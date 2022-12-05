ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDW News Today

Dates Announced for the 2023 Destination D23 Event at Walt Disney World

Destination 23 is returning to Orlando, Florida next fall. The official dates have been announced, and the event will take place from September 8-10, 2023. This year’s Destination D23 will celebrate 100 years of the Walt Disney Company. ” Fans will be among the first to hear exciting announcements and see sneak peeks from the many worlds of Disney—and relive favorite memories with behind-the-scenes stories, special guests, and so much more at this epic event.”
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Year’s Eve Celebration Coming to Universal Studios Florida

A New Year’s Eve celebration will happen at Universal Studios Florida this year. December 31 will have a celebration similar to the July 4 celebration earlier this year. Accordingly, the theme park hours for December 31 have been extended until 1:00 a.m. at Universal Studios Florida. Though Universal Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

World Food Trucks Kissimmee park celebrates Navidad with Hispanic-inspired dishes

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Navidad is here and World Food Trucks, one of the nation’s largest permanent food truck parks, is adding sazón to this holiday season with free, weekly events throughout December and early January featuring live music, a variety of festive Hispanic-inspired dishes and free entertainment for the entire family.
KISSIMMEE, FL
theapopkachief.com

King Buffet Chinese Restaurant has been a local favorite for over 15 years

There are three good reasons to celebrate the holidays at King Buffet Chinese Restaurant: less work in the kitchen, more spontaneity, and a restaurant with an extraordinary variety of food that is sure to please every palate. King Buffet Chinese Restaurant will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. You’ll...
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Wild Florida welcomes new baby sloth 'Banana'

LAKE MARY, Fla. - This week, Wild Florida announced the arrival of the newest two-toed, or "two-fingered," sloth to join their sloth family. Banana was born to mom Anna and father Guy. Guy was the first sloth to join the Wild Florida family. Wild Florida offers a VIP Sloth Experience,...
LAKE MARY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

SEE: New Publix opens in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Shoppers now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. Publix on Thursday opened a new store in Orlando at Town Center at O-Town West, 11055 Daryl Carter Parkway. The 48,387-square-foot store will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

8-foot American crocodile spotted at beach in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday, a crocodile was spotted at a beach in Brevard County. Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program said on Facebook that the eight-foot American crocodile was laying on a beach near the Barrier Island Center. They called this a “rare sighting”, saying American crocodiles...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Porch pirate targets man in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLA - 'Tis the season for porch pirates. According to Security.org, one out of four people has had a package stolen in the past three months. It recently happened in Altamonte Springs. Home surveillance video shows a woman wearing a face mask who looks like she’s dropping something off, but instead, she picked something up, which was Corey Staffeld’s package.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy