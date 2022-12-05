ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

New Hampshire man charged with ripping down LGBTQ flag

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzMqj_0jY0ENv000

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A New Hampshire man was arrested after he allegedly ripped down an LGBTQ flag and threw it into a dumpster.

Manchester police arrested 32-year-old Mason Case and charged him with criminal mischief following the November 14 incident.

Case allegedly was caught on surveillance video climbing a fire escape at Kreiva Academy on Pine Street. Police said the video showed Case ripping down the flag, and throwing it into a dumpster nearby.

After several weeks of investigating, Case was arrested on Saturday. He was released on personal recognizance bail and ordered to return to court on January 6.

Manchester police said the case has been referred to the Attorney General's Civil Rights Unit to determine if additional charges are warranted.

Comments / 43

Patriot Fan
4d ago

Yet you can tear down the American Flag and people are somehow treated like heroes for claiming their right to protest American but tear down a flag that represents a figment of someone's imagination is a crime give me a break

Reply(2)
28
Angel
4d ago

To be clear, I'm not against him be arrested, theft is theft no matter what it is. Although they wouldn't have bothered if it wasn't a rainbow flag. I'm against it being a civil rights issue, and against certain groups getting special considerations.

Reply(1)
23
Angel
4d ago

Another school manipulating kids with gender ideology. Civil rights issue? What would happen if it was an American flag? Nothing.

Reply
20
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in...
KEENE, NH
Boston

Multiple active shooter calls to NH schools determined to be a hoax

At least 14 schools in nine different cities and towns across the state were reportedly targeted. Over a dozen schools across the state of New Hampshire were reported to be under attack by active shooters Thursday morning, but the state’s Department of Safety (DoS) determined the calls reporting the shootings were a widespread hoax.
CONCORD, NH
NECN

Man Sentenced for String of Bank Robberies in NH, Mass.

A New Hampshire man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison Thursday for robbing six banks across New Hampshire and Massachusetts over the course of three months. Eric Mohan, a 48-year-old from Manchester, started the spree on Feb. 11, 2022, court documents state, robbing the Triangle Credit Union in Manchester, New Hampshire. He handed a teller a demand note and made off with just over $2,000. H would later rob a Salem Five Bank in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, twice, an Align Credit Union in Danvers, Massachusetts, a Northeast Credit Union in Lee, New Hampshire, and a Service Federal Credit Union in Hampton, New Hampshire.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Mass. woman arrested for wrong-way driving in NH

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts woman faces charges of driving the wrong way on I-93 early Thursday. It happened in the town of Londonderry near the New Hampshire state border. New Hampshire State Police say they received numerous reports of a silver sedan headed north in the southbound lane around 12:15 a.m. Troopers deployed road spikes and formed a rolling roadblock to shield oncoming traffic. Police say the spikes stopped the car near mile marker 16.8.
LONDONDERRY, NH
CBS Boston

Driver charged weeks after Nashua hit-and-run that injured 3 pedestrians

NASHUA, N.H. – Police arrested a 24-year-old man about two weeks after he allegedly hit three pedestrians in downtown Nashua and drove off.It happened the night before Thanksgiving around 11:40 p.m. on Main Street.Three people were hospitalized following the crash.Police determined the suspect vehicle was a Toyota RAV4. On Wednesday, Nashua police arrested Christopher Jimenez Delgado.Delgado was charged with three felony counts of conduct after an accident. The Nashua man was released on $1,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court. 
NASHUA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Crash in Sharon leads to charges

SHARON — A 31-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for DUI in Sharon on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a crash that took place on K and L Ct at around 9:45 p.m. Police say they observed indicators of impairment with the driver, identified as Tucker Lapoint, of...
SHARON, VT
whdh.com

NH man facing aggravated DUI charge after Manchester crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing an aggravated driving while under the influence charge following a crash in Manchester on Tuesday that left one person seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 1600 Front St. around 5:15 p.m. determined...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Bradley Rein, driver charged in deadly crash at Hingham Apple store, out on bail

HINGHAM -- The driver who crashed into the Apple store in Hingham last month is out on bail. Bradley Rein was released earlier this week, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office confirmed. One person was killed and twenty others were hurt as a result of the crash. Rein is charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. He told investigators he was looking for an eyeglass store at the Derby Street Shops when his foot got stuck on the accelerator and he was unable to stop as he crashed into the store. A lawsuit representing two injured victims has been filed against Rein, the store property's owner, the developer, and Apple. 
HINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

State Police find missing NH woman

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police have since found a missing 76-year-old woman safe, after sending a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert earlier in Tuesday evening. Dorinda Gibney was reported missing to the Concord Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. She is described as being 5 feet, 6...
CONCORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH oyster farmer finds body on bank of Durham river, police investigating

DURHAM, N.H. — Authorities are investigating after a local oyster farmer found a body on the bank of a New Hampshire river Monday afternoon. New Hampshire State Police say they responded to the Piscataqua River in Durham around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a body found near the Cedar Point boat ramp. An oyster farmer who found the deceased party began performing CPR until EMS arrived, but attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful, according to officials.
DURHAM, NH
Boston

Boston woman charged in summer boating crash on NH pond

Ivonne Pena, 31, of Boston, faces prison time for charges of reckless conduct and aggravated boating while intoxicated. A Boston woman accused of crashing her personal watercraft into a boat and injuring her passenger was arraigned Dec. 2. Ivonne Pena, 31, of Boston, faces prison time for charges of reckless...
BOSTON, MA
WCAX

Police ID victim in fatal Brattleboro crash

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities have identified a Brattleboro woman who died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer last week. It happened Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Vernon Street and Royal Road in Brattleboro. The Brattleboro Police say Amanda Labbe, 41, failed to stop at a red light and hit a truck, which was unable to stop in time. She died at the scene.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
94K+
Followers
29K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy