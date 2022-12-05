We are seeking a candidate with extensive training and/or experience in facility and equipment management, in the following areas: Glass and Ceramics. Experience with relevant equipment and tools with the ability to instruct students on their proper use. Candidate must be willing to learn new skills and technologies as they become relevant. Candidate must have ability to reconcile ledgers, track expenses, research equipment and expendable supplies. Knowledge of relevant computer skills is required. Excellent communication/interpersonal skills and ability to interact with flexibility, sensitivity, and tact in dealing with diverse groups of people is required. Must have ability to work both independently and in a team environment. Strong commitment to health and safety issues in the Arts is required.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO