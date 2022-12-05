Top stars, best performances in the semifinals of the North Carolina high school football state playoffs.
Avery Gaby, East Duplin
Gaby ran for 139 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 24 carries as the Panthers held off rival Wallace-Rose Hill 28-26 in the 2-A Eastern Regional championship game. He also made five tackles.
Kade Kennedy, East Duplin
Kennedy had a 79-yard touchdown run and led his team with 15 tackles, including 2 for loss.
Mason Satterfield, Tarboro
The sophomore tailback had 191 yards and 2 touchdowns on 15 carries as Tarboro whipped North Moore 35-7 to win the 1-A Eastern Regional championship.
Kamerin McDowell-Moore, Tarboro
McDowell-Moore, a freshman, carried 15 times for 151 yards and a touchdown.
Zach McConnell, New Bern
McConnell helped flip field position with several long punts as the Bears held off Millbrook 35-27 to win the 4-A Eastern Regional championship.
Aronne Herring, New Bern
Herring ran for 89 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Nathan Leacock, Millbrook
The Tennessee commit caught 4 passes for 53 yards and had a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Keno Jones, Northern Nash
The Knights’ quarterback threw two touchdown passes, including the game-winner on fourth down with 58 seconds remaining as Northern Nash edged Seventy-First 23-22 in the 4-A Eastern Regional championship game.
Anthony Quinn, Jr., Seventy-First
Quinn Jr. ran for 183 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Al Lee, Reidsville
The junior quarterback was 12 of 21 for 183 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Rams beat Burns 32-12 in the 2-A Western Regional championship game.
Lorenzo Mendoza, Reidsville
Mendoza sparked the Rams’ defense with 2 interceptions and 7 tackles.
Aiden Terrell, East Lincoln
The senior linebacker led the way with 15 tackles as East Lincoln held down South Point’s powerful offense to win the 3-A Western Regional championship 14-7.
Tyler Mizzell, East Lincoln
A Wake Forest commit, Mizzell threw for 165 yards and ran for 82 to help keep the chains moving.
Mitchell Summers, Grimsley
The sophomore tailback carried 22 times for 119 yards and 3 touchdowns as Grimsley edged Weddington 28-27 in the 4-A Western Regional championship game.
Terrell Anderson, Grimsley
A 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver, Anderson caught 6 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Tyler Mason, Mount Airy
The Granite Bears’ tailback ran for 290 yards and 5 touchdowns as his team walloped Draughn 35-6 in the 1-A Western Regional championship game.
Cam’Ron Webster, Mount Airy
The senior nose tackle was a big force in limiting Draughn to 96 yards passing on 5 of 20 attempts.
