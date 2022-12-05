Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
All Merchandise for Universal’s Great Movie Escape at Universal CityWalk Orlando
Universal’s Great Movie Escape, a new experience at Universal CityWalk Orlando, is now officially open. With the grand opening comes a new line of merchandise. There are two escape adventure options — Back to the Future: OUTATIME and Jurassic World: Escape. Both are featured on all the merchandise.
fox35orlando.com
Santa's Village event provides Orlando families in need with food, toys this holiday season
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One hundred Central Florida families in need will be treated to meals and toys for their kids during the Santa's Village holiday annual event. "With the economy being as bad as it is right now, this is perfect timing for us to host this event," organizers said.
WDW News Today
Dates Announced for the 2023 Destination D23 Event at Walt Disney World
Destination 23 is returning to Orlando, Florida next fall. The official dates have been announced, and the event will take place from September 8-10, 2023. This year’s Destination D23 will celebrate 100 years of the Walt Disney Company. ” Fans will be among the first to hear exciting announcements and see sneak peeks from the many worlds of Disney—and relive favorite memories with behind-the-scenes stories, special guests, and so much more at this epic event.”
WDW News Today
Large Krampus Figure Arrives in All Hallows Eve Krampus Boutique at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Another scary Krampus display showed up in honor of his traditional arrival day. The Krampus legend involves him punishing the poorly behaved children when St. Nick rewards the well-behaved children. Universal Orlando guests have been rewarded with a Krampus theme at the All Hallows Eve Boutique in Islands of Adventure.
WDW News Today
CONFIRMED: Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Lounge Moving to Betty Boop Store at Islands of Adventure
As we reported earlier this year, the Betty Boop Store in Toon Lagoon at Universal’s Islands of Adventure will become a new Universal Orlando Annual Passholder lounge. The current lounge at Universal Studios Florida will close on December 31. Currently, Passholders can purchase exclusive merchandise and pick up their...
WDW News Today
New Year’s Eve Celebration Coming to Universal Studios Florida
A New Year’s Eve celebration will happen at Universal Studios Florida this year. December 31 will have a celebration similar to the July 4 celebration earlier this year. Accordingly, the theme park hours for December 31 have been extended until 1:00 a.m. at Universal Studios Florida. Though Universal Orlando...
Iconic Orlando ice cream stand Goff’s Drive In will not reopen historic OBT location
The shop has been opened since 1948
fox35orlando.com
World Food Trucks Kissimmee park celebrates Navidad with Hispanic-inspired dishes
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Navidad is here and World Food Trucks, one of the nation’s largest permanent food truck parks, is adding sazón to this holiday season with free, weekly events throughout December and early January featuring live music, a variety of festive Hispanic-inspired dishes and free entertainment for the entire family.
theapopkachief.com
King Buffet Chinese Restaurant has been a local favorite for over 15 years
There are three good reasons to celebrate the holidays at King Buffet Chinese Restaurant: less work in the kitchen, more spontaneity, and a restaurant with an extraordinary variety of food that is sure to please every palate. King Buffet Chinese Restaurant will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. You’ll...
WFTV
Photos: Publix opens new grocery store in Orlando
Publix opens new grocery store in Orlando Publix Super Markets opened a new store Thursday at Town Center at O-Town West in Orlando. (Publix Super Markets /Publix Super Markets)
fox35orlando.com
Wild Florida welcomes new baby sloth 'Banana'
LAKE MARY, Fla. - This week, Wild Florida announced the arrival of the newest two-toed, or "two-fingered," sloth to join their sloth family. Banana was born to mom Anna and father Guy. Guy was the first sloth to join the Wild Florida family. Wild Florida offers a VIP Sloth Experience,...
fox35orlando.com
Holiday Lights: 3 Christmas homes you can't miss in Central Florida
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? Check out these homes around Central Florida submitted by the Harkleroad, Arnold, and June families.
SEE: New Publix opens in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shoppers now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. Publix on Thursday opened a new store in Orlando at Town Center at O-Town West, 11055 Daryl Carter Parkway. The 48,387-square-foot store will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh...
WESH
Man warns of puppy scams after paying nearly $2,000 for dog that never showed
ORLANDO, Fla. — With the holidays fast approaching, many of us are on the hunt for the perfect gift. And maybe you are thinking that now is finally the time to get the puppy you have always wanted. But the Better Business Bureau of Central Florida warns that puppy...
fox35orlando.com
Goff's Drive-In, iconic Orlando ice cream shop, will not reopen after fire, owner says
ORLANDO, Fla. - An iconic ice cream shop in Orlando, that was the victim of a destructive fire earlier this year, will remain closed, though the owner is hopeful to reopen. Goff's Drive-In, which has been a staple in the Orange County community for more than 70 years, has been closed since it caught fire and was heavily damaged on May 20.
TODAY.com
13 strangers go viral for renting van, driving 10+ hours together after flight cancellation
It sounds like the beginning of a movie: After a flight cancellation left passengers stranded in Orlando, a ragtag group of 13 came together to drive a rented van more than 10 hours north to their final destination. Along the way, they found viral fame and, hopefully, lifelong friendship. This...
fox35orlando.com
Viral video of coyote grabbing and dragging toddler sparks concerns in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Video out of California shows a coyote pulling a toddler to the ground and starting to drag her in the middle of the day. The girl’s dad jumped in to save her and scared the coyote away. "Especially seeing that video for the little toddler...
WESH
8-foot American crocodile spotted at beach in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday, a crocodile was spotted at a beach in Brevard County. Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program said on Facebook that the eight-foot American crocodile was laying on a beach near the Barrier Island Center. They called this a “rare sighting”, saying American crocodiles...
fox35orlando.com
Store owner searching for teens caught stealing on camera, but doesn't want them arrested
ORLANDO, Fla. - For the third time now, the owner of a small business in Orlando says a group of teens has come in to steal products. Security footage shows one of the teens hopping over the counter to grab items off the wall before running off. Another incident caught...
fox35orlando.com
Porch pirate targets man in Altamonte Springs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLA - 'Tis the season for porch pirates. According to Security.org, one out of four people has had a package stolen in the past three months. It recently happened in Altamonte Springs. Home surveillance video shows a woman wearing a face mask who looks like she’s dropping something off, but instead, she picked something up, which was Corey Staffeld’s package.
