wisc.edu
Three books by UW–Madison’s Popkewitz translated into Chinese
Three books by UW–Madison’s Thomas Popkewitz have recently bolstered their international reach and were translated and published in Chinese. They are:. “Systems of Reason and the Politics of Schooling: School Reform and Sciences of Education in the Tradition of Thomas S. Popkewitz” — This work brings together international scholars from the fields of curriculum studies, philosophy history, linguistics, comparative education, and the sociology of education to consider the paradigmatic contributions of Popkewitz to the study of schooling.
wisc.edu
Welcome Monet C. McCalla, URiM Participant!
For aspiring surgeon Monet C. McCalla, a visit to Madison, Wisconsin balanced both new and familiar experiences. As a Florida native, McCalla felt at home kayaking on the lakes near campus. As a fourth-year medical student at Ohio University, she travelled to Wisconsin through the department’s URiM program, visiting UW for the first time though still firmly in the Midwest. Finally, rotating in our otolaryngology program, she was in the specialty of her choice, yet nearly every case she participated in was something she had never seen before.
wisc.edu
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Art Department is hiring! Apply now for our Full Time Instructional Technician Staff Position!
We are seeking a candidate with extensive training and/or experience in facility and equipment management, in the following areas: Glass and Ceramics. Experience with relevant equipment and tools with the ability to instruct students on their proper use. Candidate must be willing to learn new skills and technologies as they become relevant. Candidate must have ability to reconcile ledgers, track expenses, research equipment and expendable supplies. Knowledge of relevant computer skills is required. Excellent communication/interpersonal skills and ability to interact with flexibility, sensitivity, and tact in dealing with diverse groups of people is required. Must have ability to work both independently and in a team environment. Strong commitment to health and safety issues in the Arts is required.
wisc.edu
Dr. Lonnie Berger Listed as Leading Social Work Scholar
Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor and Vice Chancellor for Research in the Social Sciences Lawrence (Lonnie) Berger was listed as one of the top 100 global contributors to social work journal scholarship — 15th in fact. The listing comes from a study “Who are the Top 100 Contributors to Social Work Journal Scholarship? A Global Study on Career Impact in the Profession” published in Research on Social Work Practice.
wisc.edu
Students taking ‘Careers in Education’ course showcasing their work at Dec. 14 poster fair
UW–Madison students who are taking the course, Education Policy 202: Careers in Education, will be showcasing their work during a poster fair in the Morgridge Commons of the Education Building on Wednesday, Dec. 14. This is a final project for the students, who will be practicing their newfound academic...
