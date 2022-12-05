ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Pearl predicts defensive battle vs. veteran Memphis team

AUBURN, Alabama–Following an eight-day break from competition for fall semester final exams, the Auburn basketball team will return to action on Saturday in Atlanta vs. the Memphis Tigers. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. CST at State Farm Arena and the game will be televised on ESPN2. Coach Bruce...
AUBURN, AL
actionnews5.com

Memphis’ new six acres under a roof: A sports tourism game changer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You’re invited to celebrate the grand opening of the new Memphis Sports and Event Center this Saturday, December 10 from 12 noon until 3 p.m. at Liberty Park. “We believe this is a game changer to bring not only local sports programming but also regional...
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Tigers overcome slow start to outlast Trojans

Coming off of an emotional-high win over the Ole Miss Rebels, the Memphis Tigers opened the game against Arkansas Little Rock on Tuesday night lackadaisically. Prior to tip, Penny Hardaway told Dave Woloshin on air that he was concerned about the team taking this game seriously and it showed in the way they played. Memphis took almost two full minutes before scoring their first basket, but the Tigers pushed through and came out on top 87-71 for their fifth straight win.
MEMPHIS, TN
freightwaves.com

Water rising on Mississippi, barges moving more freely south of Memphis

Shipping conditions on the lower Mississippi River are starting to return to normal as rain has picked up and water levels have improved. Measured at the key point of Memphis, Tennessee, water levels have made a dramatic improvement in just the past few days after several weeks of more gradual increases.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

86 Special Election Already Boiling Hot

The special election to replace District 86 Rep. Barbara Cooper has taken on real resonance as The Shelby County Election Commission (SCEC) has confirmed that seven potential candidates have pulled petitions to qualify in the special primary election for the seat Cooper held for 26 years, who was a legend engaged in civic and political activities representing Memphis.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis native makes The Root 100 2022 list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the most influential Black Americans in 2022 is a native of the Bluff City. Activist Justin Pearson made The Root 100 list. He's the co-founder of Memphis Community Against Pollution (MCAP), formerly known as Memphis Community Against the Pipeline. MCAP advocated for the cancellation...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Youngest U.S. Black mayor elected in Arkansas

EARLE, Ark. — Jaylen Smith was elected the mayor of Earle, Ark., on Tuesday night, becoming the youngest Black mayor in the United States. Smith, 18, defeated Nemi Matthews Sr. in a runoff election. Smith had 218 votes, compared to Matthews’ 139, according to election results. Smith announced...
EARLE, AR
WREG

Crash causes lanes on I-55 bridge to shut down

UPDATE: Lanes are back open. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lanes on the I-55 bridge across the Mississippi River have been shut down to a crash. It happened in the southbound early Friday. Both lanes are currently closed. Drivers coming from Arkansas heading into Memphis should take I-40 as an alternative route.
MEMPHIS, TN
ediblememphis.com

West Africa Comes to Whitehaven

Déjà vu. That's the experience many first-time guests describe having at Bala's Bistro in Whitehaven. They've never been there before, but it all feels so perfectly familiar. Inside Bala’s Bistro, everything from the decor to the food is bright and vibrant. Owner Bala Tounkara says some people find...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
Chalkbeat

A contract for MSCS teachers? Some are ready to sign off.

The head of Tennessee’s largest school district wants the school board to vote next week on a labor agreement that has been stuck in negotiations for three years. Interim Superintendent Toni Williams’ proposal comes after the district rejected one teachers union’s attempt to restart the bargaining process from scratch.Educators in Memphis-Shelby County Schools have been without a memorandum of understanding with the district since 2018, when the last agreement expired. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Gus’s Fried Chicken ranked as best fried chicken chain in the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gus’s World-Famous Fried Chicken has been treasured by Memphis locals for decades and it is now becoming the favorite of chicken lovers nationally. The Daily Meal recently ranked some of America’s top fried chicken chains and placed the Memphis-based restaurant at the top of that list. The first Gus’s location opened in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

3 teen sisters missing, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after three teen sisters went missing. Calvaree Burnett-Miller, 17; Kamaya Love-Miller, 15; and Nariah Miller, 14, all left from the 2100 block of Clifton Avenue. They have been missing since Dec. 5, according to MPD. The sisters...
MEMPHIS, TN

