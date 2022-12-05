Read full article on original website
kscj.com
SECOND HOME OF LAUREL SHOOTING VICTIMS DEMOLISHED
THE SECOND HOUSE WHERE LAUREL, NEBRASKA RESIDENTS WERE SHOT TO DEATH ON AUGUST 4TH HAS BEEN DEMOLISHED. THE DWELLING AT 503 ELM STREET WAS THE HOME OF 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD, WHOSE BODIES WERE FOUND IN THE HOUSE THAT HAD BEEN SET ON FIRE.
norfolkneradio.com
Madison Co. Sheriffs looking for sword swinging assaultant
The Madison County Sheriff’s department needs your help locating a man after an assault early this morning. Sheriffs say an elderly man was outside his residence in the 800 block of South Nebraska in Madison around 7:45 a.m., when he was approached by a younger man carrying what is described to be a samurai sword.
norfolkneradio.com
Update: Man arrested following attack with samurai sword
The Madison County Sheriff’s have arrested a man believed to be behind a sword attack early this morning. Sheriffs say an elderly man was outside his residence in the 800 block of South Nebraska in Madison around 7:45 a.m., when he was approached by a younger man, identified as 22-year-old ivan Saldana of Madison, carrying what was described to be a samurai sword.
norfolkneradio.com
High speed pursuit leads to arrest of former Norfolk resident
A former Norfolk resident was arrested following a high speed pursuit yesterday evening. Sheriff Mike Unger said Stanton County Sheriffs attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 275 about five miles east of Norfolk for a headlight out around 5:30 p.m. The vehicle failed proceeded to take off and accelerated to speeds of over 100 miles an hour, before suddenly stopping in the median and turning back westbound on Hwy 275, traveling towards Norfolk.
WOWT
Escaped inmate arrested after pursuit hits 110 mph in Norfolk, NE
STANTON CO., Neb. (KTIV) - A man formerly from Norfolk, Neb. who had escaped from the Nebraska Department of Corrections was arrested following a high-speed pursuit in Norfolk, Nebraska, on Monday, Dec. 5. Jerry Storovich, 53, homeless and found to be an escaped inmate from the Nebraska Department of Corrections,...
News Channel Nebraska
One dead, one injured in Wayne County accident
WAYNE, Neb. -- Authorities said one person died during a Thursday morning accident in Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said that 38-year-old Caleb Jeppesen was pronounced dead at the collision scene. The accident happened about six miles east of Wayne on Highway 35, and the Sheriff's Office said...
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities respond to multi-vehicle crash southwest of Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska were on the scene of a crash multiple-vehicle crash near the Highway 35/16 junction southwest of Wakefield. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the accident, with numerous local rescue units also arriving on scene Thursday morning. Traffic...
Missing North Sioux City teen found safe
The North Sioux City Police Department have located the missing teen.
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne man killed in accident involving semi
WAYNE - A two-vehicle accident involving a semi resulted in the death of a Wayne man Thursday. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred six miles east of Wayne on Highway 35. A westbound vehicle driven by 38-year-old Caleb Jeppesen collided with an eastbound semi-truck driven...
News Channel Nebraska
Minor crash causes power outages in Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. -- Winter weather is wreaking havoc, not just on the roads, but also on northeast Nebraska power lines. According to Stanton County Emergency Manager Mike Frohberg, there were downed power lines near Highway 35 and Industrial Highway near Woodland Park. The initial call came in just before 4:00...
Multiple pets removed from Morningside home during fire
Sioux City officials are at the scene of a structure fire on Morningside Avenue.
News Channel Nebraska
One pet killed, no humans seriously injured in Columbus fire
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A pet was killed in a Columbus fire Monday morning, though no humans were seriously injured, according to authorities. At approximately 3:00 a.m., Columbus Fire was alerted to a structure fire in the 3400 block of 20th Street. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire from multiple windows...
News Channel Nebraska
Highway 275 shut down for two hours after two-semi crash
WISNER, Neb. -- Highway 275 in northeast Nebraska was shut down for two hours Wednesday night after a crash involving two semis. According to Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Dain Hicks, the crash happened at approximately 6:00 p.m. northwest of Wisner in Cuming County. Hicks said that a semi drove onto...
News Channel Nebraska
LENRD chairman one of many in groundwater allocation violation
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Wednesday marked the beginning of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District's public hearings for violations against water allocations. The LENRD began to hear testimony from well owners in the region Wednesday, the start of two days of public hearings. Those testifying have a nine-acre-inch allocation for the 2022 year, but for one reason or another, went over that amount. LENRD general manager Mike Sousek says the purpose of these hearings is to discover why.
WOWT
14th case of bird flu in Nebraska prompts killing of backyard flock
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A small backyard flock was affected by the state’s newest case of bird flu. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says the state’s 14th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed at a backyard flock in Knox County. Less than 10 birds were...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Crush gets approval to move forward with construction
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Crush recently received approval from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy for a building permit in November, allowing them to move forward with the construction of its $355 million soybean crush facility. Norfolk City Administrator, Andy Colvin, said the plant's economic impact on Norfolk and...
norfolkneradio.com
Day 1 of state one-act begins tomorrow in Norfolk
Class D-2: 8:30 AM: Chambers - "Schubert's Last Serenade" 9:15 AM: Pope John - "Ug, The Caveman Musical" 10:00 AM: Arnold - "Rosie the Riveter" 10:45 AM: Potter-Dix - "Kochenderfer's Dracula" 11:30 AM: Hampton - "Two-Faced: A Tragedy...Sort Of" 12:15 PM: Wynot - "Little Shop of Horrors" Class D-1: 2:15...
News Channel Nebraska
Carbon pipeline acquires 57% of needed mileage in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Neb. -- Summit Carbon Solution returned to Madison County, to provide an update on their progress in creating a carbon dioxide pipeline. Rob Latimer who was representing Summit, met with commissioners Tuesday to further discuss the pipeline. Summit wants to create a pipeline that will capture Co2 emissions...
norfolkneradio.com
Hartington-Newcastle performing today at state One-Act
The state one-act championships continue today in Norfolk, and Hartington-Newcastle is one of six teams looking win the class C-2 title. The group will be performing “Ug, the Caveman Musical.” School superintendent and one-act coach A.J. Johnson details what viewers can expect with this performance. “This play is...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk swears in council members for the new term
NORFOLK, Neb. -- December 5th marked the start of a new City Council. On Monday, four members were sworn into Norfolk's city council. Residents of Norfolk will see many familiar faces resume their previously held positions on the council. Corey Granquist of Ward One, Shane Clausen of Ward Two, and...
