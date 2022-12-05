Read full article on original website
Clock ticking down for Gov. Hochul to sign bill shutting down NY's Puppy Mill Pipeline
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Animal rights advocates say the clock is ticking down for Governor Kathy Hochul to sign a bill ending the retail sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in New York pet stores. Known as the ‘Puppy Mill Pipeline’ bill, the goal is to stop pet stores...
Three charged in June break in at Broadalbin Perth High School
FONDA, NY (WRGB) — State Police say three suspects surrendered to police, accused of breaking into school and stealing items. Back on June 14th, 2022, Troopers responded to Broadalbin Perth High School for a reported robbery that occurred days before. State Police have charged two 18-year-old suspects and Logan...
Before taking sides, Truck drivers want to know where increased toll dollars will go
Little Falls — For commercial truck drivers, the Thruway isn't just a highway, it's a part of their livelihood. Right now, that lifestyle is changing. This week, the Thruway Authority began the process of raising tolls in 2024. Meanwhile, through a public-private investment with Empire State Thruway Partners, all 27 Thruway service areas are in the process of being reconstructed or revamped, thought in this case no. toll or tax dollars are being used in the project.
