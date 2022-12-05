ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Kendrickdk
3d ago

100% we need to provide housing and basic needs for people. don't we supposedly live in the richest country to ever exist? if so then why can't we help take care of our people? money isn't real. the federal government creates money through spending bills and then destroys it through taxation. the government created trillions for the war in Afghanistan. the government created 55 billion dollars the other day for the war in Ukraine. the government could end homelessness for 20 billion dollars but won't create the money because conservatives would never allow it.

Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County awards additional $300,000 to Lakewood Emergency Rent Assistance Program

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- For the second time in the last few months, Cuyahoga County has awarded funds to the City of Lakewood Emergency Rent Assistance Program (ERA-1). The Lakewood Community Services Center received $609,000 in September for use beginning in October. The county also recently provided a second tranche of funds, in the amount of $300,000, to help the agency’s efforts through the end of the year.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Tenants of new Cleveland Police HQ building upset with moving timeline

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Current tenants of the Artcraft building that is going to house the new Cleveland Police headquarters are not happy with the timeline they were given to vacate the property. The Artcraft building on Superior holds a lot of meaning for artist Wally Kaplan. She shares her...
CLEVELAND, OH

