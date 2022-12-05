Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Bruner and Denver host No. 19 UCLA
Denver Pioneers (8-2) at UCLA Bruins (7-2, 2-0 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the No. 19 UCLA Bruins after Tommy Bruner scored 26 points in Denver's 87-85 overtime loss to the Sacramento State Hornets. The Bruins have gone 6-0 at home. UCLA has a 6-0 record in games decided by...
Porterville Recorder
Washington takes on Indiana, aims to break 4-game skid
Washington Wizards (11-14, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (13-12, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington is looking to end its four-game losing streak with a win against Indiana. The Pacers are 9-4 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 115.0...
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Porterville Recorder
Denver faces Portland, looks to end 3-game skid
Denver Nuggets (14-10, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (13-11, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks to break its three-game skid with a victory over Portland. The Trail Blazers are 2-1 against Northwest Division opponents. Portland ranks fifth in the Western Conference at limiting...
Porterville Recorder
Miami plays Washington, seeks 5th straight home win
Washington Wizards (10-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (8-11, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts Washington aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak. The Heat are 4-7 in conference play. Miami has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
Penn State's Parker Washington Declares for NFL Draft
Parker Washington, Penn State's leading receiver despite missing the season's final two games, will forgo his final two seasons of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Washington announced his decision Friday on social media. "The memories I have made during my time so far with this Penn State family...
Porterville Recorder
Miami plays Minnesota on 6-game road skid
Miami Heat (7-10, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8-8, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami will aim to stop its six-game road skid when the Heat play Minnesota. The Timberwolves have gone 4-5 in home games. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference with 15.3...
Porterville Recorder
Indiana takes on Orlando, looks for 5th straight win
Orlando Magic (5-12, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (9-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana is looking to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Pacers are 7-4 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is third in the NBA with 28.3 assists...
Porterville Recorder
Washington plays Indiana, aims to end road losing streak
Washington Wizards (11-14, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (13-12, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits Indiana looking to stop its six-game road losing streak. The Pacers are 9-4 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana has a 5-8 record against opponents over .500. The Wizards are...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota takes road win streak into matchup with Charlotte
Minnesota Timberwolves (10-8, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (5-14, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Timberwolves take on Charlotte. The Hornets are 2-6 on their home court. Charlotte averages 14.3 turnovers per game...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis faces Detroit, looks for 5th straight home win
Detroit Pistons (7-20, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-9, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Detroit trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak. The Grizzlies are 10-2 on their home court. Memphis is the Western Conference leader with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game...
Porterville Recorder
Washington visits Chicago following LaVine's 41-point outing
Washington Wizards (11-13, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (9-14, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Washington Wizards after Zach LaVine scored 41 points in the Chicago Bulls' 110-101 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Bulls are 8-6 against conference opponents. Chicago is 5-4...
Porterville Recorder
Portland faces New York, aims to stop road skid
Portland Trail Blazers (10-8, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (9-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will attempt to break its three-game road slide when the Trail Blazers play New York. The Knicks have gone 4-3 at home. New York is 4-8 in games...
Porterville Recorder
Indiana takes on Minnesota on 3-game slide
Indiana Pacers (12-11, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-12, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana comes into the matchup with Minnesota as losers of three in a row. The Timberwolves are 6-7 on their home court. Minnesota is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 115.0...
Porterville Recorder
San Antonio faces Miami, aims to end road skid
San Antonio Spurs (7-18, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (12-14, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will try to end its eight-game road losing streak when the Spurs take on Miami. The Heat have gone 9-5 at home. Miami is fifth in the Eastern...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento plays Detroit, seeks 6th straight home win
Detroit Pistons (3-13, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (8-6, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hosts Detroit aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak. The Kings have gone 5-3 at home. Sacramento averages 120.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game. The...
Porterville Recorder
Houston takes on San Antonio after overtime win
Houston Rockets (7-17, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (6-18, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits the San Antonio Spurs following the Rockets' 132-123 overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Spurs are 0-3 in division play. San Antonio ranks eighth in the Western...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland hosts Sacramento following Mitchell's 43-point showing
Sacramento Kings (13-10, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (16-9, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the Sacramento Kings after Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 116-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Cavaliers have gone 11-1 at home. Cleveland leads...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota takes on Utah for conference matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves (12-12, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (15-12, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -2; over/under is 234.5. BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves visit Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz in Western Conference action. The Jazz are 3-2 in...
Louisiana Higher Ed: Dillard set for first graduate program, LSU honors Black trailblazers
The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. Dillard to offer first graduate programs Dillard University has been accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to offer […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: Dillard set for first graduate program, LSU honors Black trailblazers appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
