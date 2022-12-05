Read full article on original website
New John Wick 4 poster features an awesome optical illusion
If you feel that film posters aren't what they once were, you're not alone. Fans have been decrying the banality of the ubiquitous 'floating heads' design for years now, and genuinely original ideas seem few and far between in 2022. But the new John Wick poster is bucking the trend.
Volkswagen's hilarious Instagram branding fail goes viral
It's been an interesting year in the weird and wonderful world of car branding. From Audi's flat new logo to the controversy over the illegible new Kia symbol (Google searches for 'KN cars' are through the roof), we've seen some clangers. And with just a few days left of the year, we've seen perhaps the most hilarious automotive atrocity yet.
Today's Google Doodle might just be the most delightful yet
Google Doodles have been around almost as long as the search engine itself – and have become more and more interactive. What initially started as subtle tweaks to the Google logo are now often fully-fledged experiences – and this might be the most dynamic yet. Today's Google Doodle...
Pantone's Colour of the Year is here (and so are the weird products)
As someone wise once said, three things are certain in life: death, taxes and the Pantone Colour of the Year. Once again, the colour authority has chosen a new hue to represent the year ahead – and this time it's Magenta. 'Viva Magenta' (PANTONE 18-1750) is a "powerful and...
Six ways to improve diversity in UX design
UX design is often confused with UI, and that can lead to a misconception that it's mainly bout aesthetics. But UX design is about people, and people are all different. There are many ways in which one person's experience of a product can be different from another's. And that means that UX designers need to consider diversity to provide a good experience for users.
TikTok is stunned that this '3D' optical illusion actually works
We love a good optical illusion here at Creative Bloq, and we've seen them come in all forms. We've seen plenty of optical illusions that fool our eyes into seeing movement where there isn't any or seeing colour changes that don't exist. But this one's a bit different, this optical...
Why Lensa's viral AI Magic Avatar tool is infuriating artists
It's been quite the year for AI art, with tools like DALL-E 2 and Stable Diffusion grabbing headlines thanks to their scarily impressive text-to-image capabilities. But while often impressive, AI art is also a little murky when it comes to ethics – and the latest viral app is proving the most controversial yet.
We can't quite believe the design of the limited-edition Xiaomi 12T Pro
Just when we complain that smart phone designs all look the same, along comes something... different. Most phone brands tend to aim for a device that looks sleek, elegant.. or at least new and clean. But Xiaomi's taken a very unusual approach with the launch of a limited-edition version of the Xiaomi 12T Pro.
The internet is calling out the most misleading movie poster designs
A well-designed movie poster can do wonders to create excitement about a new film. There are a range of strategies that film posters can adopt, from depicting every member of an all-star cast to a more enigmatic approach that stirs up intrigue. But what a movie really shouldn't do is completely mislead the audience about what to expect.
Cricut Autopress: everything explained
Cricut Autopress is the newest heat press machine you can buy, here we explain everything you need to know. The Cricut Autopress is the brand's newest and largest heat press machine, and it changes the way you can create shirt and apparel designs from home. If you're a crafter or creative looking to create a second income the Cricut Autopress offers a near-commercial heat press in the home. It can look a little unwieldy but as you'll see in this article the Cricut Autopress makes professional projects easy.
World's oldest logo infographic baffles the internet
A good logo design can be almost timeless, creating a memorable, recognisable brand identity that withstands changes in trends. And looking over the logos of some. of the oldest brands around can show just how much that is true. Reddit users are pouring over an infographic that claims to show...
Got a MacBook? Apple could owe you $400
I am typing these words on the Magic Keyboard of an M1 MacBook Air. There's decent key travel. None of the keys are sticking. It feels good. But my fingers have not yet forgiven the horror – nay, the pain – of years gone by. I am of course talking about those godawful MacBook Butterfly Keyboards.
Nightmarish cereal boxes show the limits of AI image generators
Text-to-image AI art generators have been the most radical and controversial development in art and design this year. The technology has exploded at a pace that's hard to keep up with, allowing users to create incredibly realistic images from just a simple text prompt. Sometimes. Despite the vertiginous technological advances,...
New Apple logo revives iconic colours for major store launch
The Apple logo is one of the most recognisable designs in tech thanks to its exemplary elegance and simplicity. It's so memorable, in fact, that the brand can play with references to previous iterations in a way that everyone immediately recognises. That's the case in a new logo design revealed...
Turns out the iPhone 14 Pro Max has an awesome secret charging upgrade
These days, we know everything there is to know about a new iPhone model barely days into its release. With unboxings, teardowns and reviews flooding the web straight away, it isn't long until our knowledge of the new phones' inner workings is positively forensic. But every now and again something slips through the net.
Stunning AI art brings old car designs back to life
From Tesla's Cybertruck to the elusive yet much-rumoured Apple car, there are plenty of weird and wonderful new car designs expected to hit the road over the next few years. But for every contemporary vehicle design, there's an old one that's been condemned to the garage in the sky. But...
Sony A7S III review: a perfect match for content creators
The Sony A7S III is a full-frame, mirrorless camera with UHD 4K capabilities, with a heavy focus on video, making it the perfect match for content creators. This camera is lightweight, compact and easy to use right out of the box. It has a fully articulating screen making it easy to frame your shots and ideal if you’re a vlogger, a touch display and a full-sized HDMI port built into the chassis. Whether you’re a photographer or video creator, if you’re looking for a camera that can offer high pixels and excellent low-light performance, you’ll love the Sony A7S III.
These motivational AI celebrity cats are what the internet was invented for
Ever wondered what Elon Musk or Che Guevara would look like as cats? No, neither have we. But someone out there has, and the advances in AI-art generators mean they no longer have to only imagine what the resulting feline would like. They've created Inspired Cat Daily, an entire YouTube channel dedicated to AI-generated images of cats inspired by celebrities.
Whoa! Disney's AI aging and de-aging tool is mind-blowingly realistic
Making actors look older or younger has been a eternal challenge for movie studios. It used to be achieved through fairly cumbersome and not always convincing prosthetics and makeup effects. That was then largely replaced by time-consuming digital VFX techniques, but it looks like Disney's come up with a game changer.
Our favourite drawing tablet of 2022 has 25% off right now
We awarded the Xencelabs Pen Tablet with the coveted 'Drawing Tablet of the Year" award at the Creative Bloq awards this year, and it fought off stiff competition from the likes of Wacom, Huion and XP-Pen to be crowned winner (so you know it must be good). And right now, the standout tablet has a major discount – a whopping 25 per cent off for those in the UK, and 20 per cent off for US customers.
