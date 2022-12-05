ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, NY

Proposed Mayfield RV campground drawing public comment

Adirondack Explorer
Adirondack Explorer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QBbRG_0jY0EJO600
A public hearing was held Jan. 19 at the Mayfield Volunteer Fire Department to voice opinions on the proposed Woods Hollow RV Park. Here residents drop there opposition letters to the town board members. Explorer file photo

Adirondack Park Agency deems application complete

The Adirondack Park Agency is inviting more public comment on a proposed 277-site campground on Great Sacandaga Lake in the Town of Mayfield, a project that has received support from the town but pushback from several neighbors.

On Nov. 15, the APA designated Lane Winney’s major project application for the campground as complete and will be accepting public comments through Dec. 8.

Public comments may be submitted online at https://apa.ny.gov/Hearings/ApaCommentPopup.cfm?ProjectNumber=2022-0008 or via mail to Ariel Lynch, Adirondack Park Agency, P.O. Box 99, Ray Brook, NY 12977.

The Town of Mayfield Planning Board approved a special permit for the campground at its June 15 meeting, records show.

Environmental policy updates, every Monday

The Fulton County site is 83.4 acres in the area of Woods Hollow Road and state Route 30, but about 39.5 acres are within the Adirondack Park. Of the 277 campsites, 123 are located wholly or partially within the park. Ninety are RV sites, 20 are glamping sites and 13 are primitive tent sites. The campground plans include bathhouse facilities, an office building, maintenance building, mechanical building, a playground area, on-site water supply, wastewater systems, utilities, fencing, vegetative plantings and stormwater management. It is expected to operate from April to November, with an average daily total of 400 visitors in the spring and fall and 800 visitors in the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WXILe_0jY0EJO600
A public hearing was held Jan. 19 at the Mayfield Volunteer Fire Department to voice opinions on the proposed Woods Hollow R/V Park. Lane Winney listens to the residents on his proposal the meeting. Explorer file photo

Winney and his daughter Kalei Winney were recipients of a $200,000 Market New York award announced at the end of last year and part of Round 11 of the Regional Economic Development Council initiative. A spokesperson for Empire State Development confirmed that the project, once complete, is eligible for reimbursement on construction costs from the award. The spokesperson said Empire State Development expected completion of the project in 2024.

Winney told the Explorer he’d be delighted if the campground was completed by 2024, but he doubted it would be done by then.

“It’s all in permitting now,” he said. “There’s a lot of work there, and everything is a lot more expensive than when we started this project. We’ll do the best we can.”

An APA spokesperson did not say if commissioners would vote on the application this month, adding staff are “currently reviewing the application.”

Many neighbors have not welcomed the idea of an RV park in their backyard, and have spent the last several years campaigning against it. Comments submitted to the APA so far show a nearly even split between those in favor, 12, and those against, 13. Winney thinks some people expect the APA to halt any kind of development in the park.

“It’s not to stop people from doing stuff; it’s to make sure people are doing it the right way,” he said.

Between the planning board and APA permitting process, Winney has made some concessions. The entrance to the park, for example, will not be on the dead-end, residential Woods Hollow Road, but rather the state highway. Winney had proposed an amphitheater at the water’s edge, but that has been scrapped.

The planning board requires he put up a 6-foot-high fence on all areas adjacent to residential properties and other sensitive areas and that no construction vehicles be allowed on Woods Hollow Road. The APA application was originally for 300 campsites, but it has since been reduced to 277. Winney said he supposes the concessions made will better protect the environment. He also hopes visitors will be able to enjoy nature. The sites will be more private and spaced out.

The Town of Mayfield’s Comprehensive Plan published in 2013 notes that there are not enough places for visitors to stay. It encourages the development of a hotel and RV park near Great Sacandaga Lake, a 20,000-acre manmade lake in the southern part of the park. About a dozen commenters wrote the APA in support of the project so far, including RV owners, eager for another destination.

The Winneys already own and operate Dun Loggin’ Campground on the eastern side of the lake. A neighbor there, Stephen Flubacher, wrote the Winneys “are good stewards of the land and waterfront,” and “are respectful of the neighbors. The new campground will give people the opportunity to enjoy, and appreciate the outdoors and the Great Sacandaga Lake.”

Andrew Kosiba, a land surveyor for the New York State Thruway Authority, submitted a comment with his state email to the APA also in favor of the campground. His in-laws, he wrote, frequent the Winneys’ current campground.

“Recently my family began spending more time on the lake and we’ve realized having more access points would be beneficial, even if they come with a fee,” Kosiba wrote. “We are excited at the chance to add this campground to our local list for when we want to get away but not too far away!”

A cadre of neighbors, who have been against the project from the start, continued to show concern over potential environmental and quality-of-life decline. They are concerned about additional traffic, garbage, sewage, noise, displacement of wildlife, water-quality impacts and tree cutting. Despite the main entrance being on the state highway, one neighbor said there will be increased traffic on Woods Hollow Road where there will still be an access point to the campground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1maqgy_0jY0EJO600
The back of the shirts for sale at https://savewoodshollow.com/buy-a-t-shirt , run by a group of residents opposed to the proposed RV park. Courtesy photo

“Petitioners should strive to be a good neighbor to those who have built their family homes, dream homes, retirement homes, what have you, and increase the natural buffer between their project and those adjoining properties,” wrote Don Howe, a neighbor to the project site. “Voices carry far at night. Smoke and the smells of campfires. Traffic noises. These all affect quality of life.”

Dawn Vunk said she might support a smaller project. “Some lake areas are experiencing overcrowding,” she wrote.

Christine Goossens, who has been one of the more vocal neighbors against the project, told the agency she hoped a professional engineer would “determine the environmental impact of this large project” and that “a stronger more realistic traffic study” be done. She hired Sterling Environmental Engineering to review the application and attached its notes for the APA to review. The traffic studies in the application were done during off-peak times, Goossens said. She wanted one done during a summer holiday weekend.

Goossens, Vunk and others are also worried about potential public safety ramifications of an RV park in the neighborhood. They worried traffic back-ups along the highway to their road could keep first responders from getting to residents.

“Our first responders are already at a premium creating possible slower response times,” Vunk said.

Winney said he thinks his neighbors are going to be dissatisfied no matter what.

“It’s going to be a beautiful campground,” he said. “They’re worried about something (they’re) conjuring up in their heads.”

As a nonprofit, we rely on the support of readers like you.

Join the community of people helping to power our independent,

Adirondack-focused reporting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pv-magazine-usa.com

Freepoint constructs 7 MW community solar project in Greene County, N.Y.

Freepoint Solar, the solar development arm of global commodities trader Freepoint Commodities, announced the commercial operation of a 7.0 MWdc community solar facility in Greene County, N.Y. The project was developed on a 32-acre parcel of land southwest of Coxsackie, N.Y., and will serve about 650 residential and commercial customers...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

ARPA lets Glens Falls Hospital’s crisis unit grow

Warren County has spent a lot of time deciding where to allocate portions of $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which it received as a salve for businesses and community support organizations impacted by the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county's ARPA advisory board has made a fresh round of recommendations - one of which would lead to new opportunities for Glens Falls Hospital.
GLENS FALLS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Saratoga County’s Traveling Tombstone

Phillip Rice, born in Albany in 1822, was the son of Thomas Rice. By 1855 he was married to Martha Stead, a native of England, and living in Corinth. Phillip was a leather worker and was also listed as a shoemaker. At the age of 38 he enlisted in the army in the 30th Infantry Company G that was organized in Saratoga Springs.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Former Greene County town supervisor sentenced

A former Town of Prattsville Supervisor was sentenced to one year of probation, and is ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, along with $24,915 in restitution for allegedly committing wire fraud. Kory O'Hara, 45, allegedly committed wire fraud in connection with a grant extended to Prattsville in the wake of Hurricane Irene.
PRATTSVILLE, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

After trailhead parking incident, veteran trekker rethinks his outings

Albany resident John Sasso,53, is an avid hiker. Bushwhacks, trails, peaks, he’s hiked it. On Saturday, Nov. 26, he got what he described as a “rude awakening.” That morning, he hiked Hurricane Mountain from 9N in Keene. Afterward, he drove to Poke-O-Moonshine to hike the Observer’s Trail off Route 9 in Lewis. When he returned from the second hike, he found his passenger’s side window smashed and an estimated $600 worth of gear missing. The Essex County Sheriff’s Office in Lewis later told him that vehicle break-ins not only occurred at Poke-O-Moonshine that day, but also at trailheads for Hurricane and Baxter in Keene and Belfry Mountain in Moriah. The sheriff’s office could not be reached by the Explorer, but here’s how the day went in Sassos’ own words — edited for clarity and space.
ALBANY, NY
Legislative Gazette

Albany Democrats Prepare Renewed Push for Clean Slate Act

The Clean Slate Act (S.1553D/A.6399C) passed a Senate vote in Albany earlier this year but has yet to make to the Assembly floor. Advocates and lawmakers have recently begun a push, ahead of the new legislative session, to ensure the bill makes it to an Assembly vote and eventually Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk.
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

Saratoga Springs City Council Holding Public Hearings on Two Proposals

The Saratoga Springs City Council will be holding public hearings Tuesday night to get feedback from residents on two proposals. One proposal would change the closing time for bars from 4:00 am until 2:00 am, and another would allow officials to revoke the permits of businesses with certain violations. Concerns over public safety have come to the forefront in the Spa City as of late following an officer-involved shooting near Broadway and Caroline Street last month. Tonight's hearings begin at 7:00 pm.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WKTV

New business coming to Schuyler Business Park

The last plot of land at the Schuyler Business Park has been sold, but the Herkimer County IDA has not revealed the name of the buyer. Last plot of land sold at Schuyler Business Park; buyer not yet announced. The last lot at the Schuyler Business Park has been sold...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Police expand search for missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — In Schenectady, police expand the scope of the investigation into missing teen Samantha Humphrey. Police told us there would be several crews out searching the Mohawk River, because of the time that's passed since she was last seen or heard from. 14-year-old Humphrey was reported...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack Explorer

978
Followers
928
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

The Adirondack Park of northern New York is an unusual blend of public forests and waterways, private lands and small towns. The push and pull between land conservation and economic development often leads to disagreements over public policy and how policies are carried out. The Adirondack Explorer, a nonprofit 501c3 independent magazine and news website, is the only publication that regularly covers the issues affecting all corners of this 6 million-acre park. Our mission is to further protection of the Adirondacks and community vitality by raising awareness of the forces shaping the region and influencing public opinion. We do this with a staff of only nine—with one full-time editor, digital editor and two and a half reporters devoted to news. Our subscribers—generally people who know and love the park but may or may not live here—are spread among most of the 50 states, with the largest concentration found throughout New York and the Northeast.

 https://www.adirondackexplorer.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy