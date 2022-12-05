Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend
We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
kpug1170.com
Local tribes getting millions in grant funding for salmon, orca recovery
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Several million dollars in state and federal grants are coming to Whatcom County to enhance salmon and orca recovery. The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office has awarded a total of $27 million to eight counties for projects aimed at boosting the threatened species. Lummi...
A multi-family apartment complex will be built on this Bellingham historic site
“In this instance in particular, a balance must be struck between preservation and the demands of infill, affordability and growth,” said Bellingham city planner Emy Scherrer.
Save on rent in Whatcom County. These areas have the lowest rental prices in the county
Some rentals are cheaper in certain parts of Bellingham. These interactive graphics and maps show prices by area.
kpug1170.com
City Council votes to limit water rate increase in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. – Ferndale residents will pay more for water next year but not as much as expected. The City Council voted unanimously to hold a rate increase to 5% on Monday night, December 6th. City staff had recommended keeping the anticipated 8.9% increase in the water rate to...
kpug1170.com
Work expected to start soon on pier near Little Squalicum Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Work is expected to begin soon at the pier near Little Squalicum Park, according to officials with the City of Bellingham Parks and Recreation. The City recently acquired a portion of the pier, and intends to build a walkway up to a quarter-mile long over Bellingham Bay for public use.
q13fox.com
Small business owners frustrated with Arlington students causing trouble
Business owners say kids are coming in cursing and causing disruptions, and even stealing. The trouble started last fall when the Arlington School District started an early release.
kpug1170.com
Department of Ecology fines Lynden fish processing company
LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden fish processing company is facing a fine for repeatedly polluting the city’s wastewater. The Washington State Department of Ecology says Premier Packing was caught discharging fish remnants into the sanitary sewer system on March 24th. The company is required to screen fish tissue,...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Injury crash snarls evening commuter traffic at I-5 and Main Street in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound I-5 off-ramp at the Main Street interchange in Ferndale about 4:45pm today, Monday, December 5th, due to a report of an injury crash. Northbound traffic was backed up over 2 miles past the Slater Road interchange as a result...
thenorthernlight.com
Tanksley announces bid for Whatcom County sheriff
Blaine police chief Donnell Tanksley is running for Whatcom County sheriff. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) position is up for election next November. Sheriff Bill Elfo is currently serving his fourth consecutive four-year term. He was appointed interim sheriff in late 2002 to replace former state senator Dale Brandland. Elfo served as Blaine police chief prior to being elected sheriff. Elfo did not respond to The Northern Light’s requests for comment.
kpug1170.com
Missing Blaine woman found safe
BLAINE, Wash. – The Blaine Police Department says a 72-year-old woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert earlier today has been found safe. They had asked the public for help in finding Freda Badger. She left Blaine Tuesday Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. bound for Sea-Tac Airport...
KOMO News
Mountain snow, lowland rain in store for western Washington Thursday
WASHINGTON — A weather system will bring mountain snow, gusty winds and widespread lowland rain to western Washington on Thursday. Another chance for lowland snow showers is still in the mix for parts of western Washington Friday and into the weekend. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for...
kpug1170.com
Bellingham Police rescue baby found in freezing conditions
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An infant found in freezing conditions was rescued by Bellingham Police officers. Court documents state that police were called after the child’s mother left her brother’s house in Bellingham on November 30th. The brother told officers that the woman was too intoxicated to care...
Another storm’s on the way, with a chance of lowland snow and wind for Whatcom
Overnight snow or rain-snow mix could make roads slippery.
kpug1170.com
Silver Alert issued for missing Blaine woman
BLAINE, Wash. – The Blaine Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman. They’re hoping the public can help local 72-year-old Freda Badger. She left Blaine Tuesday Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. bound for Sea-Tac Airport. She may have dementia and was confused about her...
KOMO News
Lowland snow possible in some areas of western Washington Friday
WASHINGTON — Winter weather is in full swing in western Washington with more cold air moving in overnight into Friday morning. The chance for some minor lowland snowfall is possible for areas of the foothills, especially those areas above 400 feet. The foothills stand the best chance of picking...
nwnewsradio.com
Neighborhood mayhem at a glance: Snohomish County’s new online crime dashboard
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is now publishing a daily “crime data dashboard,” graphically showing residents what crimes are committed where. Click an orange dot in Lake Stevens and learn the address of a November 11th aggravated assault. A green dot in North Everett shows a November 17th car theft at Everett Community College. The dashboard also aggregates crime rates, showing for example assaults and homicides are up for the year county wide, while rapes and robberies are down. Click to listen. (PHOTO: Snohomish County Sheriff)
KOMO News
Suspected bird flu outbreak leads to deaths of 700 birds around Skagit Bay
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning of a suspected avian influenza outbreak among waterfowl after more than 700 birds, most of them juvenile snow geese, were recently found dead around Skagit Bay. WDFW said Thursday that samples have been taken from the birds for testing for avian...
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
Man killed by car while shoveling snow in Everett; police searching for driver
EVERETT, Wash. — A business in Everett is mourning the loss of one of its employees who was struck by a car. Washington State Patrol is leading this investigation and says it is actively looking for the driver. Just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, WSP says a driver went off...
