Features Julius Randle
When you give it your all and fall short anyway, it’s hard to imagine a worse defeat. It happens in life, and in the NBA. You’re tired. Your resources are depleted. Yet, you came up short. Life, at times, can be difficult. How will you respond?. NBA teams...
Building a home run 3-team trade with the Knicks and Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors are starting to pick back up as December 15 looms and the team actually shows some potential. If the front office can best maximize the roster they have this season, the team could actually go farther in a wide-open Western Conference than anyone was expecting.
Knicks appear to remove Duke basketball product from rotation
A few weeks ago, Cam Reddish was at his peak with the New York Knicks after entering the starting lineup, where he remained for an eight-game stretch in which the team, now 11-13, went 4-4. The former Duke basketball one-and-done then sat out three games with a sore right groin and has seen his minutes plummet ever since.
Report: Knicks willing to trade former lottery pick
The New York Knicks have gotten off to a slow start and changes may be in the offing. That apparently includes offering up one former lottery pick that has not even been on the team that long. The Knicks have discussed forward Cam Reddish with other teams but have found...
2 Key Players The Knicks Are Very Likely To Trade
The New York Knicks picked up an impressive victory over the weekend, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 92-81 on Sunday evening, then followed it up with a blowout victory over the Atlanta Hawks. However, they remain a team to watch at the NBA trade deadline. It was a nice bounce-back stretch...
Changing of the (Knicks) guard: Miles McBride’s time has come
Throughout his dog days in New York, Miles McBride’s confidence didn’t fall even for once. Thanks to his veteran mentor, Derrick Rose, McBride stayed confident and ready. “Derrick (Rose) has been great to me. The past two years, he always tells me to stay ready, ‘your time’s gonna come,’ and he knows I’m a hard worker and very coachable, so whenever my number is called, I’m gonna be ready.”
