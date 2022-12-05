ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Felony charges recommended against 2 Phoenix officers seen on video kicking man

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police investigators have submitted recommended charges against two officers who were captured on body-cam and bystander video kicking a man as he was being handcuffed at a QuikTrip in late October. On Wednesday, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office confirmed they are reviewing the recommended charges against the two officers, Eddie Becerra and Nicholas Beck.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Avondale pays $2M after man dies in police custody

AVONDALE, Ariz. — The Avondale City Council has agreed to pay $2 million to the family of James Holland, who died last year during an incident with local police. Holland died on July 10, 2021, after police officers stunned him with a Taser gun as they attempted to detain him near Van Buren Street and 111th Avenue, according to local media reports.
AVONDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Glendale police said officer who activated Taser on shoplifting suspect 14 times followed policy

PHOENIX — Glendale police said an officer who activated a Taser 14 times on a shoplifting suspect Tuesday acted within department policy. The female suspect, whose name has not been released, was approached by an officer while leaving the Walmart Supercenter near 56th and Northern avenues around 1:30 p.m. after he was alerted by store security the woman was stuffing items into her bag, spokeswoman Gina Winn told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police release video of officer tasing alleged shoplifter at Glendale Walmart

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — During a Wednesday press conference, police released body-cam footage of an officer using a taser on a woman suspected of shoplifting at a Walmart in Glendale. Police say the woman was resisting arrest when the officer decided to use his taser. The incident happened...
chulavistatoday.com

An FBI Swat team raided an Otay Mesa apartment

An FBI swat team raided a South Bay apartment early Wednesday, arresting two women and a man after all occupants were called to surrender. According to OnScene T.V., the raid took place at 4:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Surfrider Way in the Greenfield Village Complex. An FBI REACT (SWAT) team set off sirens and called out to all occupants of the apartment to surrender.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot in downtown Phoenix after fight over parking spot, witnesses say

PHOENIX - A man was shot multiple times in downtown Phoenix, and witnesses say it happened after an argument over a parking spot. The man, who was not named, was hospitalized in life-threatening condition after the shooting near 2nd Avenue and Fillmore. FOX 10 crews heard 7 to 8 shots in the area when the shooting happened.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Search for drugs in south Phoenix home leads DEA agents to 'cockfighting' facility

PHOENIX — A search for drugs at a south Phoenix home led federal authorities to discover what they believed was a cockfighting ring in the backyard. The Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force served a search warrant at the home near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road Thursday morning. During the search, officers located several roosters in the backyard and suspected the property doubled as a cockfighting facility.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler man kills self, wounds his 2 kids

A Chandler man is dead from a self-inflicted wound after he violated a court order and entered his estranged wife’s home and shot his two children. The children, a 15-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, are expected to survive. Derek Aaron Tighe, 52, killed himself on Nov. 20 after...
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Man reportedly drowns in Avondale neighborhood lake

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Authorities are investigating a possible drowning reported Tuesday afternoon at a neighborhood lake in Avondale. The alleged fatal drowning was reported in the Crystal Gardens neighborhood, located near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road. The Avondale Fire Department arrived on the scene to find an unresponsive man...
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

FLDS girls rescued from cult leader in Arizona found on the run, hiding in Washington

SPOKANE, WA (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are disturbing new details about a group of FLDS girls who escaped from Phoenix-area group homes last week and were found by sheriff’s deputies hiding in a Washington state Airbnb. All of this stems from the self-proclaimed prophet and ex-FLDS member Samuel Bateman, who is currently behind bars in Florence, Arizona, for child abuse and destruction of evidence charges.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Shooting in Glendale leaves 2 people hurt

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been wounded in a shooting early Wednesday morning in Glendale. Around 5:45 a.m., a person called 911 after hearing someone nearby say they had been shot. Police responded to the home on West State Avenue, near 59th and Glendale avenues, and found a person with had multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital with what police say were non-life-threatening injuries.
GLENDALE, AZ

