ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kscj.com

SECOND HOME OF LAUREL SHOOTING VICTIMS DEMOLISHED

THE SECOND HOUSE WHERE LAUREL, NEBRASKA RESIDENTS WERE SHOT TO DEATH ON AUGUST 4TH HAS BEEN DEMOLISHED. THE DWELLING AT 503 ELM STREET WAS THE HOME OF 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD, WHOSE BODIES WERE FOUND IN THE HOUSE THAT HAD BEEN SET ON FIRE.
LAUREL, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Madison Co. Sheriffs looking for sword swinging assaultant

The Madison County Sheriff’s department needs your help locating a man after an assault early this morning. Sheriffs say an elderly man was outside his residence in the 800 block of South Nebraska in Madison around 7:45 a.m., when he was approached by a younger man carrying what is described to be a samurai sword.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Update: Man arrested following attack with samurai sword

The Madison County Sheriff’s have arrested a man believed to be behind a sword attack early this morning. Sheriffs say an elderly man was outside his residence in the 800 block of South Nebraska in Madison around 7:45 a.m., when he was approached by a younger man, identified as 22-year-old ivan Saldana of Madison, carrying what was described to be a samurai sword.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

High speed pursuit leads to arrest of former Norfolk resident

A former Norfolk resident was arrested following a high speed pursuit yesterday evening. Sheriff Mike Unger said Stanton County Sheriffs attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 275 about five miles east of Norfolk for a headlight out around 5:30 p.m. The vehicle failed proceeded to take off and accelerated to speeds of over 100 miles an hour, before suddenly stopping in the median and turning back westbound on Hwy 275, traveling towards Norfolk.
NORFOLK, NE
WOWT

Escaped inmate arrested after pursuit hits 110 mph in Norfolk, NE

STANTON CO., Neb. (KTIV) - A man formerly from Norfolk, Neb. who had escaped from the Nebraska Department of Corrections was arrested following a high-speed pursuit in Norfolk, Nebraska, on Monday, Dec. 5. Jerry Storovich, 53, homeless and found to be an escaped inmate from the Nebraska Department of Corrections,...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One dead, one injured in Wayne County accident

WAYNE, Neb. -- Authorities said one person died during a Thursday morning accident in Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said that 38-year-old Caleb Jeppesen was pronounced dead at the collision scene. The accident happened about six miles east of Wayne on Highway 35, and the Sheriff's Office said...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Authorities respond to multi-vehicle crash southwest of Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska were on the scene of a crash multiple-vehicle crash near the Highway 35/16 junction southwest of Wakefield. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the accident, with numerous local rescue units also arriving on scene Thursday morning. Traffic...
WAKEFIELD, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Wayne man killed in accident involving semi

WAYNE - A two-vehicle accident involving a semi resulted in the death of a Wayne man Thursday. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred six miles east of Wayne on Highway 35. A westbound vehicle driven by 38-year-old Caleb Jeppesen collided with an eastbound semi-truck driven...
WAYNE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Minor crash causes power outages in Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. -- Winter weather is wreaking havoc, not just on the roads, but also on northeast Nebraska power lines. According to Stanton County Emergency Manager Mike Frohberg, there were downed power lines near Highway 35 and Industrial Highway near Woodland Park. The initial call came in just before 4:00...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One pet killed, no humans seriously injured in Columbus fire

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A pet was killed in a Columbus fire Monday morning, though no humans were seriously injured, according to authorities. At approximately 3:00 a.m., Columbus Fire was alerted to a structure fire in the 3400 block of 20th Street. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire from multiple windows...
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Highway 275 shut down for two hours after two-semi crash

WISNER, Neb. -- Highway 275 in northeast Nebraska was shut down for two hours Wednesday night after a crash involving two semis. According to Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Dain Hicks, the crash happened at approximately 6:00 p.m. northwest of Wisner in Cuming County. Hicks said that a semi drove onto...
CUMING COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LENRD chairman one of many in groundwater allocation violation

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Wednesday marked the beginning of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District's public hearings for violations against water allocations. The LENRD began to hear testimony from well owners in the region Wednesday, the start of two days of public hearings. Those testifying have a nine-acre-inch allocation for the 2022 year, but for one reason or another, went over that amount. LENRD general manager Mike Sousek says the purpose of these hearings is to discover why.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk Crush gets approval to move forward with construction

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Crush recently received approval from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy for a building permit in November, allowing them to move forward with the construction of its $355 million soybean crush facility. Norfolk City Administrator, Andy Colvin, said the plant's economic impact on Norfolk and...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Day 1 of state one-act begins tomorrow in Norfolk

Class D-2: 8:30 AM: Chambers - "Schubert's Last Serenade" 9:15 AM: Pope John - "Ug, The Caveman Musical" 10:00 AM: Arnold - "Rosie the Riveter" 10:45 AM: Potter-Dix - "Kochenderfer's Dracula" 11:30 AM: Hampton - "Two-Faced: A Tragedy...Sort Of" 12:15 PM: Wynot - "Little Shop of Horrors" Class D-1: 2:15...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Carbon pipeline acquires 57% of needed mileage in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Neb. -- Summit Carbon Solution returned to Madison County, to provide an update on their progress in creating a carbon dioxide pipeline. Rob Latimer who was representing Summit, met with commissioners Tuesday to further discuss the pipeline. Summit wants to create a pipeline that will capture Co2 emissions...
MADISON COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Hartington-Newcastle performing today at state One-Act

The state one-act championships continue today in Norfolk, and Hartington-Newcastle is one of six teams looking win the class C-2 title. The group will be performing “Ug, the Caveman Musical.” School superintendent and one-act coach A.J. Johnson details what viewers can expect with this performance. “This play is...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk swears in council members for the new term

NORFOLK, Neb. -- December 5th marked the start of a new City Council. On Monday, four members were sworn into Norfolk's city council. Residents of Norfolk will see many familiar faces resume their previously held positions on the council. Corey Granquist of Ward One, Shane Clausen of Ward Two, and...
NORFOLK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy