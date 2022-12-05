Read full article on original website
Related
Home Prices Are Dropping Fastest in These 10 Cities
Prices are falling the quickest in the most expensive housing markets in the U.S.
8 Surprising Places Where Home Prices are Dropping
Although the housing market has featured soaring prices for the past couple of years, it's finally showing signs of cooling off. Because of this, there are savings popping up in cities you wouldn't...
These 5 Housing Markets Are at the Greatest Risk of Price Drops
The watch begins for tumbling home prices.
Wait, What? Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel Says The Housing Market Is Going To Do This
Jeremy Siegel, a professor at Wharton, predicts that the housing market will see negative growth as a result of future Federal Reserve interest rate increases that will raise mortgage rates even further. Due to the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage more than doubling this year, the housing industry...
Home prices are expected to keep rising next year: Here's where
Americans looking to buy a house next year can expect less competition, more homes to choose from and the highest average mortgage rates in nearly two decades. Here's what they can't expect: A widespread fall in prices that would bring relief to priced-out homebuyers. That's the major takeaway from Realtor.com's...
Home sales could plunge in 2023. These cities could see the biggest dips.
Home sellers should brace themselves for a tough year ahead, with one real estate group forecasting that property sales could tumble in 2023 as more buyers are sidelined by rising mortgage rates and out-of-reach home prices. The number of homes sold will likely plunge 14.1% to 4.53 million homes, representing...
Where Are Home Prices Plummeting Most?
If the housing market has felt like an ongoing nightmare to potential homeowners over the last couple of years, this headline offers a bit of respite. According to Realtor.com, there are 10 cities...
With Home Prices Rising, These 10 Locations Won’t Be a Bargain for Long
Home prices are expected to increase in the new year, as are mortgage rates. Meanwhile, the big bad bear of inflation still lurks, as do growing fears of a recession amid widespread layoffs. All these...
The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%
One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
Finally There's Some Good News for Renters
Renters clearly have had enough of double-digit annual increases for their monthly payments. Slower demand and growing supply helped push the median asking rent in the 50 largest metropolitan areas down 1.4% to $1,734 in October from 1,759 in September. Rent has dropped 2.6% from July’s peak of $1,781, according to Realtor.com.
Homebuyers will flock to the Midwest in 2023 because prices will still be too expensive in coastal states, a Zillow economist predicts
Orphe Divounguy, a senior economist at Zillow, said the Midwest's affordability is attractive to remote workers in expensive states like California.
A 20% home price decline? 7 forecast models are leaning crash—here’s where the other 13 models have the 2023 housing market going
Where 20 leading forecasters foresee home prices going in 2023.
8 Southern Cities Poised for a Housing Crisis
The South is so iconic, full of rich history, gorgeous scenery, and diverse groups of people, that it seems like its housing markets would be on a constant upswing. Yet even here, the housing market...
California's housing market is cooling off faster than any other US state, even though it's still really costly to buy a home there
As housing demand fades, several cities in California have seen home prices fall more than 5% from peak values earlier this year.
Fed’s housing market ‘reset’ has officially set off the second-biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era
In June, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that the overheated U.S. housing market—which saw U.S. home prices rise over 40% in just over two years—needed a “reset.” And higher mortgage rates, he said, would slowly bring “balance” back to the market. “We saw...
Luxury Home Market Seen Escaping Decline Next Year
U.S. housing prices have finally started to fall in general. The median price for existing-home sales totaled $379,100 in October, down 1.5% from $384,800 in September and 8.4% below a record high of $413,800 in June, according to the National Association of Realtors. But the picture is different for luxury...
Florida Mentioned in List of States with Fastest-Growing Wages, But Inflation Counteracts Wage Growth For Some
Florida's labor market is quite strong, with unemployment currently sitting at around 2.5%, lower than the national average. Overall, the national job market also looks strong, with wage growth across the country. Although workers' wages had stagnated over the last decade, that all changed after the pandemic when employers felt pressured to offer higher wages. According to a recent study, Florida is a standout among other states.
These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets
The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
Housing market slowdown makes lumber prices drop
Last fall, lumber prices in the U.S. were soaring along with a surge in new homes. With the nation’s housing market now in a slump, prices have plummeted.
US Annual Home Price Growth Slows to Half of Spring 2022 Peak in October, CoreLogic Reports
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released the CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI ™ ) and HPI Forecast ™ for October 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005869/en/ Figure 1: HPI & HPI Forecast Percentage Change YOY (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0