I was born in Indiana and grew up in Michigan , my first encounter with FORT GORDON was when I entered the U.S.ARMY I have been living in the south for more then 30 years total , I support the Sons of Confederate Veterans and what they stand for , yes it was a dark time in U.S. history but you can't change names or remove monuments because of what the represent they are part of history removing them or changing names won't make anything go away, it happened learn from it keep the stories keep the monuments keep the name keep all there is use it to make a better country not a bitter nation if you don't learn from the past it will repeat itself, and should be our goal ,to never have something like a war among a United Nation of United People ever again
Good, they'll win too. Im so sick of people trying to do away with history, whether it be good or bad. If you're going to pretend the Confederacy didnt exiat, you also have to pretend slavery didnt exist. They go hand in hand.
Thanks to the Sons of Confederate Veterans for fighting these Richmond County morons for renaming the 5th street bridge!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
