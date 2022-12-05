Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S historyCristoval VictorialEarle, AR
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMemphis, TN
18-year old Jaylen Smith becomes the youngest Black mayor in America after winning hometown election in ArkansasJalyn SmootEarle, AR
247Sports
Pearl predicts defensive battle vs. veteran Memphis team
AUBURN, Alabama–Following an eight-day break from competition for fall semester final exams, the Auburn basketball team will return to action on Saturday in Atlanta vs. the Memphis Tigers. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. CST at State Farm Arena and the game will be televised on ESPN2. Coach Bruce...
actionnews5.com
Memphis’ new six acres under a roof: A sports tourism game changer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You’re invited to celebrate the grand opening of the new Memphis Sports and Event Center this Saturday, December 10 from 12 noon until 3 p.m. at Liberty Park. “We believe this is a game changer to bring not only local sports programming but also regional...
localmemphis.com
Arkansas-Pine Bluff tapped to replace Jackson State in Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s always a money maker for Memphis, this time the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is for the first time – playing in the Southern Heritage Classic. “Most people don’t understand the magnitude of what this means to UAPB. We’re a small school...
247Sports
Tigers overcome slow start to outlast Trojans
Coming off of an emotional-high win over the Ole Miss Rebels, the Memphis Tigers opened the game against Arkansas Little Rock on Tuesday night lackadaisically. Prior to tip, Penny Hardaway told Dave Woloshin on air that he was concerned about the team taking this game seriously and it showed in the way they played. Memphis took almost two full minutes before scoring their first basket, but the Tigers pushed through and came out on top 87-71 for their fifth straight win.
AR-Pine Bluff to replace JSU for Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s Golden Lions have been announced as the new football team for the Southern Heritage Classic. The Golden Lions are set to square off against Tennessee State University in September 2023 and again in 2024. The annual football game...
freightwaves.com
Water rising on Mississippi, barges moving more freely south of Memphis
Shipping conditions on the lower Mississippi River are starting to return to normal as rain has picked up and water levels have improved. Measured at the key point of Memphis, Tennessee, water levels have made a dramatic improvement in just the past few days after several weeks of more gradual increases.
Tennessee Tribune
86 Special Election Already Boiling Hot
The special election to replace District 86 Rep. Barbara Cooper has taken on real resonance as The Shelby County Election Commission (SCEC) has confirmed that seven potential candidates have pulled petitions to qualify in the special primary election for the seat Cooper held for 26 years, who was a legend engaged in civic and political activities representing Memphis.
localmemphis.com
Memphis native makes The Root 100 2022 list
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the most influential Black Americans in 2022 is a native of the Bluff City. Activist Justin Pearson made The Root 100 list. He's the co-founder of Memphis Community Against Pollution (MCAP), formerly known as Memphis Community Against the Pipeline. MCAP advocated for the cancellation...
Youngest U.S. Black mayor elected in Arkansas
EARLE, Ark. — Jaylen Smith was elected the mayor of Earle, Ark., on Tuesday night, becoming the youngest Black mayor in the United States. Smith, 18, defeated Nemi Matthews Sr. in a runoff election. Smith had 218 votes, compared to Matthews’ 139, according to election results. Smith announced...
‘It’s hurtful’: Maryland woman loses $1,400 to Memphis puppy scam
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When Deborah Dixon saw the photo online, she immediately fell in love. “They were advertising these cute little poodle puppies,” the Maryland woman told FOX13. Dixon said the seller asked for more and more money on Zelle. She paid a total of $1,475 for her...
Crash causes lanes on I-55 bridge to shut down
UPDATE: Lanes are back open. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lanes on the I-55 bridge across the Mississippi River have been shut down to a crash. It happened in the southbound early Friday. Both lanes are currently closed. Drivers coming from Arkansas heading into Memphis should take I-40 as an alternative route.
ediblememphis.com
West Africa Comes to Whitehaven
Déjà vu. That's the experience many first-time guests describe having at Bala's Bistro in Whitehaven. They've never been there before, but it all feels so perfectly familiar. Inside Bala’s Bistro, everything from the decor to the food is bright and vibrant. Owner Bala Tounkara says some people find...
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
A contract for MSCS teachers? Some are ready to sign off.
The head of Tennessee’s largest school district wants the school board to vote next week on a labor agreement that has been stuck in negotiations for three years. Interim Superintendent Toni Williams’ proposal comes after the district rejected one teachers union’s attempt to restart the bargaining process from scratch.Educators in Memphis-Shelby County Schools have been without a memorandum of understanding with the district since 2018, when the last agreement expired. The...
Gus’s Fried Chicken ranked as best fried chicken chain in the country
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gus’s World-Famous Fried Chicken has been treasured by Memphis locals for decades and it is now becoming the favorite of chicken lovers nationally. The Daily Meal recently ranked some of America’s top fried chicken chains and placed the Memphis-based restaurant at the top of that list. The first Gus’s location opened in […]
DOJ: Memphis rapper who made music video bragging about COVID relief fraud sentenced
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fontrell Antonio Baines, also known by his stage name of “Nuke Bizzle” was sentenced to six years in prison for committing COVID relief fraud, on top of drug and gun charges, according to the Department of Justice. Baines, a 33-year-old rapper from Memphis, came...
Memphis murder suspect arrested in Columbia
A Memphis man wanted by police for a deadly shooting was arrested Thursday in Columbia, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday. The post Memphis murder suspect arrested in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
DeSoto Times Today
Simply Southern Restaurant and Catering to carry on tradition of Junior’s
Residents in Hernando who are missing their “meat and three” at lunchtime won’t have long to wait for the return of southern comfort food at the former Junior’s location. The popular eatery closed its doors last month, but will soon be home to a new restaurant...
City, state leaders take aim at speeders after man caught going 105 mph
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some city and state leaders are furious over fast drivers along the streets of Memphis and are coming up with plans to slow down the problem. Imagine seeing a car speeding down a street in front of you going 105 miles an hour. Memphis Police say that’s what 20-year-old Juan Montealvo was […]
3 teen sisters missing, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after three teen sisters went missing. Calvaree Burnett-Miller, 17; Kamaya Love-Miller, 15; and Nariah Miller, 14, all left from the 2100 block of Clifton Avenue. They have been missing since Dec. 5, according to MPD. The sisters...
