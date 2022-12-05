ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Related
CBS News

Home prices are expected to keep rising next year: Here's where

Americans looking to buy a house next year can expect less competition, more homes to choose from and the highest average mortgage rates in nearly two decades. Here's what they can't expect: A widespread fall in prices that would bring relief to priced-out homebuyers. That's the major takeaway from Realtor.com's...
MAINE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
TheStreet

Finally There's Some Good News for Renters

Renters clearly have had enough of double-digit annual increases for their monthly payments. Slower demand and growing supply helped push the median asking rent in the 50 largest metropolitan areas down 1.4% to $1,734 in October from 1,759 in September. Rent has dropped 2.6% from July’s peak of $1,781, according to Realtor.com.
TheStreet

Luxury Home Market Seen Escaping Decline Next Year

U.S. housing prices have finally started to fall in general. The median price for existing-home sales totaled $379,100 in October, down 1.5% from $384,800 in September and 8.4% below a record high of $413,800 in June, according to the National Association of Realtors. But the picture is different for luxury...
L. Cane

Florida Mentioned in List of States with Fastest-Growing Wages, But Inflation Counteracts Wage Growth For Some

Florida's labor market is quite strong, with unemployment currently sitting at around 2.5%, lower than the national average. Overall, the national job market also looks strong, with wage growth across the country. Although workers' wages had stagnated over the last decade, that all changed after the pandemic when employers felt pressured to offer higher wages. According to a recent study, Florida is a standout among other states.
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets

The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
The Associated Press

US Annual Home Price Growth Slows to Half of Spring 2022 Peak in October, CoreLogic Reports

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released the CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI ™ ) and HPI Forecast ™ for October 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005869/en/ Figure 1: HPI & HPI Forecast Percentage Change YOY (Graphic: Business Wire)
GEORGIA STATE

