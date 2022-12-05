Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Felony charges recommended against 2 Phoenix officers seen on video kicking man
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police investigators have submitted recommended charges against two officers who were captured on body-cam and bystander video kicking a man as he was being handcuffed at a QuikTrip in late October. On Wednesday, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office confirmed they are reviewing the recommended charges against the two officers, Eddie Becerra and Nicholas Beck.
Avondale pays $2M after man dies in police custody
AVONDALE, Ariz. — The Avondale City Council has agreed to pay $2 million to the family of James Holland, who died last year during an incident with local police. Holland died on July 10, 2021, after police officers stunned him with a Taser gun as they attempted to detain him near Van Buren Street and 111th Avenue, according to local media reports.
KTAR.com
Glendale police said officer who activated Taser on shoplifting suspect 14 times followed policy
PHOENIX — Glendale police said an officer who activated a Taser 14 times on a shoplifting suspect Tuesday acted within department policy. The female suspect, whose name has not been released, was approached by an officer while leaving the Walmart Supercenter near 56th and Northern avenues around 1:30 p.m. after he was alerted by store security the woman was stuffing items into her bag, spokeswoman Gina Winn told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
Glendale police activate Taser on shoplifter over a dozen times at WalMart
Glendale police officials say they used a ‘drive stun’ function of a Taser on a shoplifter over a dozen times at WalMart after they say the woman was resisting arrest.
AZFamily
Police release video of officer tasing alleged shoplifter at Glendale Walmart
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — During a Wednesday press conference, police released body-cam footage of an officer using a taser on a woman suspected of shoplifting at a Walmart in Glendale. Police say the woman was resisting arrest when the officer decided to use his taser. The incident happened...
chulavistatoday.com
An FBI Swat team raided an Otay Mesa apartment
An FBI swat team raided a South Bay apartment early Wednesday, arresting two women and a man after all occupants were called to surrender. According to OnScene T.V., the raid took place at 4:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Surfrider Way in the Greenfield Village Complex. An FBI REACT (SWAT) team set off sirens and called out to all occupants of the apartment to surrender.
Video shows Phoenix police officer repeatedly hitting man in arrest, PD responds
Phoenix police officials say they are still gathering more information and evidence from an incident where an officer was seen repeatedly hitting a man at a Circle K gas station.
Arizona man pursued by police drives off 200-foot embankment into river bottom
Two are in custody in the Greater Phoenix area after a man being pursued by police drove off a 200-foot cliff and had to be rescued from the river bottom.
For Black Families in Phoenix, Child Welfare Investigations Are a Constant Threat
One in three Black children in Maricopa County, Arizona, faced a child welfare investigation over a five-year period, leaving many families in a state of dread. Some parents are pushing back.
More legal drama as Phoenix prepares for new homeless camp cleanups
Business and property owners suing Phoenix over 'the Zone' homeless encampment are now asking a judge to put their case on hold.
2 teens indicted for 8 felonies in Valley 'racing' incident that killed 4 people
PHOENIX — >> Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. <<. The two 17-year-olds allegedly involved in causing a fatal Phoenix crash that killed four people on July 22 have both been charged with several felony charges. A Maricopa County grand jury recently indicted the two...
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot in downtown Phoenix after fight over parking spot, witnesses say
PHOENIX - A man was shot multiple times in downtown Phoenix, and witnesses say it happened after an argument over a parking spot. The man, who was not named, was hospitalized in life-threatening condition after the shooting near 2nd Avenue and Fillmore. FOX 10 crews heard 7 to 8 shots in the area when the shooting happened.
AZFamily
Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Police investigate shooting that left 2 people hurt in Glendale
Search for drugs in south Phoenix home leads DEA agents to 'cockfighting' facility
PHOENIX — A search for drugs at a south Phoenix home led federal authorities to discover what they believed was a cockfighting ring in the backyard. The Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force served a search warrant at the home near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road Thursday morning. During the search, officers located several roosters in the backyard and suspected the property doubled as a cockfighting facility.
santansun.com
Chandler man kills self, wounds his 2 kids
A Chandler man is dead from a self-inflicted wound after he violated a court order and entered his estranged wife’s home and shot his two children. The children, a 15-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, are expected to survive. Derek Aaron Tighe, 52, killed himself on Nov. 20 after...
KTAR.com
Stolen car suspects crash, end up 200 feet down ravine after chase in Phoenix
PHOENIX – Tempe police took two people into custody after a car chase that came to an end 200 feet down a Phoenix ravine Tuesday night. The Tempe Police Department said the pursuit began around 8:15 p.m. when officers were investigating a vehicle believed to be stolen. Two people...
Man reportedly drowns in Avondale neighborhood lake
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Authorities are investigating a possible drowning reported Tuesday afternoon at a neighborhood lake in Avondale. The alleged fatal drowning was reported in the Crystal Gardens neighborhood, located near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road. The Avondale Fire Department arrived on the scene to find an unresponsive man...
AZFamily
FLDS girls rescued from cult leader in Arizona found on the run, hiding in Washington
SPOKANE, WA (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are disturbing new details about a group of FLDS girls who escaped from Phoenix-area group homes last week and were found by sheriff’s deputies hiding in a Washington state Airbnb. All of this stems from the self-proclaimed prophet and ex-FLDS member Samuel Bateman, who is currently behind bars in Florence, Arizona, for child abuse and destruction of evidence charges.
AZFamily
Shooting in Glendale leaves 2 people hurt
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been wounded in a shooting early Wednesday morning in Glendale. Around 5:45 a.m., a person called 911 after hearing someone nearby say they had been shot. Police responded to the home on West State Avenue, near 59th and Glendale avenues, and found a person with had multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital with what police say were non-life-threatening injuries.
