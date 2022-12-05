Little Falls — For commercial truck drivers, the Thruway isn't just a highway, it's a part of their livelihood. Right now, that lifestyle is changing. This week, the Thruway Authority began the process of raising tolls in 2024. Meanwhile, through a public-private investment with Empire State Thruway Partners, all 27 Thruway service areas are in the process of being reconstructed or revamped, thought in this case no. toll or tax dollars are being used in the project.

21 HOURS AGO