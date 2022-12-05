ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech Makes the Top 8 for 2024 Four-Star QB Michael Van Buren

Michael Van Buren has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class with his average rating easily being four stars while ESPN rates him as a five-star recruit. The talented QB from Baltimore powerhouse St Frances Academy is undoubtedly one of the top overall targets for Virginia Tech in the 2024 class.
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech Set For Important Recruiting Weekend (Dec 9-11th)

As the transfer portal has gotten into full swing and the push to Early Signing Day has grown, recruiting season has hit arguably its most hectic point of the year with Virginia Tech unsurprisingly busy at the moment. The Hokies have potentially their biggest recruiting weekend of the month this...
BLACKSBURG, VA
gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech football: Transfer portal tracker

Free agency has opened in college football. The NCAA transfer portal officially opened Monday, and several Virginia Tech Hokies announced their intentions to look for another school. Last week, former four-star cornerback D.J. Harvey became the first Hokie to announce his plans. Since that time, multiple Hokies have followed Harvey...
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech vs Dayton Preview and Pick

After a big win against North Carolina, the quality of competition does not drop off for Virginia Tech as Dayton comes to Blacksburg. The young Flyers are off to a rocky start this season. Many had the Flyers as the favorites to win the A-10 and be a mainstay in the Top 25. That has not been the case, as they currently sit at 5-4 with all of their losses on the year coming on the road or at a neutral site. They have had some tough losses this year, losing by 4 to BYU in OT after blowing a 23-point lead and then by 1 in a barn burner to Wisconsin.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

George Wythe sheds naysayers, advances to State Final

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – George Wythe struck gold in 2002 and in 2012. They’re on a mission to keep that trend going in 2022. The Maroons have averaged over 40 points per game in the postseason and will need to keep that momentum against Riverheads, the reigning six-time Class 1 state champion.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Pulaski County girls defeat Princeton

The Pulaski County girls basketball team easily defeated Princeton Wednesday night on the road, 53-30. It was Pulaski County’s third straight win of the season. The Cougars are now 3-1 on the season.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WVNS

False threats made to schools in Southern West Virginia, across state

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies have received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violent acts on campuses across the state on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. At this time several counties have reported threats including Barbour, Cabell, Harrison, Ohio, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, […]
GHENT, WV
WOWK 13 News

Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Beckley, West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Landing Dispensary located on Robert C. Byrd Drive is Beckley’s newest medical cannabis dispensary. What sets them apart from other dispensaries is they grow their product right here in West Virginia, according to Rob McCourt, Vice President of Sales. “It’s our staff. Our priority is our patient education and compassion […]
BECKLEY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Christiansburg Chick-fil-a eyeing potential move

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Chick-fil-a in Christiansburg has plans to move from its current location. The town of Christiansburg says Chick-fil-a has submitted plans to turn the old Golden Corral into a Chick-fil-a. According to the proposal, the old Golden Corral would be torn down and a new building would...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Concerts announced in Floyd, Grundy and Wytheville

Here’s a round-up of entertainment news around Southwest and Southside. Wytheville Community College to host the Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson on December 17. Wytheville Community Collegewill present the free monthly Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree featuring Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson and Friends on December 17, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. The Jamboree will be held in the William F. Snyder Auditorium on the WCC campus in Wytheville, located at 1000 East Main Street.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Calvary Baptist Church Sanctuary Sold to Local Developer

Calvary Baptist Church, a landmark building in downtown Roanoke has been sold to a third party following almost a century of serving as a Christian church. The historic sanctuary was built in 1925, and the congregation itself dates back to 1891. The Calvary Baptist Church congregation is now worshiping at Colonial Avenue Baptist Church located […]
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Roby Reed Melton, III

age 51 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the New River Valley Medical Center. Born September 20, 1971 in Pulaski he was the son of Roby Reed Melton, Jr. & Rose Clark Perdue. Roby is survived by his. Wife – Serita Hurst Melton – Pulaski...
PULASKI, VA
pcpatriot.com

Death notice for Michael Farmer

Age 70 of Dublin, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
DUBLIN, VA
The Roanoke Star

UPDATED: Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closure RESCHEDULED

UPDATED: TRAFFIC ALERT: LANE CLOSURE ON SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 81 IN BOTETOURT COUNTY FOR PAVING AT REST AREA RESCHEDULED Pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes SALEM – The previously announced right lane closure on southbound I-81 at mile marker 158 in Botetourt County on Tuesday night has been rescheduled. This lane […]
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

