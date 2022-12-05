Read full article on original website
Storefront renovations at former Taylor’s building almost finished
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Work is nearly complete on the new storefront renovation of the former Taylor’s Stationers building which will soon be the Children’s Museum of Branch County. City Glass has been installing new frost free aluminum framing with one inch insulated tempered glazing and all...
BUSINESS BEAT: Ribbon cutting on Sunday at The Tavern Bar and Grill in Quincy
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A Sunday afternoon ribbon cutting ceremony has been scheduled for The Tavern Bar and Grill in downtown Quincy. There will be a Open House starting at 2:00 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 2:30 p.m.. The Tavern Bar and Grill recently opened for business and...
Calhoun County deputy praised for saving elderly man’s life in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy is being praised for saving the life of a 69-year-old man on Tuesday morning in Springfield after the man walked away from a local assisted living facility. The Sheriff’s Department says the Deputy Maccah Mcghee was patrolling in the...
Athens Township home invasion suspect arrested, two occupants injured
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A 22-year-old man from Battle Creek was taken into custody on Tuesday after he broke into an Athens Township residence and assaulted two occupants during a home invasion. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at about 7:30 a.m. to Mulberry Avenue near Q...
CHS wrestlers drop both matches at season opening Gull Lake double dual meet
GULL LAKE, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Cardinals wrestling team dropped a pair of matches Wednesday night as their season got underway with a double dual meet at Gull Lake. The Cardinals were beaten by Edwardsburg 54-22. Coldwater winners were Maverick Johnson on a pin at 157, Chase Cockrell on a forfeit at 190, Yahya Umari on a pin at 106, and Tre’a Miller on a major decision at 138.
CBPU Board approves second circuit to feed Clemens Food Group
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Board of Public Utilities Board of Directors approved the addition of a second circuit Tuesday night to feed Clemens Food Group. Clemens is operating near the rated capacity of the conductor. CBPU Engineering Manager Andrew Cameron says adding an alternate feed will increase...
Quincy boys hoop team uses fourth quarter rally to beat Sand Creek
SAND CREEK, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Varsity Boys Basketball team evened their record at 1-1 Thursday night as they won at Sand Creek 56-53. Quincy trailed the Aggies 39-37 entering the fourth quarter but rallied for the win as they outscored Sand Creek 19-14 over the final eight minutes.
WMU hires Louisville assistant Lance Taylor as new head football coach
KALAMAZOO, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – It did not take long to fill the vacant head football coaches job at Western Michigan University. Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae announced on Thursday the hiring of Lance Taylor as the new head coach of the WMU Football program,. Taylor will be introduced as...
DNR says over 3,600 deer have been harvested in Branch County during 2022
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says over 3,600 deer have been harvested by hunters in Branch County so far in 2022. For the first time this year, hunters in Michigan have to report their deer kill on line to the DNR within 72 hours.
Board of Health tweaks public comment rules, speakers requested to be “civil and respectful”
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency’s Board of Health approved a tweak in their by laws on Thursday which cover how audience members are expected to behave during the public comment portions of their meetings. The additional language states, “Speakers are requested to provide...
Public hearing to be held Monday on DNR grant application for Waterworks Improvement Project
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A public hearing will be held during Monday’s Coldwater City Council meeting so that citizens can offer their comments on the proposed Michigan Department of Natural Resources Spark Grant application for the Waterworks Park Improvement Project. The project includes constructing a new youth soccer...
Bronson Fire Department officials report increase in illegal burning complaints
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Fire Department says they are experiencing an uptick in illegal burning complaints. They point out illegal burning diminishes tax dollars intended for emergency services. Bronson fire officials remind residents that a burn permit is needed for anything larger than a campfire. If you...
